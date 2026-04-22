

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $14 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $5.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $120 million or $2.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $10.796 billion from $11.147 billion last year.



Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $14 Mln. vs. $298 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $5.45 last year. -Revenue: $10.796 Bln vs. $11.147 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.00



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