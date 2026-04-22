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WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 20:07
198,80 Euro
-3,40 % -7,00
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
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ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
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198,80199,6520:10
198,70199,7520:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
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EssilorLuxottica: Q1 2026 Revenue - Revenue rising 10.8% in Q1. Third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth

Revenue rising 10.8% in Q1

Third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth

  • Group revenue at Euro 7,127 million in Q1, up 10.8% at constant exchange rates1 and +4.1% at current rates
  • Both Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer growing double digits
  • Traditional business running at mid-single-digit pace
  • North America up 12.5% and EMEA up 9.5%, supported by AI glasses and strong Ray-Ban brand performance
  • China accelerating, up low teens supported by myopia and retail
  • Myopia management portfolio growing 26%, with the key market of China up 18%
  • AI glasses new Ray-Ban optical models are off to a strong start
  • Top Charoen deal expands the retail footprint to the high-potential market of Thailand, adding around 2k stores and bringing the Group's network to nearly 20k locations worldwide

Paris, France (April 22, 2026 - 6:00 pm) - EssilorLuxottica announced today that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2026 reached Euro 7,127 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.8% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the first quarter of 2025 (+4.1% at current exchange rates).

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: "With the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, we once again demonstrate the strength and relevance of our strategy and our ability to deliver against it. We continued to drive robust momentum across all regions and businesses, driven by the enduring solidity of our vision care and eyewear activities and a steady pipeline of innovation.

That momentum was on full display at our global SWITCH events in Orlando and Monaco, bringing together thousands of partners and customers to showcase our transformative journey and our portfolio of life-changing solutions. It is also reflected in the continued robust traction of our myopia management platform and in the strong results delivered by wearables, fueled by the successful launch of Ray-Ban Meta's new optical-first styles. At the same time, we continued to expand our retail footprint with our investment in Top Charoen and its 2,000-store network in Thailand, extending our world-class vision care and eye health ecosystem closer to millions more people.

We have achieved all this maintaining a strong focus on our strategy, increasingly centered on science and med-tech, supported by the dedication and resilience of our colleagues worldwide. In an uncertain environment, we move forward with clarity and confidence, shaping the future we believe in".


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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