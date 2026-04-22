Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas Returns for Its 23rd Edition as the Most Important Three Days for Beauty in North America

The leading B2B beauty event returns July 13 - 15, 2026, uniting brands, suppliers, buyers, and the larger beauty industry across the full industry ecosystem.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas (CPNA), the leading B2B beauty trade show in the Americas, returns for its 23rd edition from July 13 - 15, 2026, at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Recognized as the most important three days for beauty in North America, the event will once again bring together the full beauty ecosystem, from emerging brands to global leaders, across retail, supply chain, and innovation.

At a time when the beauty industry is evolving rapidly, with shifting consumer behavior, changing retail models, and global market dynamics reshaping how and where business gets done, CPNA offers a vital platform for connection, discovery, and actionable insights. In moments like this, showing up matters, and Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas is where the industry comes together to move forward.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors spanning skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care, and nails, along with Cosmopack, the only event in the Americas dedicated to the entire beauty supply chain. From formulation and ingredients to packaging and finished products, CPNA remains unmatched in its comprehensive scope. This year will also place a strong focus on Korean beauty, highlighting one of the fastest growing and most influential sectors in the global market.

Attendees will get a firsthand look at the trends and innovations driving growth across the industry, from K-beauty and next-generation skincare to fragrance expansion and new supply chain solutions, all while connecting with key partners-brands, retailers, distributors, and suppliers. The curated programming is designed to deliver insights that can be immediately applied to navigate and grow in today's competitive landscape.

Education Reimagined

Education takes on a new level in 2026, with all CosmoTalks sessions happening directly on the show floor, making it easier than ever for attendees to access expert insights while staying immersed in the exhibition experience.

This year also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the Entrepreneur Academy, a core program supporting emerging beauty founders. Building on its success, CPNA will introduce Entrepreneur Academy 201, a new half-day, classroom-style intensive designed for brands that have already launched and are now focused on growth. The advanced program addresses the realities of scaling in today's market, including expanding distribution, optimizing retail partnerships, strengthening operational infrastructure, and driving sustainable revenue. Through practical insights from industry leaders, operators, and experienced founders, the program provides attendees with the tools they need to build lasting, competitive brands in the U.S. beauty market.

Buyer Meeting Expansion

Following a successful debut in Miami, Buyer Meetings presented by Newbridge will expand to Las Vegas. This exclusive, opt-in program is designed to foster meaningful connections between select exhibitors and the industry's most influential retailers and brands through curated, high-value onsite meetings, bridging innovation and opportunity.

With increased networking opportunities, curated buyer programs, and a renewed focus on the categories and partnerships shaping the future of beauty, CPNA continues to be the ultimate destination for business growth and industry connections.

Whether sourcing new products, discovering emerging brands, gaining strategic insights, or building critical partnerships, Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas is where the global beauty industry gathers, all in one place, at one time.

Registration for Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas is now open here.

Media Contact:

DKC News

cosmoprofna.pr@informa.com

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Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: WWW.INFORMAMARKETS.COM.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art, and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2024 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 248,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, and 3.012 exhibitors from 69 countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2054 is scheduled from March 20 to 23, 2025, in Bologna - Italy. Cosmoprof's B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapted to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN. For more information, please visit: WWW.COSMOPROF.COM.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry, and is committed to the long-term success of beauty professionals and the businesses that employ and support them. As the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry, PBA advocates for legislation on behalf of the industry, including such things as fighting against deregulation. PBA also provides curated resources to empower members, including education, business tools and resources, curated healthcare and insurance options, exclusive events, charitable initiatives, scholarships, networking opportunities and proprietary reports and data. Members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. For more information, please visit: WWW.PROBEAUTY.ORG.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cosmoprof-north-america-las-vegas-returns-for-its-23rd-edition-as-the-1159940