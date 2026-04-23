Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced that further to its news releases dated March 31, 2026, and April 7, 2026, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has revoked the management cease trade order previously issued on April 6, 2026, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.

The issuance of the revocation order follows the filing by the Company of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") on April 14, 2026. Copies of the Annual Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The MCTO applied only to the Company's CEO and CFO and did not affect trading by other shareholders who are not employees or insiders of the Company to trade their securities of the Company. The Company confirms it is current with its disclosure obligations.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the timely completion of the audit process, the availability of information required to complete the Annual Filings, and ongoing cooperation with the Company's auditors and regulators. While the Company believes such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to inherent uncertainties.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to delays in completing the audit and Annual Filings and the possibility of additional unforeseen events or circumstances.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293883

Source: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.