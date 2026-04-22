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WKN: 905153 | ISIN: US7034811015 | Ticker-Symbol: PE1
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 18:16
9,114 Euro
+1,06 % +0,096
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Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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8,9449,28223:00
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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 23:38 Uhr
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Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Other Key Items

  • First Quarter 2026 Total Revenue of $1.1 billion

  • First Quarter 2026 Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders of $25 million

  • First Quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $205 million

  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on June 15, 2026 to holders of record as of June 1, 2026

Management Commentary

"We delivered another quarter of solid operating results, as our businesses successfully navigated a challenging commodity environment to start the year," said Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with our performance given the macro backdrop earlier this year, with customers operating under budgets that were built around much lower oil price assumptions than what we see today. We continue to prioritize equipment and technology investments that improve demand for our drilling and completion businesses and help manage costs. We expect the benefits of these investments to build over time, particularly as U.S. land drilling and completion activity improves."

"Looking ahead, geopolitical events have significantly increased the commodity strip for the next several years, and we believe U.S. activity will need to go higher just to hold U.S. onshore oil production steady," continued Mr. Hendricks. "The second quarter represents a market inflection in response to improved commodity prices. As a result, in our Drilling Services segment we are activating drilling rigs later in the second quarter, and we anticipate reactivating additional rigs in the second half of 2026. In our Completion Services segment, we are close to full utilization across our active fleet, and we are discussing price increases with our customers to more appropriately reflect an increasing demand environment coupled with current high industry utilization."

"We continue to be excited about the strong free cash flow potential for our company this year," said Andy Smith, Chief Financial Officer. "Working capital headwinds in the first half of the year typically give way to tailwinds as the year progresses, and we expect this progression to be the same this year. As we continue to assess the outlook for the company under a new commodity price scenario, our corporate priorities remain unchanged; invest in equipment and digital technology that we believe will enhance our long-term sustainable operating advantage, generate strong and sustainable free cash flow, maintain a strong balance sheet, and return capital to our shareholders."

Drilling Services

First quarter Drilling Services segment revenue totaled $352 million, with adjusted gross profit(2) of $134 million. Our U.S. Contract Drilling operating days totaled 8,301, with an average of 92 rigs working in the quarter. Revenue and adjusted gross profit during the first quarter included approximately $3 million in early termination payments.

Pricing was relatively steady for our U.S. Contract Drilling business. Additionally, we saw a full quarter of benefit for cost reduction measures that were implemented towards the end of 2025.

Completion Services

First quarter Completion Services revenue totaled $680 million, with adjusted gross profit of $98 million.

First quarter activity in our Completion Services segment was impacted by roughly 5 days of disruption from winter storms across nearly our entire fleet. Aside from the associated downtime from the winter storms, utilization of our active equipment remained high, and equipment that can be powered by natural gas was near full utilization.

Drilling Products

First quarter Drilling Products revenue totaled $80 million, with adjusted gross profit of $33 million.

Results in our Drilling Products segment were solid despite some industry headwinds. The segment was impacted by geopolitical events in the Middle East, with the Middle East comprising roughly 10-15% of the segment revenue. Starting late in the quarter, in the Middle East we saw an increase in costs, including personnel and logistics costs, some disruption associated with getting products to location, and a reduction in offshore activity.

Other

First quarter Other revenue totaled $6 million, with adjusted gross profit of $3 million.

Outlook

For the second quarter in Drilling Services, we expect an average U.S. rig count of approximately 90 rigs. We anticipate exiting the quarter at a higher level than the quarterly average, as we reactivate rigs during the second half of the quarter-resulting in an exit rate near our highest activity level so far this year. We expect adjusted gross profit in the Drilling Services segment of approximately $130 million. This outlook includes approximately $5 million of rig reactivation costs, with minimal second-quarter revenue expected from those rigs.

In our Completion Services segment for the second quarter, we expect adjusted gross profit to be approximately $105 million, with continued high utilization of our active equipment. We will continue to prioritize investments that high-grade our assets with technologies that we believe will generate attractive long-term returns, versus investing to extend the life of diesel equipment.

In our Drilling Products segment for the second quarter, we expect adjusted gross profit will decline slightly compared to the first quarter. We expect lower activity in Canada with normal seasonal spring breakup, as well as an increase in international costs, particularly in the Middle East.

We expect Other adjusted gross profit in the second quarter to be approximately $5 million.

