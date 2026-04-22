

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $567 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $352 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $612 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $3.585 billion from $2.862 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $567 Mln. vs. $352 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $3.585 Bln vs. $2.862 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News