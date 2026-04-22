Rollins, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Strong Acceleration of Demand During March Drives Improvement in Organic Growth Profile

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Key Highlights

First quarter revenues were $906 million, an increase of 10.2% over the first quarter of 2025 with organic revenues* increasing 6.6%.

Quarterly operating income was $145 million, an increase of 2.0% over the first quarter of 2025. Quarterly operating margin was 16.1%, a decrease of 120 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income* was $153 million, an increase of 4.0% over the prior year. Adjusted operating margin* was 16.9%, a decrease of 100 basis points compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $179 million, an increase of 4.4% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 19.8%, a decrease of 110 basis points versus the first quarter of 2025.

Quarterly net income was $108 million, an increase of 2.5% over the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $113 million, an increase of 5.0% over the prior year.

Quarterly EPS was $0.22 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2026 and 2025. Adjusted EPS* was $0.24 per diluted share, an increase of 9.1% over the prior year.

Operating cash flow was $118 million for the quarter, a decrease of 19.4% compared to the prior year. Free cash flow* was $111 million for the quarter, a decrease of 20.6% compared to the prior year. Cash flow was negatively impacted by $40 million due to the timing of tax payments associated with our tax credit planning strategy, as well as $9 million due to the transition to semi-annual interest payments on our 2035 senior notes. The Company invested $18 million in acquisitions, $7 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $88 million.

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the schedules below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Management Commentary

"Our results for the first quarter reflect our resilient business model and the ongoing focus of our teammates on operational excellence," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "We continue to invest in our business by focusing on organic demand generation activities, while also strengthening our Rollins family of brands through strategic M&A like the Romex acquisition we made in April. Our peak season is off to a strong start, and we are well-positioned from a staffing and service perspective to deliver for our customers," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in growth as we moved through the quarter, particularly as we exited the quarter with approximately 12 percent total growth and over 8 percent organic growth in March," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and CFO. "While margin performance was muted by pressures from insurance and claims, as well as deleverage from people costs and selling investments on lower volume early in the quarter, we anticipate improving profitability in our underlying operations as we enter peak season. We continue to execute a balanced capital allocation program enabled by compounding cash flow and a strong balance sheet," Mr. Krause concluded.

Three Months Ended Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins) 2026

2025

$ % GAAP Metrics











Revenues $ 906,424

$ 822,504

$ 83,920 10.2 % Gross profit (1) $ 460,902

$ 422,370

$ 38,532 9.1 % Gross profit margin (1) 50.8 %

51.4 %



-60 bps Operating income $ 145,486

$ 142,648

$ 2,838 2.0 % Operating margin 16.1 %

17.3 %



-120 bps Net income $ 107,838

$ 105,248

$ 2,590 2.5 % EPS $ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ - - % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 118,367

$ 146,892

$ (28,525) (19.4) %













Non-GAAP Metrics











Adjusted operating income (2) $ 152,793

$ 146,861

$ 5,932 4.0 % Adjusted operating margin (2) 16.9 %

17.9 %



-100 bps Adjusted net income (2) $ 113,229

$ 107,868

$ 5,361 5.0 % Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.24

$ 0.22

$ 0.02 9.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 179,469

$ 171,857

$ 7,612 4.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 19.8 %

20.9 %



-110 bps Free cash flow (2) $ 111,228

$ 140,111

$ (28,883) (20.6) %

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization (2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents financial information, including our significant expense categories, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands) 2026 2025

$ % of

Revenue $ % of

Revenue Revenue $ 906,424 100.0 % $ 822,504 100.0 %









Less:







Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below):







Employee expenses 289,722 32.0 % 261,724 31.8 % Materials and supplies 53,217 5.9 % 48,491 5.9 % Insurance and claims 21,147 2.3 % 16,524 2.0 % Fleet expenses 42,172 4.7 % 36,857 4.5 % Other cost of services provided (1) 39,264 4.3 % 36,538 4.4 % Total cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 445,522 49.2 % 400,134 48.6 %









Sales, general and administrative:







Selling and marketing expenses 111,999 12.4 % 98,250 11.9 % Administrative employee expenses 89,749 9.9 % 81,481 9.9 % Insurance and claims 12,583 1.4 % 10,004 1.2 % Fleet expenses 10,262 1.1 % 9,403 1.1 % Other sales, general and administrative (2) 58,325 6.4 % 51,375 6.2 % Total sales, general and administrative 282,918 31.2 % 250,513 30.5 %









