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WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:04
18,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,50018,90022:58
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 23:26 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Eastern Company Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 after the market close on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 399095

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/1757/53943

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Ryan Schroeder or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-eastern-company-announces-timing-of-first-quarter-2026-earnings-re-1160139

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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