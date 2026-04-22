

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour SA (CA.PA), Wednesday announced first-quarter financial results, reporting group sales of 21,078 million euros, up 2.2 percenton a like-for-like basis.



Region-wise, sales in France and Spain grew 1.4 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, on a like-for-like basis. Meanwhile, sales in Brazil fell 0.8 percent during the quarter.



Additionally, the company confirmed financial targets for the full year 2026.



Commenting about the results, CEO Alexandre Bompard said, 'This first quarter confirms the strength of our fundamentals, our enhanced competitiveness, and our ability to move forward with confidence in implementing the key value-creation levers of the Carrefour 2030 plan.'



He added, 'Furthermore, at this stage, the Group has not observed any material impact on its operations related to the crisis in the Middle East.'



Carrefour's stock is currently trading at 16.80 euros, up 0.54 percent on the Paris Exchange.



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