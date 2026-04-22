EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results



22.04.2026 / 22:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BEDMINSTER, NJ - April 22, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the "Company") announces its first quarter 2026 financial results. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q1 2026 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at www.peapackprivate.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . The Company's results reflect continued execution of its private banking strategy and strategic expansion throughout the Metropolitan New York region. Investments in talent, geographic expansion, and client relationships continue to strengthen the Company's deposit franchise, enhance its balance sheet, and support durable long-term earnings growth. Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, stated, "Our first quarter results reflect continued momentum and sustainability in delivering enhanced shareholder value. Core earnings increased for a sixth consecutive quarter, with net income reaching $14.2 million, up 16% over the previous quarter and 86% over the first quarter of 2025." For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported net income of $14.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Mr. Kennedy added, "This performance continues to be driven by steady growth in both loans and deposits. Total loans increased by 12% over the last twelve months to $6.4 billion, while deposits grew 9% to $6.8 billion during the same period reflecting the strength of our client-focused approach and consistent execution across business lines." During the first quarter the Company also announced a commitment by Strategic Value Bank Partners to purchase up to $50 million of preferred stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners is a well-known, long-term investor primarily focused on the banking sector. The commitment included an initial $30 million private placement of the preferred stock which closed during March 2026 with the ability to issue an additional $20 million through the end of 2027. Mr. Kennedy noted, "We are very pleased to partner with Strategic Value Bank Partners whose long-term orientation aligns well with our current strategic initiatives. This capital raise provides the flexibility needed to continue to execute on our growth and expansion plan while maintaining capital levels consistent with our long-standing targets. More importantly, it reflects our disciplined approach to capital management with the ultimate goal of delivering top tier returns and value to our entire shareholder base." First Quarter Highlights: Net Income: $14.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share

Net Interest Income: $59.9 million, representing the eighth consecutive quarter of growth

Net Interest Margin: 3.26%, an increase of 18 basis points compared to the previous quarter and 58 basis points year-over-year

Loan Growth: $6.4 billion in total loans, an increase of $686 million year-over-year

Deposits: $6.8 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $540 million year-over-year

Wealth Management: $13.1 billion in assets under management and administration

Wealth Management Fee Income: $16.5 million or 20% of total revenue

Shareholders' Equity: $699 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $77 million year-over-year