For the second quarter, we expect general and administrative expense to be approximately $67 million, and we expect depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment expense of approximately $220 million.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The Company's quarterly conference call to discuss the operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, is scheduled for April 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The dial-in information for participants is (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) and (646) 307-1963 (International). The conference ID for both numbers is 5526772. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Patterson-UTI's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budgeted," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "pursue," "see," "should," "strategy," "target," or "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Patterson-UTI's future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategy, objectives, financial conditions, operations outlook, assumptions or future events or performance, activity levels, active rig count projections, contract terms, capex spending and budgets, future cash flow, future use of generated cash flow, customer demand, future commodity prices, outlook for international and domestic markets, and timing and amount of dividends, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Patterson-UTI's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections and other disclosures in Patterson-UTI's SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with Patterson-UTI's business is contained from time to time in Patterson-UTI's SEC filings. Patterson-UTI's filings may be obtained by contacting Patterson-UTI or the SEC or through Patterson-UTI's website at http://www.patenergy.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at http://www.sec.gov. Patterson-UTI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by GAAP. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

(2) Adjusted gross profit is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit by segment.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)


March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

337,244

$

420,642

Accounts receivable, net

742,379

723,277

Inventory

150,592

160,280

Other current assets

92,057

113,892

Total current assets

1,322,272

1,418,091

Property and equipment, net

2,627,928

2,711,037

Goodwill

487,388

487,388

Intangible assets, net

784,217

814,810

Other assets

138,714

139,140

Total assets

$

5,360,519

$

5,570,466

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

442,423

$

470,782

Accrued liabilities

256,326

366,488

Other current liabilities

21,502

26,372

Total current liabilities

720,251

863,642

Long-term debt, net

1,221,363

1,221,038

Deferred tax liabilities, net

212,032

215,818

Other liabilities

41,170

45,253

Total liabilities

2,194,816

2,345,751

Stockholders' equity:

Stockholders' equity attributable to controlling interests

3,159,375

3,218,538

Noncontrolling interest

6,328

6,177

Total equity

3,165,703

3,224,715

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,360,519

$

5,570,466

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

REVENUES

$

1,117,331

$

1,150,813

$

1,280,537

COSTS AND EXPENSES:

Direct operating costs

849,155

871,892

961,414

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

218,394

220,942

231,866

General and administrative

68,763

62,058

66,930

Other operating expense (income), net

(4,664

)

(3,844

)

3,382


Total operating costs and expenses

1,131,648

1,151,048

1,263,592


OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(14,317

)

(235

)

16,945


OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest income

2,765

2,433

1,464

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized

(17,485

)

(17,678

)

(17,697

)

Other income (expense)

965

354

1,968


Total other income (expense)

(13,755

)

(14,891

)

(14,265

)


INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(28,072

)

(15,126

)

2,680


INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

(3,596

)

(5,929

)

1,390


NET INCOME (LOSS)

(24,476

)

(9,197

)

1,290


NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

151

(103

)

285


NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(24,627

)

$

(9,094

)

$

1,005


NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE:

Basic

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.02

)

$

0.00

Diluted

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.02

)

$

0.00

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic

379,587

379,243

386,521

Diluted

379,587

379,243

387,044

CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$

0.10

$

0.08

$

0.08

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss)

$

(24,476

)

$

1,290

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

218,394

231,866

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(3,792

)

359

Stock-based compensation

4,412

12,289

Net (gain) loss on asset disposals

1,861

(709

)

Other

(1,600

)

(166

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(130,941

)

(36,788

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

63,858

208,141


Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(116,628

)

(161,831

)

Proceeds from disposal of assets, including insurance recoveries

12,220

4,380

Other

(1,618

)

(7,053

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(106,026

)

(164,504

)


Cash flows from financing activities:

Purchases of treasury stock

(350

)

(20,295

)

Dividends paid

(37,960

)

(30,877

)

Payments of finance leases

(1,959

)

(2,632

)

Other

-

(5,069

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(40,269

)

(58,873

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(961

)

(853

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(83,398

)

(16,089

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

420,642

241,293

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

337,244

$

225,204

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Additional Financial and Operating Data
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2026

2025

2025

Drilling Services




Revenues

$

351,717

$

360,777

$

412,860

Direct operating costs

$

217,861

$

228,426

$

247,629

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

133,856

$

132,351

$

165,231

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$

83,944

$

85,044

$

84,972

General and administrative

$

7,097

$

4,013

$

3,945

Other operating expense (income), net

$

(1,488

)

$

298

$

-

Operating income (loss)

$

44,303

$

42,996

$

76,314


Operating days - U.S. (2)

8,301

8,596

9,573


Capital expenditures

$

54,421

$

61,194

$

73,458


Completion Services

Revenues

$

679,587

$

701,560

$

766,080

Direct operating costs

$

581,486

$

590,657

$

657,681

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

98,101

$

110,903

$

108,399

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$

111,472

$

110,941

$

115,826

General and administrative

$

7,330

$

9,863

$

11,409

Other operating expense (income), net

$

-

$

(6,300

)

