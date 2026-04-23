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WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 19:45
9,035 Euro
-1,47 % -0,135
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0209,23022.04.
9,0559,28022.04.
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 03:06 Uhr
192 Leser
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CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Heart Rate Monitoring and Tide Graph Functions

G-LIDE Timepiece Great for Extreme Sports

TOKYO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G-LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GBX-H5600 is the first G-LIDE timepiece featuring a heart rate monitor.

Since its debut in 1983, G-SHOCK watches have continued to evolve in functionality, structure, and design, while maintaining outstanding shock resistance. The G-LIDE line, designed for extreme sports, has become popular. It offers features for seaside activities and water sports such as surfing, including a tide graph showing tide levels and moon data indicating lunar phases.

Building on the existing functions for seaside activities, the new GBX-H5600 features a heart rate monitor for the first time in a G-LIDE watch. The watch is designed to support a wide range of activities, from extreme sports such as surfing to everyday workouts.

Equipped with an optical heart rate sensor and an accelerometer, the GBX-H5600 enables real-time monitoring of physical condition during exercise, and it tracks distance, calories burned, and other data. Training functions are available for four activities - running, walking, gym workouts, and interval training - supporting more effective workouts. Data captured by the sensors is transformed into training insights using science-backed algorithms from Polar Electro, a global leader in wearable sports and health technology. Results can be easily viewed in the CASIO WATCHES smartphone app, where detailed data and insights help users manage their health and improve performance.

The display features a high-definition memory-in-pixel (MIP) LCD, providing clear visibility in direct sunlight and other outdoor conditions, no matter what the viewing angle.

The bezel uses translucent resin, creating a see-through design that reveals the internal construction and gives the watch a crisp, refreshing look suited to seaside scenes. Key resin components in the bezel, case, and band are made with bio-based resin, a material expected to help reduce environmental impact, for an environmentally aware design.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951810/GBX_H5600_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951811/GBX_H5600_2_GBX_H5600_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-g-shock-with-heart-rate-monitoring-and-tide-graph-functions-302736617.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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