Shareholder Value: Tangible book value per share increased 14% year-over-year to $37.02. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these table. Book value per share increased 13% year-over-year to $39.48 Key Financial Metrics Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Net income ($ millions) $ 14.2 $ 12.2 $ 7.6 Diluted EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.69 $ 0.43 Net interest income ($ millions) $ 59.9 $ 56.5 $ 45.5 Net interest margin 3.26% 3.08% 2.68% Total revenue ($ millions) $ 82.5 $ 78.2 $ 64.3 Operating expenses ($ millions) $ 55.4 $ 53.5 $ 49.4 Pre-provision net revenue ($ millions) $ 27.1 $ 24.7 $ 14.9 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.74% 0.65% 0.43% Return on average equity (annualized) 8.51% 7.51% 4.98% Earnings and Operating Leverage The Company had strong revenue growth of 28% year-over-year, with total revenue of $82.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $78.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $64.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. Revenue growth has been primarily attributable to the consistent improvement in net interest income over the last twelve months. The increase in revenue growth translated into higher earnings driving positive operating leverage and improved profitability. Operating expenses increased at a more moderate pace increasing to $55.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $49.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase during the first quarter was primarily driven by increased health insurance costs and annual merit increases. Net Interest Income and Margin Net interest income totaled $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.4 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of $14.4 million, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2025. Net interest margin expanded to 3.26% compared to 3.08% in the prior quarter and 2.68% in the prior-year period continuing the upward trend over the past several quarters. This improvement in net interest income and net interest margin was driven primarily by an increase in interest-earning assets coupled with lower costs on average interest-bearing liabilities and continued growth in core deposit relationships. This momentum reflects discipline in our loan pricing and continued improvement in our funding mix. Loans / Commercial Banking Total loans increased $184.1 million, or 12% annualized, to $6.4 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $6.3 billion at December 31, 2025, primarily driven by commercial mortgage and commercial and industrial loan originations during the quarter. Commercial mortgage activity was bolstered by sponsor demand for stabilized assets and refinancing activity. C&I growth was driven by business expansion and capital investment. Total C&I loans and leases at March 31, 2026 were $2.8 billion, or 43% of the total loan portfolio. Mr. Kennedy noted, "Loan growth during the quarter was driven by our core C&I franchise, including equipment finance, where we continue to see strong demand from well-capitalized middle-market clients. We are scaling our C&I platform while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards and reducing reliance on higher-risk segments, which we believe positions the loan portfolio for durable, risk-adjusted growth. Our Commercial Real Estate lending team also contributed to the growth in the period focusing on clients that bring a complete relationship to Peapack Private." Wealth Management John Babcock, President of the Bank's Wealth Management Division, stated, "Our Wealth Management business delivered another quarter of solid performance, with wealth management fee income totaling $16.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $15.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 driven by continued client inflows of $227 million, along with disciplined cost management and operating efficiency. We ended the quarter with assets under management and administration remaining stable at $13.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to prior quarter end, despite the market volatility late in the quarter." Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management Total deposits increased $237.8 million, or 14% annualized, to $6.8 billion at March 31, 2026, from $6.6 billion at December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $115.8 million, which represented 49% of the deposit growth during the quarter and a meaningful portion of total funding, supporting both margin expansion and balance sheet stability. The Company's liquidity profile remains strong with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 94%. At March 31, 2026, the Company's balance sheet liquidity totaled $991 million, or 13% of total assets. The Company maintains additional liquidity resources of approximately $4.0 billion through secured available borrowing facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company's loan and investment portfolios. The Company's total on and off-balance sheet liquidity totaled $5.0 billion at March 31, 2026, which amounted to 240% of the total uninsured/uncollateralized deposits currently on the Company's balance sheet. The Company continues to maintain a well-balanced funding base with a high level of operating deposits and no reliance on brokered funding. