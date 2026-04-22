Dividend of 5.50 euros

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Gecina's Ordinary General Meeting was held on April 22, 2026, chaired by Mr Philippe Brassac. All the resolutions were approved by the shareholders, including the payment of a dividend of 5.50 euros per share for 2025. An interim dividend of 2.75 euros per share was paid out previously on March 12. The balance on the dividend, representing 2.75 euros per share, will have an ex-dividend date of July 7, 2026 and will be paid in cash on July 9, 2026.

Pursuant to the 16th resolution relating to the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares for a period of 18 months, Gecina intends to carry out the dilutive effect of performance share plans maturing in 2026, as well as that of the capital increase reserved for employees carried out in October 2025. This operation will result in a share buyback, covering a maximum of 55,000 shares which are intended to be cancelled. A mandate will be entrusted to an independent investment services provider for this purpose.

A description of the share buyback program is included in the 2025 Universal Registration Document, available on Gecina's website.

Shareholders also decided to renew the directorship of office of Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey, Ms. Carole Le Gall, and Mr. Jacques Stern on the Board of Directors for a period of four years.

Composition of the Board

The Board of Directors is made up of 12 members: 67% are independent directors based on the independence criteria from the Afep-Medef Code and 50% are women directors. It is composed:

Mr Philippe Brassac*, Chairman

- Mr Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer

- Mr Jérôme Brunel*

- Ms Nathalie Charles*

- Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud*

- Ms Dominique Dudan*

- Ms Gabrielle Gauthey*

- Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance

- Ms Carole Le Gall*

- Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr David Petrie

- Ms Ouma Sananikone

- Mr Jacques Stern*

Independent directors

The composition of the Board Committees is presented in the appendix.

The results of the votes of the General Meeting will be available on Gecina's website under the "General Meetings" section.

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.6bn as at December 31, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

gecina.fr

Appendix

Board of Directors committees

Strategic and Investment Committee (SIC):

Ivanhoé Cambridge, represented by David Petrie, Chairman

- Jérôme Brunel*

- Nathalie Charles*

- Predica, represented by Matthieu Lance

- Jacques Stern*

Audit and Risk Committee (ARC):

Jacques Stern*, Chairman

- Jérôme Brunel*

- Laurence Danon Arnaud*

- Gabrielle Gauthey*

- Predica, represented by Matthieu Lance

- Ouma Sananikone

?Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee (GACC):

Dominique Dudan*, Chairwoman

- Jérôme Brunel*

- Laurence Danon Arnaud*

- Gabrielle Gauthey*

- Ouma Sananikone

Compliance and Ethics Committee (CEC):

Nathalie Charles*, Chairwoman

- Dominique Dudan*

- Carole Le Gall*

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSRC):

Gabrielle Gauthey*, Chairwoman

- Carole Le Gall*

- Ivanhoé Cambridge, represented by David Petrie

*Independent directors

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422384328/en/

Contacts:

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Nicolas Broband

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr



Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press Relations

Godefroy Daubin

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 14

godefroydaubin@gecina.fr



Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr