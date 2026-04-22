IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX), a provider of advanced technology solutions for defense, aerospace, and high-reliability markets, today announced that it received written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department informing the company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.Mobix Labs regained compliance after the closing bid price of its common stock was $1.00 per share or greater for ten consecutive business days, satisfying the Nasdaq continued listing requirement.Phil Sansone, Mobix Labs CEO, stated, "We thank our shareholders for supporting the reverse split authorization that was necessary to achieve Nasdaq minimum bid price compliance. Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is a top priority for our company as it provides substantial visibility, liquidity and other strategic benefits that support our growth plans."We have been building solid momentum the past several months, with progress across our business in both new and existing markets, as highlighted below. We expect this progress to benefit our financial performance in our fiscal 2026 second half and into 2027."Recent Highlights- FAA Certification for High-Precision Drone Platform- U.S. Navy Tomahawk Missile Component Orders- Follow-on Component Orders for Gulfstream Electromagnetic Interference Protection- Enters Smart Munitions Market via Anti-Drone Feasibility Program- 5x Order Increase to Supply Mission-Critical F22 Aircraft Systems- $3.2M Order for TSA Airport Security Scanner ComponentsAbout Mobix Labs, Inc. (www.mobixlabs.com)Mobix Labs provides advanced engineered solutions, high-performance components and systems designed to operate in some of the most demanding environments in aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and other high-reliability markets.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the feasibility program, the potential development and performance of smart munitions technology, the potential application of such technology in anti-drone defense systems, the Company's expected expansion into the smart munitions market, and the possibility of follow-on work, additional development phases, or future production opportunities.Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the early-stage nature of the feasibility program; the possibility that the program may not progress beyond initial evaluation; the risk that the Company's technology may not meet performance requirements; changes in defense priorities, budgets, or procurement processes; the Company's ability to successfully develop, test, and commercialize new technologies; dependence on third-party contractors and government programs; and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions.There can be no assurance that the feasibility program will advance, that any follow-on opportunities will materialize, or that Mobix Labs will ultimately participate in production, deployment, or revenue-generating activities related to this program.Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in Mobix Labs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.ContactsMOBX Investor Relations ContactsChris Eddy or David CollinsCatalyst IRmobx@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800

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