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company used its strong liquidity to reposition a portion of the securities portfolio, exiting lower-yielding, longer-duration assets without impacting earnings, and redeploying them into higher-yielding bonds with better structure. Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses Asset quality continued to improve with nonperforming assets declining for the third consecutive quarter. In the first quarter of 2026, nonperforming assets decreased to $59.3 million, or 0.77% of total assets, compared to $68.2 million, or 0.91% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the first quarter of 2026 was largely driven by the liquidation of one commercial loan with a balance of $9.6 million. Loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing increased to $47.1 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at March 31, 2026 compared to $26.6 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The increase in past due loans at March 31, 2026 was primarily due to one multifamily relationship with an outstanding balance of $36.2 million. Mr. Kennedy noted, "Overall credit trends remain favorable and we continue to manage the portfolio proactively and conservatively. We have committed to work through asset quality issues in a deliberate manner with an ultimate goal of preserving capital and maintaining appropriate reserve coverage." The provision for credit losses totaled $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $4.5 million for the March 31, 2025 quarter. The first quarter provision was attributable to loan growth of $184.1 million resulting in a provision of $1.3 million, in addition to changes in specific reserves which required a provision of $6.0 million. At March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $67.0 million (1.04% of total loans), compared to $71.0 million (1.14% of total loans) at December 31, 2025. Charge-offs of $11.3 million during the period were associated with the sale of one multifamily loan with a balance totaling $8.3 million and the liquidation of one commercial loan with a balance of $9.6 million. Specific reserves of $5.8 million, related to these charge-offs, had been established in prior periods. Capital The Company's capital position was strengthened during the first quarter of 2026. The Company redeemed $100.0 million of subordinated debt in the first quarter of 2026, which had become less efficient from a capital standpoint, and replaced a portion of it with the issuance of preferred equity. The Company successfully completed a private placement of $30.0 million of 6.00% Series B Non-Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock in March. The preferred equity enhances the quality of our capital base while maintaining an attractive overall cost and improving financial flexibility. Tangible book value per share increased 14% to $37.02 per share at March 31, 2026 from $32.56 at March 31, 2025. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. Book value per share increased 13% to $39.48 per share at March 31, 2026 compared to $35.08 at March 31, 2025. The Company's and Bank's regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2026 remain strong. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at March 31, 2026 was 9.02% for the Bank and 9.24% for the Company, while the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 10.77% for the Bank and 10.55% for the Company. Where applicable, such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards. On March 26, 2026, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on May 21, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 7, 2026. Investor Conference Call Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation's CEO Douglas Kennedy will host a conference call with investors and the financial community on April 23, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to review first quarter 2026 financial results. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/461093557 . Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call by going to the Investor Relations page on our Company website at www.peapackprivate.com . A replay will be available under the Events & Presentation section on our Investor Relations website. ABOUT THE COMPANY Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.7 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of March 31, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may" or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2026 and beyond;

