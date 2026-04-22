

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) released a profit for first quarter of $107.83 million



The company's bottom line came in at $107.83 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $105.24 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.22 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $906.42 million from $822.50 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $107.83 Mln. vs. $105.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $906.42 Mln vs. $822.50 Mln last year.



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