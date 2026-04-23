Initial rollout in China to enhance in-vehicle experience

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO:7912) has announced that it will begin mass production in April 2026 of a new decorative film for automotive displays. The new decorative film combines high-quality design features, such as woodgrain patterns, with advanced optical performance that enables clear display of images and icons only when required.

DNP will initially offer the new product in the Chinese market, with plans to expand into Europe, Japan, the United States, South Korea, India, and other regions in the future.

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Image of decorative film for automotive displays

Key Features

1. Facilitates clear and vivid display of images and text

The new film incorporates microfabrication technology developed over many years to form a light-transmitting layer. The film enables light from the display to pass through without interference from decorative patterns, ensuring sharp and vivid rendering of images and text.

By optimizing the decorative design layer and the optical functional layer, it is now possible to enhance visibility across a variety of lighting environments, including both interior and external lighting conditions.

2. Unified interior design through integration with existing decorative films

DNP offers a wide range of decorative films for automotive interiors. By combining these with the new film, automakers can achieve a unified design across not only the display area but the entire automobile interior.

3. High scratch and stain resistance that meets required automotive quality standards

The decorative film features a topcoat layer formed using proprietary Electron Beam (EB) technology, which the company has refined over many years. EB coating provides superior resistance to scratches, stains, and environmental factors, meeting the quality requirements of automotive manufacturers.

Going Forward

DNP plans to expand the new film to exterior components requiring light transmission, as well as to non-automotive fields where future growth is expected. DNP aims to achieve cumulative sales of ¥5 billion by FY 2030.

More Details

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic devices, and optical film markets.

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Contacts:

Media contact

DNP: Yusuke Kitagawa, +81-3-6735-0101

kitagawa-y3@mail.dnp.co.jp