our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm and team acquisitions;

our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas, including potential recessionary conditions;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;

declines in the value of our investment portfolio;

impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;

changes in the methodology and assumptions used to calculate the allowance for credit losses;

higher than expected increases in credit losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans or charge-offs;

inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;

decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;

the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses;

the impact of any federal government shutdown;

the failure to maintain current technologies and/or to successfully implement future information technology enhancements;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets, including our expansion into New York City and Long Island;

a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;

our inability to retain key employees;

demand for loans and deposits in our market areas;

adverse changes in securities markets;

changes in New York City rent regulation law;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

changes in accounting policies and practices; and/or

other unexpected material adverse changes in our financial condition, operations or earnings. A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Except as may be required by the applicable law or regulation, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Contact:

Frank A. Cavallaro, SEVP and CFO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-306-8933 (Tables to follow) PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 95,049 $ 93,984 $ 92,545 $ 89,651 $ 86,345 Interest expense 35,153 37,442 41,972 41,361 40,840 Net interest income 59,896 56,542 50,573 48,290 45,505 Wealth management fee income 16,503 16,064 15,798 15,943 15,435 Service charges and fees 1,359 1,317 1,184 1,194 1,112 Capital markets revenue 544 873 901 799 455 Other income 4,191 3,405 2,238 3,515 1,852 Total other income 22,597 21,659 20,121 21,451 18,854 Total revenue 82,493 78,201 70,694 69,741 64,359 Compensation expense 29,782 28,399 28,613 28,232 26,315 Benefits expense 9,583 8,397 8,143 7,829 9,564 Premises and equipment 6,858 7,142 6,676 6,641 6,154 FDIC insurance expense 1,388 1,565 1,345 1,045 855 Professional and legal fees 1,554 1,868 1,972 1,645 1,190 Trust department expense 1,180 1,139 1,111 1,092 1,043 Loan expense 556 905 475 939 433 Advertising 267 329 651 919 154 Other expenses 4,272 3,794 3,311 3,551 3,732 Total operating expenses 55,440 53,538 52,297 51,893 49,440 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 27,053 24,663 18,397 17,848 14,919 Provision for credit losses 7,327 7,671 4,790 6,586 4,471 Income before income taxes 19,726 16,992 13,607 11,262 10,448 Income tax expense 5,573 4,833 3,976 3,321 2,853 Net Income 14,153 12,159 9,631 7,941 7,595 Dividends on preferred stock - - - - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 14,153 $ 12,159 $ 9,631 $ 7,941 $ 7,595 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.80 $ 0.69 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.80 0.69 0.54 0.45 0.43 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding: Basic 17,585,846 17,558,019 17,576,899 17,704,110 17,610,917 Diluted 17,760,678 17,705,355 17,686,979 17,773,237 17,812,222 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.74% 0.65% 0.53% 0.45% 0.43% Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 8.51% 7.51% 6.12% 5.11% 4.98% Return on average tangible equity annualized (ROATCE) (A) 9.10% 8.06% 6.59% 5.50% 5.37% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.26 % 3.08 % 2.81 % 2.77 % 2.68 % GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 67.21 % 68.46 % 73.98 % 74.41 % 76.82 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.92 % 2.88 % 2.87 % 2.92 % 2.82 % (A) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. (B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) As of March 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,220 $ 8,712 $ 8,514 $ 7,524 $ 7,885 Interest-earning deposits 244,194 179,108 338,672 308,078 224,032 Total cash and cash equivalents 253,414 187,820 347,186 315,602 231,917 Securities available for sale 710,046 774,203 756,578 767,533 832,030 Securities held to maturity 79,478 95,862 97,414 98,623 100,285 CRA equity security, at fair value 13,375 13,459 13,403 13,278 13,236 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost (A) 14,170 14,605 11,387 11,467 12,311 Residential mortgage 662,949 648,216 649,523 649,703 630,245 Multifamily mortgage 1,824,882 1,862,592 1,796,533 1,794,854 1,775,132 Commercial mortgage 887,712 774,428 689,166 643,520 633,957 Commercial and industrial loans 2,797,352 2,726,379 2,662,661 2,543,092 2,528,235 Consumer loans 210,731 187,360 171,811 140,668 140,443 Home equity lines of credit 58,194 59,306 57,166 52,434 48,301 Other loans 860 342 405 261 359 Total loans 6,442,680 6,258,623 6,027,265 5,824,532 5,756,672 Less: Allowance for credit losses 67,026 71,039 68,642 81,770 75,150 Net loans 6,375,654 6,187,584 5,958,623 5,742,762 5,681,522 Premises and equipment 39,322 39,164 37,756 36,626 31,639 Accrued interest receivable 33,115 31,971 34,120 33,209 31,968 Bank owned life insurance 47,896 47,761 48,381 48,239 48,110 Goodwill and other intangible assets 43,595 43,839 44,111 44,383 44,655 Finance lease right-of-use assets 809 844 879 914 950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,079 39,886 37,692 38,291 39,456 Other assets 50,012 49,411 52,112 49,746 52,573 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,698,965 $ 7,526,409 $ 7,439,642 $ 7,200,673 $ 7,120,652 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,544,515 $ 1,428,745 $ 1,323,492 $ 1,237,864 $ 1,184,860 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,533,203 3,448,497 3,509,403 3,483,295 3,450,014 Savings 114,955 105,123 104,524 103,846 107,581 Money market accounts 1,222,405 1,197,995 1,226,506 1,095,665 1,087,959 Certificates of deposit - Retail 411,688 408,219 397,338 440,612 442,369 Certificates of deposit - Listing Service - 400 899 1,841 3,773 Subtotal "customer" deposits 6,826,766 6,588,979 6,562,162 6,363,123 6,276,556 IB Demand - Brokered - - - - 10,000 Total deposits 6,826,766 6,588,979 6,562,162 6,363,123 6,286,556 Short-term borrowings 63,830 73,267 - - - Finance lease liability 1,145 1,186 1,227 1,268 1,308 Operating lease liability 41,458 43,294 41,139 41,806 42,948 Subordinated debt, net - 99,030 98,981 98,933 98,884 Due to brokers - - 25,125 - - Other liabilities 66,562 62,447 68,458 65,766 69,083 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,999,761 6,868,203 6,797,092 6,570,896 6,498,779 Shareholders' equity 699,204 658,206 642,550 629,777 621,873 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,698,965 $ 7,526,409 $ 7,439,642 $ 7,200,673 $ 7,120,652 Assets under management and / or administration at

