Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (TSXV: YEG) ("Yorkton" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 and provide a corporate update.

"2025 reflected continued disciplined execution as we focused on strengthening the quality and performance of our residential portfolio, during which total rental revenue increased by 4.5% and net operating income increased by 5.2%," said Mr. Ben Lui, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on investing in newer, well-located multi-family rental properties in Alberta, as demonstrated by the acquisition of The Crystallina in January 2026, which is expected to enhance the quality and financial performance of our portfolio. In addition, we are investing in enhancements to property management systems, including the implementation of artificial intelligence-assisted tools. We expect these initiatives will further enhance tenant experience and support leasing activity in a competitive rental environment, providing a strong foundation for the continued growth of our portfolio."

2025 Financial Highlights

As at December 31, 2025, Yorkton had total assets of $137.37 million, which included 518 residential rental units and one commercial rental unit across 10 multi-family rental properties with a total fair market value of $125.06 million and one commercial rental property with 28,026 square feet of net leasable area, together with an adjacent parking lot, with a total fair market value of $8.73 million.

For the residential units, during the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 2024, Yorkton reported:





2025



2024



% change





















Rental revenue $ 9,486,562

$ 9,152,101



4%













Net operating income $ 5,852,557

$ 5,674,097



3%













Weighted average number of units

518



518



0%















Average occupancy rate

96%



98%



-2%















Average rental revenue per unit per month $ 1,586

$ 1,501



6%



During 2025, management implemented targeted operational efficiency initiatives at certain properties in Edmonton, Alberta to enhance the performance of existing operations, where rental regulations are less restrictive. These initiatives initially resulted in an expected increase in tenant turnover, which contributed to higher vacancy losses and elevated maintenance costs associated with unit turnover and suite renovations. These impacts have since moderated, and these properties are achieving higher average rental rates.

The Company's commercial rental revenue and net rental income, from its Alberta commercial property and British Columbia commercial unit, were not significant during the year ended December 31, 2025.

In addition, the Company recognized a net loss and comprehensive loss of $1,520,967 during 2025, compared to net income and comprehensive income of $6,567,281 in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in fair value of the Company's commercial investment property and adjacent parking lot of $3,274,490 during 2025. This was partially offset by an increase in fair value of $1,871,321 in the Company's residential investment properties.

Fair value increases in the Company's residential portfolio were lower than in 2024, reflecting moderating rental market conditions in Alberta as new supply begins to enter certain markets following a period of elevated rental growth. The Company's response to these evolving market conditions is discussed further in the corporate update below.

Corporate Update

Below is a summary of certain events that have occurred since December 31, 2025:

As previously announced on January 16, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of "The Crystallina", a 184-unit multi-family residential property in Edmonton, Alberta, constructed in 2016. The purchase price of $46.0 million was funded through a combination of cash and a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ("CMHC") insured mortgage of approximately $44.3 million bearing interest at a fixed rate of 3.692% for a 5-year term.

Building on the acquisitions of similar properties in 2023, The Dwell (188 units) and The Fuse (125 units), the acquisition of The Crystallina aligns with a strategy of acquiring newer, well-located multi-family rental properties in Edmonton, Alberta to support long-term portfolio quality, reduce ongoing capital expenditure requirements, and enhance competitive positioning within local rental markets.

The Company has completed the first phase of improvements to its property management system at its Alberta residential rental properties, including artificial intelligence-assisted automated response tools to support 24/7 prospective leasing inquiries and tenant communications relating to emergency and non-emergency matters, including tenancy and maintenance requests. The Company plans to continue to upgrade the system to further improve operational efficiency, enhance tenant satisfaction, and support leasing activity in a competitive rental environment, positioning the Company for future portfolio growth.

About Yorkton

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a growth-oriented real estate investment company committed to providing shareholders with growing assets through accretive acquisitions, organic growth, and the active management of multi-family rental properties with significant upside potential. Our current geographical focus is in Alberta and British Columbia with diversified and growing economies, and strong population in-migration. Our business objectives are to achieve growing Net Operating Income ("NOI") and asset values in our multi-family rental property portfolio in strategic markets across Western Canada.

The management team at Yorkton Equity Group Inc. has well over 30 years of prior real estate experience in acquiring and managing rental assets.

Further information about Yorkton is available on the Company's website at www.yorktonequitygroup.com and the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Yorkton. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Yorkton. Although Yorkton believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yorkton can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Yorkton disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293901

Source: Yorkton Equity Group Inc.