Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), consisting of 2,258,235 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.20 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $451,647.

The Shares have been issued on a private placement basis pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption"). Accordingly, the Shares issued in the Offering are not subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering was also conducted in the United States by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), in accordance with all applicable laws. The Shares offered and sold to persons in the United States are considered restricted securities under the U.S. Securities Act.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance processing plant operations and planned underground development at the Company's Punitaqui Mining Complex located in the Coquimbo region of Chile, and for general working capital purposes. Details of the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Offering are more fully described in the offering document dated April 15, 2026 that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. No finder's fees were payable in connection with the closing of the Offering.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", or "would" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of any proceeds raised under the Offering; the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering, including that of the TSXV; and the intent to close a further tranche.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares; the inability to obtain all regulatory approvals for the Offering, including that of the TSXV; and the inability of the Company to close any further tranches on the terms disclosed, or at all.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and the Company will complete a further tranche.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE

UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293927

Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.