Peapack Private Bank & Trust's Wealth Management

Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 13.1 $ 13.1 $ 12.9 $ 12.3 $ 11.8 (A) FHLB means "Federal Home Loan Bank" and FRB means "Federal Reserve Bank." PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) As of March 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 59,321 68,243 84,142 114,958 97,170 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 59,321 $ 68,243 $ 84,142 $ 114,958 $ 97,170 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.92 % 1.09 % 1.40 % 1.97 % 1.69 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.77 % 0.91 % 1.13 % 1.60 % 1.36 % Performing modifications (A)(B) $ 85,835 $ 95,266 $ 101,501 $ 111,962 $ 63,259 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing $ 47,053 $ 26,555 $ 28,817 $ 15,522 $ 28,323 Loans subject to special mention $ 75,935 $ 51,027 $ 56,534 $ 86,907 $ 75,248 Classified loans $ 90,583 $ 118,912 $ 134,982 $ 145,783 $ 142,273 Individually evaluated loans $ 59,321 $ 68,243 $ 84,142 $ 114,958 $ 97,170 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"): Beginning of quarter $ 71,039 $ 68,642 $ 81,770 $ 75,150 $ 72,992 Provision for credit losses (C) 7,322 7,659 4,871 6,577 4,494 (Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (D) (11,335) (5,262) (17,999) 43 (2,336) End of quarter $ 67,026 $ 71,039 $ 68,642 $ 81,770 $ 75,150 ACL to nonperforming loans 112.99% 104.10% 81.58% 71.13% 77.34% ACL to total loans 1.04% 1.14% 1.14% 1.40% 1.31% Collectively evaluated ACL to total loans (E) 0.94% 0.94% 0.95% 1.06% 1.09% (A) Amounts reflect modifications that are paying according to modified terms. (B) Excludes modifications included in nonaccrual loans of $19.6 million at March 31, 2026, $36.0 million at December 31, 2025, $37.6 million at September 30, 2025, $38.1 million at June 30, 2025 and $3.9 million at March 31, 2025. (C) Excludes provision of $5,000 at March 31, 2026, provision of $12,000 at December 31, 2025, a credit of $81,000 at September 30, 2025, provision of $9,000 at June 30, 2025, and a credit of $23,000 at March 31, 2025 related to off-balance sheet commitments. (D) Includes charge-offs of $7.8 million related to two commercial and industrial loans and $3.5 million to one multifamily loan for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Includes charge-offs of $6.3 million related to two multifamily loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Includes charge-offs of $6.7 million related to three multifamily loans and $11.3 million related to one equipment financing relationship for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. (E) Total ACL less reserves to loans individually evaluated equals collectively evaluated ACL. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) As of March 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 9.08% 8.75% 8.73% Tangible equity to tangible assets (B) 8.56% 8.21% 8.16% Book value per share (C) $ 39.48 $ 37.49 $ 35.08 Tangible book value per share (D) $ 37.02 $ 34.99 $ 32.56 (A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at quarter end. (B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at quarter end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at quarter end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. (C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. (D) Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables. As of March 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Regulatory Capital - Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 704,063 9.24% $ 660,696 8.87% $ 633,456 8.98% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 704,063 11.02 660,696 10.33 633,456 11.19 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 674,004 10.55 660,637 10.33 633,450 11.19 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 771,704 12.08 811,375 12.68 803,173 14.19 Regulatory Capital - Bank Tier I leverage (E) $ 687,120 9.02% $ 735,931 9.89% $ 708,276 10.05% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F) 687,120 10.77 735,931 11.52 708,276 12.52 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets (G) 687,061 10.77 735,872 11.52 708,270 12.52 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H) 754,761 11.83 807,580 12.64 779,068 13.77 (E) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 4.00% ($305 million) (F) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 8.50% ($542 million) (G) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 7.00% ($446 million) (H) Regulatory well-capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 10.50% ($670 million) PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended March 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Residential loans retained $ 29,376 $ 18,993 $ 18,323 $ 34,990 $ 25,157 Residential loans sold 4,680 2,544 445 1,712 4,074 Total residential loans 34,056 21,537 18,768 36,702 29,231 Commercial real estate 138,570 130,790 78,825 24,086 47,280 Multifamily 31,825 100,611 47,991 73,350 6,800 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 274,269 358,468 453,554 200,671 257,282 SBA 11,445 2,666 6,821 7,090 5,928 Wealth lines of credit (A) 5,225 3,925 2,700 2,400 9,900 Total commercial loans 461,334 596,460 589,891 307,597 327,190 Installment loans 30,171 40,428 47,115 8,164 76,941 Home equity lines of credit (A) 6,638 3,929 11,755 5,154 4,805 Total loans closed $ 532,199 $ 662,354 $ 667,529 $ 357,617 $ 438,167 (A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded. (B) Includes equipment finance. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Annualized

