StorageVault Canada Inc.: StorageVault's Disciplined Operational Execution Delivers Strong Same Store Growth and AFFO Gains in Q1 2026; Increases Dividend

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault" or the "Corporation") (SVI-TSX) reports the Corporation's Q1 2026 results. Iqbal Khan, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"Our Q1 2026 results reflect the strength and consistency of our storage platform, with same store revenue increasing by 6.6% and NOI by 5.4%, driven by a focus on delivering an elite customer experience, disciplined pricing and increased occupancy. AFFO grew by 8.0% per share, underscoring continued growth in cash flow generation. These results highlight the resilience of our portfolio and our commitment to delivering sustainable, long term value through operational execution and value adding acquisitions."

2026 First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of 2026, revenue increased to $85.2 million from $76.3 million in Q1 2025 and NOI, a non-IFRS measure, grew to $52.5 million from $47.7 million. Our cash flow from operations increased year over year and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $13.8 million at the end of the quarter. The Q1 2026 net loss of $13.5 million (net loss of $11.4 million for Q1 2025) is impacted by the following non-cash and non-recurring items - $28.1 million of depreciation and amortization, $0.2 million in stock based compensation, $1.2 million of interest accretion on convertible debentures, $1.6 million of realized and unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments, and deferred tax recovery of $1.3 million.

Revenue and NOI from Existing Self Storage stores increased by 6.6% and 5.4%, compared to the same period last year. Funds from operations ("FFO"), a non-IFRS measure, were $16.3 million for Q1 2026 compared to $15.4 million in Q1 2025, a 6.1% increase year over year. Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), a non-IFRS measure, were $18.3 million for Q1 2026 compared to $17.0 million in Q1 2025, a 7.7% increase. On a per basic common share basis, FFO increased by 6.4% and AFFO increased by 8.0%.

For a reconciliation of the above NOI, FFO, and AFFO amounts to IFRS, please see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below, and the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Increased Dividend

StorageVault is increasing its Q2 2026 dividend by 0.5% to $0.003021 per common share.

Our Strategy

StorageVault is focused on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada. Our goal is to have multiple stores in each market, with complementary portable storage units, integrated storage and logistics, and records management storage services. This multi-platform approach enables us to leverage scale, brand recognition and operational efficiencies to maximize the value potential of our spaces. Growth is driven by acquisitions, organic performance improvements, targeted expansions to meet pent up demand and continued development of portable storage, records management and FlexSpace Logistics.

Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of StorageVault's performance for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and its financial position as at such date, please see StorageVault's Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses both IFRS and non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Corporation's operations. These non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following:

Net Operating Income ("NOI") - NOI is defined as storage and related services revenue less operating costs. NOI does not include interest expense or income, depreciation and amortization, selling, general and administrative costs, acquisition and integration costs, stock based compensation costs, realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments or taxes. NOI assists management in assessing profitability and valuation from principal business activities.



Funds from Operations ("FFO") - FFO is defined as net income or loss plus depreciation and amortization, realized gains or losses on real estate, realized and unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, interest accretion on convertible debentures, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, stock based compensation expenses, and deferred income taxes; and after adjustments for equity accounted entities and non-controlling interests. FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to cash from operating activities, net income, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. The Corporation believes that FFO can be a beneficial measure, when combined with primary IFRS measures, to assist in the evaluation of the Corporation's ability to generate cash and evaluate its return on investments as it excludes the effects of real estate amortization and gains and losses from the sale of real estate, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance.



Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") - AFFO is defined as FFO plus acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs are one time in nature to the specific assets purchased in the current period or pending and are expensed under IFRS.



Existing Self Storage - means stabilized, both physically and economically, stores that StorageVault has owned or leased at least since the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Existing Self Storage is also referred to as "same store", and commencing in fiscal 2026, Existing Self Storage represents 11,545,239 square feet or 210 stores.





NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage, should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from StorageVault's comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO and AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. Existing Self Storage should not be considered a measure of StorageVault's comprehensive operations. NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage are simply additional measures of operating performance which highlight trends in StorageVault's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. StorageVault's management also uses these non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, the Corporation's definitions of NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage may differ from that of other issuers.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss) and Net Operating Income:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 Fiscal Change Change 2026 2025 - - 2026 2025 - - Storage revenue and related services - 84,685,368 - 75,822,832 - 8,862,536 11.7 - - 84,685,368 - 75,822,832 - 8,862,536 11.7 - Management fees 532,070 448,471 83,599 18.6 - 532,070 448,471 83,599 18.6 - 85,217,438 76,271,303 8,946,135 11.7 - 85,217,438 76,271,303 8,946,135 11.7 - Operating costs 32,730,286 28,615,810 4,114,476 14.4 - 32,730,286 28,615,810 4,114,476 14.4 - Net operating income1 52,487,152 47,655,493 4,831,659 10.1 - 52,487,152 47,655,493 4,831,659 10.1 - Less: Acquisition and integration costs 1,978,626 1,612,851 365,775 22.7 - 1,978,626 1,612,851 365,775 22.7 - Selling, general and administrative 6,867,995 6,087,577 780,418 12.8 - 6,867,995 6,087,577 780,418 12.8 - Interest 27,350,185 24,597,948 2,752,237 11.2 - 27,350,185 24,597,948 2,752,237 11.2 - Stock based compensation 240,300 83,959 156,341 186.2 - 240,300 83,959 156,341 186.2 - Realized (gain) loss on real estate (9,489 - 39,827 (49,316 - -123.8 - (9,489 - 39,827 (49,316 - -123.8 - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 1,564,576 969,752 594,824 61.3 - 1,564,576 969,752 594,824 61.3 - Interest accretion on convertible debentures 1,167,984 1,129,896 38,088 3.4 - 1,167,984 1,129,896 38,088 3.4 - Depreciation and amortization 28,145,247 26,653,029 1,492,218 5.6 - 28,145,247 26,653,029 1,492,218 5.6 - 67,305,424 61,174,839 6,130,585 10.0 - 67,305,424 61,174,839 6,130,585 10.0 - Net income (loss) before tax (14,818,272 - (13,519,346 - (1,298,926 - -9.6 - (14,818,272 - (13,519,346 - (1,298,926 - -9.6 - Deferred tax (expense) recovery 1,272,435 2,150,336 (877,901 - -40.8 - 1,272,435 2,150,336 (877,901 - -40.8 - Net income (loss) after tax - (13,545,837 - - (11,369,010 - - (2,176,827 - -19.1 - - (13,545,837 - - (11,369,010 - - (2,176,827 - -19.1 - 1Non-IFRS Measure

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss), and Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 Fiscal 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change - - - - Net income (loss) - (13,545,837 - - (11,369,010 - - (2,176,827 - -19.1 - - (13,545,837 - - (11,369,010 - - (2,176,827 - -19.1 - Adjustments: Stock based compensation 240,300 83,959 156,341 186.2 - 240,300 83,959 156,341 186.2 - Interest accretion on convertible debentures 1,167,984 1,129,896 38,088 3.4 - 1,167,984 1,129,896 38,088 3.4 - Realized (gain) loss on real estate (9,489 - 39,827 (49,316 - -123.8 - (9,489 - 39,827 (49,316 - -123.8 - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 1,564,576 969,752 594,824 61.3 - 1,564,576 969,752 594,824 61.3 - Deferred tax expense (recovery) (1,272,435 - (2,150,336 - 877,901 -40.8 - (1,272,435 - (2,150,336 - 877,901 -40.8 - Depreciation and amortization 28,145,247 26,653,029 1,492,218 5.6 - 28,145,247 26,653,029 1,492,218 5.6 - 29,836,183 26,726,127 3,110,056 11.6 - 29,836,183 26,726,127 3,110,056 11.6 - FFO1 - 16,290,346 - 15,357,117 - 933,229 6.1 - - 16,290,346 - 15,357,117 - 933,229 6.1 - Adjustments: Acquisition and integration costs 1,978,626 1,612,851 365,775 22.7 - 1,978,626 1,612,851 365,775 22.7 - AFFO1 - 18,268,972 - 16,969,968 - 1,299,004 7.7 - - 18,268,972 - 16,969,968 - 1,299,004 7.7 - 1Non-IFRS Measure.

