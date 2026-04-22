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WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
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TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 18:54 Uhr
110 Leser
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TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Issue of Equity

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

22 April 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Re: Issue of Equity

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were today issued at a price of 110.53 pence per share under its blocklisting facility, raising £5,471,235.00 (before costs and expenses).

Following the issue, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 865,205,296 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:
Dolly Dadzie +44 (0)1481 745001

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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