Yield Average

Balance Income/

Expense Annualized

Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 934,080 $ 7,126 3.05% $ 1,032,257 $ 8,213 3.18% Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 656,719 7,958 4.85 617,185 6,670 4.32 Commercial mortgages 2,678,193 31,551 4.71 2,384,542 26,179 4.39 Commercial 2,773,733 43,359 6.25 2,432,862 40,104 6.59 Commercial construction 576 9 6.25 - - - Installment 199,070 2,994 6.02 107,506 1,793 6.67 Home equity 55,816 936 6.71 45,949 845 7.36 Other 627 5 3.19 304 5 6.81 Total loans 6,364,734 86,812 5.46 5,588,348 75,596 5.41 Federal funds sold - - - - - - Interest-earning deposits 188,404 1,325 2.81 290,702 2,776 3.82 Total interest-earning assets 7,487,218 95,263 5.09% 6,911,307 86,585 5.01% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,692 8,380 Allowance for credit losses (71,767) (74,413) Premises and equipment 39,336 29,954 Other assets 139,139 128,754 Total noninterest-earning assets 115,400 92,675 Total assets $ 7,602,618 $ 7,003,982 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 3,713,856 $ 23,842 2.57% $ 3,445,903 $ 28,078 3.26% Money markets 1,070,606 6,368 2.38 982,245 6,717 2.74 Savings 111,872 193 0.69 106,073 118 0.44 Certificates of deposit - retail 411,628 3,099 3.01 468,176 4,363 3.73 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 5,307,962 33,502 2.52 5,002,397 39,276 3.14 Interest-bearing demand - brokered - - - 10,000 100 4.00 Certificates of deposit - brokered - - - - - - Total interest-bearing deposits 5,307,962 33,502 2.52 5,012,397 39,376 3.14 Borrowings 45,262 432 3.82 1,001.00 11.00 4.54 Capital lease obligation 1,159 12 4.14 1,322 14 4.20 Subordinated debt 66,026 1,207 7.31 126,641 1,439 4.55 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,420,409 35,153 2.59% 5,141,361 40,840 3.18% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,405,577 1,122,191 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 111,095 129,857 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,516,672 1,252,048 Shareholders' equity 665,537 610,573 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,602,618 $ 7,003,982 Net interest income $ 60,110 $ 45,745 Net interest spread 2.50% 1.83% Net interest margin (D) 3.26% 2.68% (A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. (C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Annualized

