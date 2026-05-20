Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (TSXV: YEG) ("Yorkton" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"During the first quarter of 2026, we continued to execute on our strategy of strengthening the quality and performance of our residential portfolio," said Ben Lui, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of The Crystallina Residence in January 2026 represents an important addition to the Yorkton portfolio, and we are focused on successfully integrating the property and enhancing property management systems with artificial intelligence-assisted tools that we expect will improve tenant experience and support leasing activity in a competitive rental environment, contributing positively to net operating income going forward."

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

As at March 31, 2026, Yorkton had total assets of $182.13 million, which included 702 residential rental units and one commercial rental unit across 11 multi-family rental properties with a total fair market value of $171.18 million and one commercial rental property with 28,026 square feet of net leasable area, together with an adjacent parking lot, with a total fair market value of $8.74 million.

For the residential units, during the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to 2025, Yorkton reported:





Three months ended





March 31,

2026



March 31,

2025



% change



















Rental revenue $ 3,151,678

$ 2,314,963



36%













Net operating income $ 1,995,149

$ 1,401,367



42%













Weighted average number of units

671



518



30%













Average occupancy rate

96%



96%



0%













Average monthly rental revenue per unit $ 1,627

$ 1,547



5%



During Q1 2026, the increases in total residential rental revenue and net operating income were primarily due to the acquisition of "The Crystallina Residence", as previously announced on January 16, 2026, a one hundred and eighty-four (184) unit multi-family residential complex constructed in 2016 and comprising of three condominium quality buildings and a free standing amenity building located in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Company's commercial rental revenue and net operating income, from its Alberta commercial property and British Columbia commercial unit, were not significant during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

The Company recognized a net loss and comprehensive loss of $11,391 during Q1 2026, compared to net income and comprehensive income of $213,828 in Q1 2025. The income reported in Q1 2025 is primarily due to a net overall recovery of bad debt expense attributable to a one-time recovery of $222,558 from a tenant of the Commercial Property.

About Yorkton

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a growth-oriented real estate investment company committed to providing shareholders with growing assets through accretive acquisitions, organic growth, and the active management of multi-family rental properties with significant upside potential. Our current geographical focus is in Alberta and British Columbia with diversified and growing economies, and strong population in-migration. Our business objectives are to achieve growing Net Operating Income ("NOI") and asset values in our multi-family rental property portfolio in strategic markets across Western Canada.

The management team at Yorkton Equity Group Inc. has well over 30 years of prior real estate experience in acquiring and managing rental assets.

Further information about Yorkton is available on the Company's website at www.yorktonequitygroup.com and the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Yorkton. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Yorkton. Although Yorkton believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yorkton can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Yorkton disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298294

Source: Yorkton Equity Group Inc.