Depreciation and amortization 32,498 3.6 % 29,209 3.6 % Interest expense, net 8,851 1.0 % 5,796 0.7 % Other (income) expense, net (463) (0.1) % (692) (0.1) % Income tax expense 29,260 3.2 % 32,296 3.9 % Net income $ 107,838 11.9 % $ 105,248 12.8 %

1) Other cost of services provided includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, and other expenses directly related to providing services. 2) Other sales, general and administrative includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, bad debt expense, and other administrative expenses.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 employees from more than 850 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations with respect to our financial and business performance, including expectations regarding seasonal profitability improvement and margin trends; Rollins' ongoing commitment to operational excellence; our resilient business model; a strategic approach to acquisitions, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the recent acquisitions such as Romex; compounding cash flow and strong balance sheet continuing to enable a balanced capital allocation strategy; a focus on pricing; a culture of continuous improvement supporting an improving margin profile; the stability of growth in our recurring and ancillary businesses; investing meaningfully in our business, including investments in organic demand generation and selling activities; intra-quarter trends in revenue growth, including monthly organic and total revenue growth rates; our staffing levels and readiness for peak season; and remaining well-positioned for continued growth.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Conference Call

Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2026 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com . Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13759502. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,543

$ 100,004 Trade receivables, net 210,721

202,518 Financed receivables, short-term, net 44,243

44,723 Materials and supplies 44,128

42,982 Other current assets 98,043

82,455 Total current assets 513,678

472,682 Equipment and property, net 124,910

126,187 Goodwill 1,384,591

1,374,664 Intangibles, net 565,723

582,384 Operating lease right-of-use assets 412,690

424,528 Financed receivables, long-term, net 110,879

110,057 Other assets 47,763

50,021 Total assets $ 3,160,234

$ 3,140,523 LIABILITIES





Short-term debt $ 163,926

$ 123,683 Accounts payable 61,188

44,361 Accrued insurance - current 45,204

44,123 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 102,461

128,259 Unearned revenues 194,273

187,670 Operating lease liabilities - current 136,714

137,410 Other current liabilities 90,897

120,019 Total current liabilities 794,663

785,525 Accrued insurance, less current portion 88,274

79,157 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 279,873

290,765 Long-term debt 486,627

486,147 Other long-term accrued liabilities 129,109

124,608 Total liabilities 1,778,546

1,766,202 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 481,462

481,194 Retained earnings and other equity 900,226

893,127 Total stockholders' equity 1,381,688

1,374,321 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,160,234

$ 3,140,523

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 REVENUES





Customer services $ 906,424

$ 822,504 COSTS AND EXPENSES





Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 445,522

400,134 Sales, general and administrative 282,918

250,513 Depreciation and amortization 32,498

29,209 Total operating expenses 760,938

679,856 OPERATING INCOME 145,486

142,648 Interest expense, net 8,851

5,796 Other (income) expense, net (463)

(692) CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 137,098

137,544 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 29,260

32,296 NET INCOME $ 107,838

$ 105,248 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.22

$ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 481,385

484,414 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 481,398

484,434 DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE $ 0.1825

$ 0.1650

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 107,838

$ 105,248 Depreciation and amortization 32,498

29,209 Change in working capital and other operating activities (21,969)

12,435 Net cash provided by operating activities 118,367

146,892 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,488)

(27,191) Capital expenditures (7,139)

(6,781) Other investing activities, net 1,060

1,405 Net cash used in investing activities (24,567)

(32,567) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net borrowings (repayments) 49,496

95,215 Payment of dividends (87,849)

(79,910) Cash paid for common stock purchased (22,350)

(14,671) Other financing activities, net (15,489)

(5,246) Net cash used in financing activities (76,192)

(4,612) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,069)

1,834 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 16,539

$ 111,547

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has used the following non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release:

Organic revenues

Organic revenues are calculated as revenues less the revenues from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenues from divested businesses. Acquisition revenues are based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. Management uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are calculated by adding back to operating income those expenses associated with the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by revenues. Management uses adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses, and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses, gains, or losses. Management uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin

EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and provision for income taxes. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by further adding back those expenses associated with the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses. Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion

Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income.

Management uses free cash flow conversion to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted sales, general and administrative ("SG&A")

Adjusted SG&A is calculated by removing the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Management uses adjusted SG&A to compare SG&A expenses consistently over various periods.