Yield Average

Balance Income/

Expense Annualized

Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 934,080 $ 7,126 3.05% $ 958,470 $ 7,426 3.10% Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 656,719 7,958 4.85 646,533 7,469 4.62 Commercial mortgages 2,678,193 31,551 4.71 2,521,899 29,727 4.72 Commercial 2,773,733 43,359 6.25 2,674,515 43,089 6.44 Commercial construction 576 9 6.25 252 5 7.94 Installment 199,070 2,994 6.02 181,182 3,122 6.89 Home equity 55,816 936 6.71 57,781 1,040 7.20 Other 627 5 3.19 487 5 4.28 Total loans 6,364,734 86,812 5.46 6,082,649 84,457 5.55 Federal funds sold - - - - - - Interest-earning deposits 188,404 1,325 2.81 272,711 2,330 3.42 Total interest-earning assets 7,487,218 95,263 5.09% 7,313,830 94,213 5.15% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,692 8,412 Allowance for credit losses (71,767) (68,024) Premises and equipment 39,336 38,252 Other assets 139,139 135,915 Total noninterest-earning assets 115,400 114,555 Total assets $ 7,602,618 $ 7,428,385 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 3,713,856 $ 23,842 2.57% $ 3,647,796 $ 26,375 2.89% Money markets 1,070,606 6,368 2.38 1,059,749 6,983 2.64 Savings 111,872 193 0.69 104,033 173 0.67 Certificates of deposit - retail 411,628 3,099 3.01 390,446 2,948 3.02 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 5,307,962 33,502 2.52 5,202,024 36,479 2.80 Interest-bearing demand - brokered - - - - - - Certificates of deposit - brokered - - - - - - Total interest-bearing deposits 5,307,962 33,502 2.52 5,202,024 36,479 2.80 Borrowings 45,262 432 3.82 2,727 27 3.96 Capital lease obligation 1,159 12 4.14 1,201 13 4.33 Subordinated debt 66,026 1,207 7.31 99,004 923 3.73 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,420,409 35,153 2.59% 5,304,956 37,442 2.82% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,405,577 1,359,724 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 111,095 116,060 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,516,672 1,475,784 Shareholders' equity 665,537 647,645 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,602,618 $ 7,428,385 Net interest income $ 60,110 $ 56,771 Net interest spread 2.50% 2.33% Net interest margin (D) 3.26% 3.08% (A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. (C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding at period end. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below. Three Months Ended Tangible Book Value Per Share March 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Shareholders' equity $ 699,204 $ 658,206 $ 642,550 $ 629,777 $ 621,873 Less: Intangible assets, net 43,595 43,839 44,111 44,383 44,655 Tangible equity $ 655,609 $ 614,367 $ 598,439 $ 585,394 $ 577,218 Period end shares outstanding 17,708,327 17,558,019 17,548,471 17,636,264 17,726,251 Tangible book value per share $ 37.02 $ 34.99 $ 34.10 $ 33.19 $ 32.56 Book value per share 39.48 37.49 36.62 35.71 35.08 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 7,698,965 $ 7,526,409 $ 7,439,642 $ 7,200,673 $ 7,120,652 Less: Intangible assets, net 43,595 43,839 44,111 44,383 44,655 Tangible assets $ 7,655,370 $ 7,482,570 $ 7,395,531 $ 7,156,290 $ 7,075,997 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.56% 8.21% 8.09% 8.18% 8.16% Equity to assets 9.08% 8.75% 8.64% 8.75% 8.73% (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity March 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Net income $ 14,153 $ 12,159 $ 9,631 $ 7,941 $ 7,595 Average shareholders' equity $ 665,537 $ 647,645 $ 629,091 $ 621,900 $ 610,573 Less: Average intangible assets, net 43,741 43,982 44,266 44,538 44,815 Average tangible equity $ 621,796 $ 603,663 $ 584,825 $ 577,362 $ 565,758 Return on average tangible common equity 9.10% 8.06% 6.59% 5.50% 5.37% (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio March 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Net interest income $ 59,896 $ 56,542 $ 50,573 $ 48,290 $ 45,505 Total other income 22,597 21,659 20,121 21,451 18,854 Add: Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security 84 (56) (125) (42) (195) Less: Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value - - 364 - - Income from life insurance proceeds - (161) - - Loss/(gain) on securities sale, net 81 - - (7) - Gain on sale of property - (318) - - - Gain on lease termination - - - (875) - Total recurring revenue 82,658 77,666 70,933 68,817 64,164 Operating expenses 55,440 53,538 52,297 51,893 49,440 Total operating expense 55,440 53,538 52,297 51,893 49,440 Efficiency ratio 67.07% 68.93% 73.73% 75.41% 77.05%

News Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation





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