The following table reconciles Existing Self Storage Revenue, Operating Costs and Net Operating Income:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 Fiscal 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change - - - - Revenue Existing Self Storage1 - 71,426,279 - 66,987,973 - 4,438,306 6.6 - - 71,426,279 - 66,987,973 - 4,438,306 6.6 - New Self Storage1 11,438,127 6,935,441 4,502,686 64.9 - 11,438,127 6,935,441 4,502,686 64.9 - Total Self Storage 82,864,406 73,923,414 8,940,992 12.1 - 82,864,406 73,923,414 8,940,992 12.1 - Portable Storage 1,820,962 1,899,418 (78,456 - -4.1 - 1,820,962 1,899,418 (78,456 - -4.1 - Management Fees 532,070 448,471 83,599 18.6 - 532,070 448,471 83,599 18.6 - Combined 85,217,438 76,271,303 8,946,135 11.7 - 85,217,438 76,271,303 8,946,135 11.7 - Operating Costs Existing Self Storage 25,424,524 23,350,038 2,074,486 8.9 - 25,424,524 23,350,038 2,074,486 8.9 - New Self Storage 6,042,521 3,942,141 2,100,380 53.3 - 6,042,521 3,942,141 2,100,380 53.3 - Total Self Storage 31,467,045 27,292,179 4,174,866 15.3 - 31,467,045 27,292,179 4,174,866 15.3 - Portable Storage 1,263,241 1,323,631 (60,390 - -4.6 - 1,263,241 1,323,631 (60,390 - -4.6 - Combined 32,730,286 28,615,810 4,114,476 14.4 - 32,730,286 28,615,810 4,114,476 14.4 - Net Operating Income1 Existing Self Storage 46,001,755 43,637,935 2,363,820 5.4 - 46,001,755 43,637,935 2,363,820 5.4 - New Self Storage 5,395,606 2,993,300 2,402,306 80.3 - 5,395,606 2,993,300 2,402,306 80.3 - Total Self Storage 51,397,361 46,631,235 4,766,126 10.2 - 51,397,361 46,631,235 4,766,126 10.2 - Portable Storage 557,721 575,787 (18,066 - -3.1 - 557,721 575,787 (18,066 - -3.1 - Management Fees 532,070 448,471 83,599 18.6 - 532,070 448,471 83,599 18.6 - Combined - 52,487,152 - 47,655,493 - 4,831,659 10.1 - - 52,487,152 - 47,655,493 - 4,831,659 10.1 - 1Non -IFRS Measure.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 270 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 237 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.6 million rentable square feet on 784 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ?such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services???.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Follow us:

Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage

Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: same store revenue be driven by a focus on delivering an elite customer experience, disciplined pricing and increased occupancy; the resilience of our the Corporation's portfolio and its commitment to delivering sustainable, long term value through operational execution and value adding acquisitions; StorageVault's strategy including StorageVault's focus on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada, StorageVault's goal to have multiple stores in each market, with complementary portable storage units, integrated storage and logistics, and records management storage services, StorageVault's multi-platform approach with the goal to leverage scale, brand recognition and operational efficiencies to maximize the value potential of its spaces; and StorageVault's anticipated growth being driven by acquisitions, organic performance improvements, targeted expansions to meet pent up demand and continued development of portable storage, records management and FlexSpace Logistics. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the storage business and the economy generally; consumer interest in the Corporation's services and products; competition and StorageVault's competitive advantages; trends in the storage industry, including, increased growth and growth in the portable storage business; the availability of attractive and financially competitive asset acquisitions in the future; the closing of previously announced acquisitions; the revenue and costs from acquisitions and operations conducted in fiscal 2025 being extrapolated to the entire period for 2026 and being consistent with, and reproducible as, costs and revenue in future periods; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault's future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and the impact that the imposition of trade tariffs, particularly from the United States, may have on the global economy, and the economy in Canada in particular?. ?A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.