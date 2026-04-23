

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (SDMHF) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its first quarter. Further, the firm maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook.



René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech, said, 'We remain confident in the guidance outlined earlier this year. The first quarter matched our expectations, and we continue to anticipate that the second half of the year will outperform the first six months in absolute numbers.'



In the first quarter, net profit after non-controlling interest grew 3 percent to 88.1 million euros from last year's 85.6 million euros. Earnings per share improved to 0.91 euro from 0.88 euro a year ago.



Underlying net profit reached 113.6 million euros, compared to 113.1 million euros in the prior-year period. Underlying earnings per share amounted to 1.17 euros, compared to 1.16 euros last year.



The company's underlying EBITDA was up 1.9 percent to 233.4 million euros from 229 million euros last year. Positive volume effects and economies of scale were partly offset by product mix effects and tariff impacts. The corresponding underlying EBITDA margin stood at 30.7 percent, down from prior year's 30.8 percent.



Sartorius Stedim Biotech generated sales revenue of 761.5 million euros, a growth of 2.3 percent from 744.6 million euros last year. The revenue growth was 7.9 percent in constant currencies.



The company attributed the development primarily to the strong recurring business with consumables for biopharma manufacturing.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect sales revenue to increase by between around 6 and 10 percent in constant currencies, including a contribution of around 1 percentage point from US tariff surcharges.



Growth will be mainly driven by the consumables business, while the equipment business is expected to remain at least stable.



The underlying EBITDA margin is still expected to increase to slightly above 31 percent, driven by volume and scale effects, from prior year's 30.8 percent.



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