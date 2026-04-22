Highco: Q1 2026 Gross Profit

Aix-en-Provence, 22 April 2026 (6:00 p.m.)

HIGHCO: BUSINESS GROWTH IN Q1 2026 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, WITH REPORTED GROSS PROFIT OF €19.93 M (UP 26.4%) AND €16.18 M LFL (UP 2.6%); 2026 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

Rise in business activity in Q1 2026 driven by the Retail Activation division in France

Q1 2026 gross profit of €19.93 m on a reported basis (up 26.4% including Sogec and BudgetBox) and €16.18 m LFL 1 (up 2.6%).

(up 2.6%). Organic growth in the Retail Activation division (up 24.1% reported; up 3.4% LFL) driven by good business momentum in France, stable activity in the Retail Agencies division (up 0.2%), and growth in gross profit of the Retail Media division (up 204.3% reported; up 2.5% LFL).

Growth in businesses in France (up 33.8% reported; up 6.2% LFL) and decline in International business (down 20.1%).





2026 guidance confirmed

Gross profit of more than €78 m, for growth above 17% on a reported basis.

Adjusted operating margin 2 of more than 12%.

of more than 12%. Plans to restructure Sogec's businesses.





2025 Annual Financial Report and Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2026







Gross profit

(€ m)1 2026 Reported 2026 LFL2 2025 2026 Reported/2025

change 2026 LFL2/2025 change Q1 19.93 16.18 15.77 +26.4% +2.6%

1 Unaudited data.

2 Like for like: Based on a comparable scope (excluding acquisitions of Sogec and BudgetBox) and at constant exchange rates (i.e. applying the average exchange rate over the period to data from the compared period).

3 Adjusted headline profit before interest and tax (adjusted headline PBIT): Recurring operating income before restructuring costs and excluding the impact of performance share plans. Adjusted operating margin: Adjusted headline PBIT/Gross profit.

Didier Chabassieu, Chairman of the Management Board, stated, "HighCo delivered a first quarter in line with expectations, with business growth of 26.4% on a reported basis and 2.6% like for like. This performance was mainly driven by the growth in volumes of e-coupons processed, the HighCo Nifty solution and the HighCo Merely platform. The second quarter will focus on the continued integration of Sogec and BudgetBox."

RISE IN BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN Q1 2026 DRIVEN BY THE RETAIL ACTIVATION DIVISION IN FRANCE

In Q1 2026, HighCo posted gross profit of €19.93 m on a reported basis, for growth of 26.4%, including Sogec and BudgetBox, and €16.18 m like for like (up 2.6%) with:

Continued strong momentum in the Retail Activation division, showing growth of 24.1% to €13.89 m on a reported basis ( up 3.4% like for like ), driven, in France, by the HighCo Nifty and HighCo Merely solutions, as well as the sharp increase in the volume of e-coupons processed;

division, to €13.89 m on a reported basis ( ), driven, in France, by the HighCo Nifty and HighCo Merely solutions, as well as the sharp increase in the volume of e-coupons processed; Stability in the Retail Agencies division at €3.88 m ( up 0.2% );

in the division at €3.88 m ( ); Growth in the Retail Media division of 204.3% to €2.16 m on a reported basis (up 2.5% like for like).





Including Sogec, the Retail Activation division accounted for 69.7% of the Group's reported gross profit in Q1 2026. The Retail Media division, with BudgetBox, represented 10.8% of the Group's reported gross profit. Finally, the Retail Agencies division contributed a 19.5% share of the Group's reported gross profit

Business growth in France

FRANCE



Gross Profit (€ m) 2026 Reported/2025

change



2026 LFL/2025 change



% Total gross profit Reported



2026 Reported 2026 LFL 2025 Q1 18.18 14.43 13.58 +33.8% +6.2% 91.2%

In France, reported gross profit amounted to €18.18 m in Q1 2026, up 33.8%, of which €3.75 m through the acquired businesses Sogec and BudgetBox whose integration continued. France accounted for 91.2% of the Group's reported gross profit. Excluding these acquisitions in 2025, the businesses posted organic growth of 6.2% in Q1 2026 to €14.43 m (like for like). The Retail Activation division (up 34.9% reported with Sogec and up 9.1% like for like excluding Sogec) confirmed its positive growth trend in France. The primary drivers were the continued development of HighCo Nifty (mobile coupons) and HighCo Merely (promotion management SaaS platform), as well as the sharp increase in the volume of e-coupons processed. As expected, the activities of the Retail Agencies division remained stable over the quarter (up 0.2%). The gross profit of the Retail Media division showed growth (up 204.3% reported with BudgetBox and up 2.5% like for like excluding BudgetBox).

Decline in International businesses

INTERNATIONAL



Gross Profit (€ m) 2026/2025 Change



% Total gross profit Reported



2026 2025 Q1 1.75 2.19 -20.1% 8.8%

International businesses declined by 20.1% to €1.75 m in Q1 2026, accounting for 8.8% of the Group's reported gross profit.

In Belgium- gross profit fell sharply by 22.5% to €1.51 m given the considerable decline in the activities of coupon processing and cashback programme management over the quarter.

Businesses in Spain came out virtually stable (down 0.5%) and accounted for 1.2% of the Group's reported gross profit.

2026 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

Given the performance reported for Q1 and the business volumes expected for Q2, the Group confirms its guidance for 2026

Gross profit of more than €78 m including the acquisitions of Sogec and BudgetBox activities over the full year, for growth of more than 17% (reported 2025 gross profit: €66.65 m);

including the acquisitions of Sogec and BudgetBox activities over the full year, (reported 2025 gross profit: €66.65 m); Adjusted operating margin (adjusted headline PBIT/gross profit) of more than 12% (2025 adjusted operating margin: 12.1%).

The Group's financial resources will mainly be allocated to the planned restructuring and workforce downsizing at Sogec, along with its job protection plan.

2025 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 27 MAY 2026

HighCo's 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF - French financial markets authority) on 20 April 2026 under No. D.26-0262. The document contains the annual financial report and is available on HighCo's website (www.highco.com), under Investors > Regulated information > Annual Financial Report.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the head office in Aix-en-Provence on Wednesday 27 May 2026 at 11 a.m. A dividend balance of €0.25 per share with respect to FY 2025 will be proposed at the meeting, with the payment date scheduled for 3 June 2026 (ex-dividend date of 1 June 2026).

About HighCo

HighCo is a marketing and communication expert that supports brands and retailers in implementing their promotion activations. Its unique operational model covers campaign design, delivery, processing and monitoring.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME"), HighCo has more than 500 employees.

HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts

Cécile Collina-HueNicolas Cassar

Managing DirectorPress Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06+33 4 88 71 35 46

comfi@highco.comn.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming events

Publications take place after market close

Q2 2026 and H1 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 July 2026

H1 2026 Earnings: Wednesday, 9 September 2026

Conference call on half-year earnings: Thursday, 10 September 2026 at 10 a.m.

Q3 2026 and 9-month YTD 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 21 October 2026

Q4 2026 and FY 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 27 January 2027

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC- Small (CACS), CAC- Mid&Small (CACMS), CAC- All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext- Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext- PEA-PME 150 (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com-

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.