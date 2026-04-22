Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) (the "Company") is issuing this news release at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") to clarify and provide additional material details regarding its press release dated April 22, 2026 (the "Original Release"), concerning a strategic agreement with a global performance agency (the "Agreement").

Agreement Status and Date

The Company clarifies that the Agreement is a definitive agreement which was formally executed on April 17, 2026.

Financial Estimates and Revenue Breakdown

The Company clarifies that the $6 million figure referenced in the Original Release represents the estimated gross revenue over the full three-year (36-month) term of the Agreement. This estimate is based on the following specific terms:

Unit Economics: The service is priced at an average of $165 per month, per client website .

The service is priced at an average of . Target Scale: The assessment of terms is based on an initial deployment milestone of 1,000 websites .

The assessment of terms is based on an initial deployment milestone of . Operating Costs & Margins: The Company anticipates a gross margin of 75% on this revenue.

The Company anticipates a on this revenue. Upfront Costs: There are no additional upfront costs or significant capital expenditures associated with providing the services under the Agreement.

Termination and Cancellation Terms

The Agreement has a fixed term of three years; however, either party may terminate the Agreement upon 30 days' written notice. In the event of termination, the Agreement provides that any existing site licenses will remain active and the Company will continue to receive revenue until the end of each respective license's current annual term. This provision ensures that revenue from onboarded websites persists for the remainder of their individual one-year billing cycles regardless of a general Agreement termination.

Other Material Terms

There are no other material terms to disclose at this time.

Cautionary Statement

The financial information provided above consists of forward-looking statements. The realization of the estimated $6 million in revenue is subject to the risks of early termination as described above, the pace of technical onboarding, and the Company's ability to maintain service levels.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is an AI company specialising in marketing-technology solutions. Its SaaS platform uses natural-language processing and machine learning to automate content-creation, campaign-management and traffic-generation, helping marketers increase engagement and conversion with less manual effort.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the deployment of SuperBuzz AI's technology across the Agency's network, the expected acceleration of deployment, the anticipated revenue growth and performance improvements, and the expected benefits of the integration of SuperBuzz AI's technology. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293881

Source: SuperBuzz Inc.