$

-

Operating income (loss)

$

(20,701

)

$

(3,601

)

$

(18,836

)

Capital expenditures

$

45,101

$

59,069

$

62,173


Drilling Products

Revenues

$

79,797

$

83,774

$

85,663

Direct operating costs

$

46,924

$

49,590

$

46,940

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

32,873

$

34,184

$

38,723

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$

19,846

$

20,515

$

22,876

General and administrative

$

7,923

$

6,911

$

9,119

Operating income (loss)

$

5,104

$

6,758

$

6,728

Capital expenditures

$

15,842

$

14,616

$

18,222


Other (3)

Revenues

$

6,230

$

4,702

$

15,934

Direct operating costs

$

2,884

$

3,219

$

9,164

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

3,346

$

1,483

$

6,770

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

$

1,269

$

2,429

$

6,336

General and administrative

$

2

$

1

$

204

Operating income (loss)

$

2,075

$

(947

)

$

230

Capital expenditures

$

1,111

$

3,411

$

3,596


Corporate

Depreciation

$

1,863

$

2,013

$

1,856

General and administrative

$

46,411

$

41,270

$

42,253

Other operating expense (income), net

$

(3,176

)

$

2,158

$

3,382

Capital expenditures

$

153

$

223

$

4,382


Total Capital Expenditures

$

116,628

$

138,513

$

161,831

  1. Adjusted gross profit, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit by segment.

  2. Operational data relates to our contract drilling business. A rig is considered to be operating if it is earning revenue pursuant to a contract on a given day.

  3. Other includes our oilfield rentals business, prior to its divestiture in April 2025, and oil and natural gas working interests.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) per the information below to Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as reported on the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations:


Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

Net income (loss)

$

(24,476

)

$

(9,197

)

$

1,290

Income tax expense (benefit)

(3,596

)

(5,929

)

1,390

Net interest expense

14,720

15,245

16,233

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

218,394

220,942

231,866

Merger and integration expense

-

6

432

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

205,042

$

221,067

$

251,211


Total revenues

$

1,117,331

$

1,150,813

$

1,280,537


Adjusted EBITDA by Operating Segment:

Drilling Services

$

128,247

$

128,040

$

161,286

Completion Services

90,771

107,340

96,990

Drilling Products

24,950

27,273

29,604

Other

3,344

1,482

6,566

Corporate

(42,270

)

(43,068

)

(43,235

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

205,042

$

221,067

$

251,211

  1. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest expense, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense, legal accruals and settlements, impairment of goodwill and merger and integration expense. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Gross Profit Reconciliations
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table reconciles Adjusted gross profit to gross profit, which we believe is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to Adjusted gross profit.


Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

Drilling Services




Revenues

$

351,717

$

360,777

$

412,860

Less direct operating costs

(217,861

)

(228,426

)

(247,629

)

Less depreciation, amortization and impairment

(83,944

)

(85,044

)

(84,972

)

GAAP gross profit (loss)

49,912

47,307

80,259

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

83,944

85,044

84,972

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

133,856

$

132,351

$

165,231


Completion Services

Revenues

$

679,587

$

701,560

$

766,080

Less direct operating costs

(581,486

)

(590,657

)

(657,681

)

Less depreciation, amortization and impairment

(111,472

)

(110,941

)

(115,826

)

GAAP gross profit (loss)

(13,371

)

(38

)

(7,427

)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

111,472

110,941

115,826

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

98,101

$

110,903

$

108,399


Drilling Products

Revenues

$

79,797

$

83,774

$

85,663

Less direct operating costs

(46,924

)

(49,590

)

(46,940

)

Less depreciation, amortization and impairment

(19,846

)

(20,515

)

(22,876

)

GAAP gross profit (loss)

13,027

13,669

15,847

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

19,846

20,515

22,876

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

32,873

$

34,184

$

38,723


Other

Revenues

$

6,230

$

4,702

$

15,934

Less direct operating costs

(2,884

)

(3,219

)

(9,164

)

Less depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

(1,269

)

(2,429

)

(6,336

)

GAAP gross profit (loss)

2,077

(946

)

434

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

1,269

2,429

6,336

Adjusted gross profit (1)

$

3,346

$

1,483

$

6,770

  1. Adjusted gross profit is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. We define "Adjusted gross profit" as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense). Adjusted gross profit is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance.

CONTACT:

Michael Sabella
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 885-7589

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/patterson-uti-energy-reports-financial-results-for-the-quarter-ended-march-31-20-1160164

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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