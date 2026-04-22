Arbor Day Foundation, Peanuts Worldwide Invited to Light Empire State Building on Earth Day

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Arbor Day Foundation

The iconic New York skyscraper glows green on April 22

The Arbor Day Foundation lit up the Empire State Building in New York City on Wednesday, in celebration of both Earth Day and National Arbor Day. The global tree planting nonprofit was joined by Snoopy, the beloved character from the iconic Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

"The Empire State Building always marks the moments that matter. So, by turning it green on Earth Day, we're sending a message to the world that planting trees is more important than ever," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We hope today's green glow is a reminder of how powerful trees can be in the effort to shape a healthier, more resilient future for people and the planet."

Lambe and Snoopy pulled the lever together on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation and Peanuts Worldwide, turning the world's most famous building green. Afterwards, both organizations were given a VIP tour of the Empire State Building and its iconic observation deck. High-profile celebrities, companies, and organizations are regularly invited to participate in this unique tradition.

"Messages of environmentalism and celebrating Arbor Day are built into the Peanuts comic strip," said Melissa Menta, SVP Global Brand and Communications for Peanuts Worldwide. "To quote Lucy, 'the planting of a tree shows faith in the future' and we are honored to have supported the Arbor Day Foundation's mission through our partnership over the past 5 years."

In the last five years, the Arbor Day Foundation and Peanuts Worldwide have collaborated to plant more than 141,000 trees together in a range of cities and forests. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the classic Peanuts animated special "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown", which is available to stream for subscribers on Apple TV. The anniversary is being celebrated with the release of vinyl and CD editions of the original soundtrack by Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc (who along with Bill Melendez Productions created the special). Every copy sold plants a tree in a forest of greatest need.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit dedicated to planting trees. It has helped plant over 500 million trees in communities and forests in more than 60 countries across six continents since its inception in 1972.?

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 and National Arbor Day is observed on the last Friday in April.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 80% owned by the Sony Group and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz. First introduced to the world in 1950 in the Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the?brand around the world through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and?comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital.?Peanuts recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary with unprecedented worldwide exhibitions and activities, collaborations, digital marketing campaigns, and more.

About Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc.

Lee Mendelson Film Productions (LMFP) is the publisher of the Vince Guaraldi musical catalog associated with Peanuts. LMFP is also the producer of the classic Peanuts television specials, including "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown" along with the Hollywood animation studio Bill Melendez Productions. LMFP also produced over 50 other network Peanuts specials, 12 prime time Garfield specials, 121-program series "Garfield and Friends" and many other film and television animated, documentary and entertainment programs. Founded by the late Lee Mendelson in 1963, Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc., has received 11 Emmy Awards (from 45 nominations) and four Peabody Awards, as well as producing projects that have received Grammy and Academy Award nominations.

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Photo credit: Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust



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SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-peanuts-worldwide-invited-to-light-empire-s-1160173