Leverage ratio

Leverage ratio, a financial valuation measure, is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt by adjusted EBITDAR. Adjusted net debt is calculated by adding short-term debt and operating lease liabilities to total long-term debt less a cash adjustment of 90% of total consolidated cash. Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, operating lease cost, and stock-based compensation expense. Management uses leverage ratio as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)

Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance

2026

2025

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues















Revenues $ 906,424

$ 822,504

83,920

10.2 Revenues from acquisitions (29,858)

-

(29,858)

3.6 Organic revenues $ 876,566

$ 822,504

54,062

6.6















Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues















Residential revenues $ 389,504

$ 356,313

33,191

9.3 Residential revenues from acquisitions (18,145)

-

(18,145)

5.1 Residential organic revenues $ 371,359

$ 356,313

15,046

4.2















Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues















Commercial revenues $ 311,726

$ 284,357

27,369

9.6 Commercial revenues from acquisitions (5,371)

-

(5,371)

1.9 Commercial organic revenues $ 306,355

$ 284,357

21,998

7.7















Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues















Termite and ancillary revenues $ 195,423

$ 172,130

23,293

13.5 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (6,342)

-

(6,342)

3.7 Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 189,081

$ 172,130

16,951

9.8















Reconciliation of Franchise and Other Revenues to Organic Franchise and Other Revenues















Franchise and other revenues $ 9,771

$ 9,704

67

0.7 Franchise and other revenues from acquisitions -

-

-

- Franchise and other organic revenues $ 9,771

$ 9,704

67

0.7



















Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance

2026

2025

$

% Reconciliation of Operating Income and Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin















Operating income $ 145,486

$ 142,648







Acquisition-related expenses (1) 7,307

4,213







Adjusted operating income $ 152,793

$ 146,861

5,932

4.0 Revenues $ 906,424

$ 822,504







Operating margin 16.1 %

17.3 %







Adjusted operating margin 16.9 %

17.9 %























Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS















Net income $ 107,838

$ 105,248







Acquisition-related expenses (1) 7,307

4,213







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) (61)

(692)







Tax impact of adjustments (3) (1,855)

(901)







Adjusted net income $ 113,229

$ 107,868

5,361

5.0 EPS - basic and diluted $ 0.22

$ 0.22







Acquisition-related expenses (1) 0.02

0.01







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) -

-







Tax impact of adjustments (3) -

-







Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (4) $ 0.24

$ 0.22

0.02

9.1 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 481,385

484,414







Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 481,398

484,434























Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin















Net income $ 107,838

$ 105,248







Depreciation and amortization 32,498

29,209







Interest expense, net 8,851

5,796







Provision for income taxes 29,260

32,296







EBITDA $ 178,447

$ 172,549

5,898

3.4 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,083

-







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) (61)

(692)







Adjusted EBITDA $ 179,469

$ 171,857

7,612

4.4 Revenues $ 906,424

$ 822,504

83,920



EBITDA margin 19.7 %

21.0 %







Incremental EBITDA margin







7.0 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.8 %

20.9 %







Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin







9.1 %



















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 118,367

$ 146,892







Capital expenditures (7,139)

(6,781)







Free cash flow $ 111,228

$ 140,111

(28,883)

(20.6) Free cash flow conversion 103.1 %

133.1 %











Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A SG&A $ 282,918

$ 250,513 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,083

- Adjusted SG&A $ 281,835

$ 250,513







Revenues $ 906,424

$ 822,504 Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenues 31.1 %

30.5 %



Period Ended

March 31, 2026

Period Ended

December 31, 2025 Reconciliation of Debt and Net Income to Leverage Ratio



Short-term debt (5) $ 163,926

$ 123,683 Long-term debt (6) 500,000

500,000 Operating lease liabilities (7) 416,587

428,175 Cash adjustment (8) (104,889)

(90,004) Adjusted net debt $ 975,624

$ 961,854







Net income $ 529,295

$ 526,705 Depreciation and amortization 128,033

124,744 Interest expense, net 31,613

28,558 Provision for income taxes 171,185

174,221 Operating lease cost (9) 163,890

159,924 Stock-based compensation expense 41,730

39,707 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 1,065,746

$ 1,053,859







Leverage ratio 0.9x

0.9x









(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration associated with the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired companies is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation. (2) Consists of the gain or loss on the sale of non-operational assets. (3) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods. (4) In some cases, the sum of the individual EPS amounts may not equal total adjusted EPS calculations due to rounding. (5) The Company's short-term borrowings are presented under the short-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of unamortized discounts. (6) As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $500 million from the issuance of our 2035 Senior Notes. These borrowings are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt issuance costs. As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility. (7) Operating lease liabilities are presented under the operating lease liabilities - current and operating lease liabilities, less current portion captions of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position. (8) Represents 90% of cash and cash equivalents per our condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of both periods presented. (9) Operating lease cost excludes short-term lease cost associated with leases that have a duration of 12 months or less.

For Further Information Contact

Lyndsey Burton (404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.