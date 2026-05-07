Intrum: Intrum executes first quarter of new strategy and announces a fully guaranteed capital raise

Intrum AB (publ), Europe's leader in credit management services, reports the first quarter of new strategy implementation, charaterised by continued cost discipline, stable collection performance and increased servicing margins. Organic growth from the traditional servicing markets only partially offset the natural decline in certain specialised markets. As announced separately today, Intrum is taking an important step to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate its deleveraging path under Intrum 2030 through a SEK 7.5 billion capital raise. The company's near-term priorities remain unchanged: reduce leverage, improve servicing performance, restore income growth and scale the capital partnership model.

Key consolidated financial highlights for Q1 2026 (Q1 2025)

Total income amounted to SEK 3,754 M (4,276) due to FX, lower servicing income and smaller investment book

Total costs decreased to SEK -2,922 M (-3,322) reflecting effective cost control

EBIT increased to SEK 1,493 M (1,032), driven by a positive net credit gain of SEK 561 M related to the consolidation of the joint venture Savoy group

RTM adjusted servicing EBIT margin increased to 25% (22)

Servicing leverage ratio at 5.8x from 5.7x at year-end 2025, and overall leverage at 4.6x in Q1 2026

Johan Åkerblom, President & CEO of Intrum AB said:

"The first quarter was the starting point for our new strategy. Financial performance was largely in line with our expectations and cost control remained strong. During the quarter, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities, and after the quarter end we announced a capital raise to strengthen the balance sheet and accelerate our deleveraging path, giving us greater flexibility to execute our strategy. It does not change our priorities; it allows us to move faster on them.

Looking at performance in the quarter, operational development was according to plan. Cost reductions were slightly ahead of plan, while income development was somewhat behind. Servicing margin remained stable, supported by continued efficiency gains and disciplined cost control. However, cost discipline alone is not sufficient. Restoring income growth and strengthening operational performance are critical to achieving sustainable improvement.

We have established a new leadership team, strengthening capabilities across Servicing, Technology and People, and are taking targeted operational actions to improve conversion of new business into income, enhance client onboarding and unlock growth opportunities with existing clients."

Presentation of the interim report

Johan Åkerblom, President & CEO, and Masih Yazdi, CFO, will present the 2026 Q1 results, followed by a Q&A session, in a webcast with teleconference at 09:00 CET. The conference will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use this link. Via the webcast, you can ask questions in writing.

To participate via teleconference, please register here. Following registration, you will receive dial-in details and a conference ID. This format allows participants to ask questions verbally.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

ir@intrum.com

Media Inquiries

Brunswick Group (as advisers to Intrum)

Oscar Karlsson, Partner, Stockholm

okarlsson@brunswickgroup.com

+46709627842

Joe Caldwell, Director, London

jcaldwell@brunswickgroup.com

+447834502448

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in improving financial health whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,000 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.



The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.

This information is information that Intrum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 07:00 CEST.