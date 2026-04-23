HashKey Group Announces Strategic Partnership with ANAP Holdings to Expand Bitcoin Treasury and Institutional Asset Management in Japan

TOKYO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Group, a subsidiary of HashKey Holdings Limited(3887.HK), today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to establish a strategic partnership with ANAP Holdings Inc. (TSE: 3189), a Tokyo-listed company and one of Japan's leading publicly listed Bitcoin treasury companies. The parties expect to formally execute agreements by the end of April 2026.

HashKey Japan's Lending Service is an institutional-grade wealth management offering in Japan, built on HashKey Capital's asset management and fund platform. Under the partnership, HashKey Japan will collaborate with ANAP to provide institutional-grade Bitcoin lending services, enabling ANAP to manage and optimize a portion of its Bitcoin treasury holdings through a structured lending framework.

As of April 15 2026, ANAP currently holds approximately 1,417 BTC, which makes it one of the top three Bitcoin-holding listed companies in Japan. As part of its evolving strategy to become a Bitcoin ecosystem company, ANAP is actively exploring opportunities not only to hold but also to utilize and generate yield from its digital asset reserves. This collaboration marks an important step in HashKey Group's broader strategy to expand its digital asset financial services ecosystem in Japan, with HashKey Japan serving as the local operational base. The partnership will focus on Bitcoin lending with the potential to expand into broader digital asset management, treasury optimization, and on-chain financial services.

By leveraging HashKey's institutional infrastructure and risk management capabilities, the collaboration aims to support ANAP in advancing its store, use, earn, and spread Bitcoin strategy. This partnership reflects HashKey Group's continued commitment to the Japanese market. By anchoring operations through its Japan entity, the Group is progressively building a localized foundation to deliver trading, asset management, and tokenization solutions in compliance with Japan's regulatory framework.

The collaboration with ANAP represents a key milestone in bringing this strategy to life, demonstrating how institutional digital asset services can support listed companies in managing and monetizing Bitcoin treasury assets. Both parties are working closely to complete the review process and ensure full compliance prior to public announcement and service commencement. Beyond the initial Bitcoin lending collaboration, HashKey Group and ANAP expect to explore deeper cooperation in digital asset management and broader Bitcoin ecosystem initiatives, supporting innovation and institutional adoption of digital assets in Japan.

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is a leading end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia. HashKey provides a complete ecosystem across the entire digital asset value chain, including regulated exchanges, OTC trading, and institutional-grade custody services.

About HashKey Japan

HashKey Japan is a registered crypto asset exchange service provider with the Financial Services Agency in Japan under its Payment Services Act. Established in 2018, HashKey Japan provides primarily crypto asset trading and lending services.

As the group's strategic presence in Japan, HashKey Japan is committed to collaborating with local partners to expand and grow together, leveraging Japan's progressive regulatory environment to drive digital asset adoption across the financial ecosystem.

About ANAP Holdings Inc.

ANAP Holdings is a Tokyo-listed company transitioning from a traditional retail business into a Bitcoin ecosystem player with a strategic emphasis on digital asset accumulation, utilization, and innovation.

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