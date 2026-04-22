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WKN: 859002 | ISIN: US7757111049 | Ticker-Symbol: RLS
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 08:18
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46,65047,35008:53
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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Rollins, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Strong Acceleration of Demand During March Drives Improvement in Organic Growth Profile

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Key Highlights

  • First quarter revenues were $906 million, an increase of 10.2% over the first quarter of 2025 with organic revenues* increasing 6.6%.
  • Quarterly operating income was $145 million, an increase of 2.0% over the first quarter of 2025. Quarterly operating margin was 16.1%, a decrease of 120 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income* was $153 million, an increase of 4.0% over the prior year. Adjusted operating margin* was 16.9%, a decrease of 100 basis points compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $179 million, an increase of 4.4% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 19.8%, a decrease of 110 basis points versus the first quarter of 2025.
  • Quarterly net income was $108 million, an increase of 2.5% over the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $113 million, an increase of 5.0% over the prior year.
  • Quarterly EPS was $0.22 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2026 and 2025. Adjusted EPS* was $0.24 per diluted share, an increase of 9.1% over the prior year.
  • Operating cash flow was $118 million for the quarter, a decrease of 19.4% compared to the prior year. Free cash flow* was $111 million for the quarter, a decrease of 20.6% compared to the prior year. Cash flow was negatively impacted by $40 million due to the timing of tax payments associated with our tax credit planning strategy, as well as $9 million due to the transition to semi-annual interest payments on our 2035 senior notes. The Company invested $18 million in acquisitions, $7 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $88 million.

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the schedules below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Management Commentary

"Our results for the first quarter reflect our resilient business model and the ongoing focus of our teammates on operational excellence," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "We continue to invest in our business by focusing on organic demand generation activities, while also strengthening our Rollins family of brands through strategic M&A like the Romex acquisition we made in April. Our peak season is off to a strong start, and we are well-positioned from a staffing and service perspective to deliver for our customers," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in growth as we moved through the quarter, particularly as we exited the quarter with approximately 12 percent total growth and over 8 percent organic growth in March," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and CFO. "While margin performance was muted by pressures from insurance and claims, as well as deleverage from people costs and selling investments on lower volume early in the quarter, we anticipate improving profitability in our underlying operations as we enter peak season. We continue to execute a balanced capital allocation program enabled by compounding cash flow and a strong balance sheet," Mr. Krause concluded.

Three Months Ended Financial Highlights


Three Months Ended March 31,






Variance

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)

2026


2025


$

%

GAAP Metrics







Revenues

$ 906,424


$ 822,504


$ 83,920

10.2 %

Gross profit (1)

$ 460,902


$ 422,370


$ 38,532

9.1 %

Gross profit margin (1)

50.8 %


51.4 %



-60 bps

Operating income

$ 145,486


$ 142,648


$ 2,838

2.0 %

Operating margin

16.1 %


17.3 %



-120 bps

Net income

$ 107,838


$ 105,248


$ 2,590

2.5 %

EPS

$ 0.22


$ 0.22


$ -

- %

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 118,367


$ 146,892


$ (28,525)

(19.4) %








Non-GAAP Metrics







Adjusted operating income (2)

$ 152,793


$ 146,861


$ 5,932

4.0 %

Adjusted operating margin (2)

16.9 %


17.9 %



-100 bps

Adjusted net income (2)

$ 113,229


$ 107,868


$ 5,361

5.0 %

Adjusted EPS (2)

$ 0.24


$ 0.22


$ 0.02

9.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 179,469


$ 171,857


$ 7,612

4.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

19.8 %


20.9 %



-110 bps

Free cash flow (2)

$ 111,228


$ 140,111


$ (28,883)

(20.6) %

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

(2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents financial information, including our significant expense categories, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:


Three Months Ended March 31,

(unaudited, in thousands)

2026

2025


$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Revenue

$ 906,424

100.0 %

$ 822,504

100.0 %






Less:





Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below):





Employee expenses

289,722

32.0 %

261,724

31.8 %

Materials and supplies

53,217

5.9 %

48,491

5.9 %

Insurance and claims

21,147

2.3 %

16,524

2.0 %

Fleet expenses

42,172

4.7 %

36,857

4.5 %

Other cost of services provided (1)

39,264

4.3 %

36,538

4.4 %

Total cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

445,522

49.2 %

400,134

48.6 %






Sales, general and administrative:





Selling and marketing expenses

111,999

12.4 %

98,250

11.9 %

Administrative employee expenses

89,749

9.9 %

81,481

9.9 %

Insurance and claims

12,583

1.4 %

10,004

1.2 %

Fleet expenses

10,262

1.1 %

9,403

1.1 %

Other sales, general and administrative (2)

58,325

6.4 %

51,375

6.2 %

Total sales, general and administrative

282,918

31.2 %

250,513

30.5 %






Depreciation and amortization

32,498

3.6 %

29,209

3.6 %

Interest expense, net

8,851

1.0 %

5,796

0.7 %

Other (income) expense, net

(463)

(0.1) %

(692)

(0.1) %

Income tax expense

29,260

3.2 %

32,296

3.9 %

Net income

$ 107,838

11.9 %

$ 105,248

12.8 %

1) Other cost of services provided includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, and other expenses directly related to providing services.

2) Other sales, general and administrative includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, bad debt expense, and other administrative expenses.

About Rollins, Inc.:
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 employees from more than 850 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations with respect to our financial and business performance, including expectations regarding seasonal profitability improvement and margin trends; Rollins' ongoing commitment to operational excellence; our resilient business model; a strategic approach to acquisitions, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the recent acquisitions such as Romex; compounding cash flow and strong balance sheet continuing to enable a balanced capital allocation strategy; a focus on pricing; a culture of continuous improvement supporting an improving margin profile; the stability of growth in our recurring and ancillary businesses; investing meaningfully in our business, including investments in organic demand generation and selling activities; intra-quarter trends in revenue growth, including monthly organic and total revenue growth rates; our staffing levels and readiness for peak season; and remaining well-positioned for continued growth.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Conference Call
Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2026 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com. Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13759502. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 116,543


$ 100,004

Trade receivables, net

210,721


202,518

Financed receivables, short-term, net

44,243


44,723

Materials and supplies

44,128


42,982

Other current assets

98,043


82,455

Total current assets

513,678


472,682

Equipment and property, net

124,910


126,187

Goodwill

1,384,591


1,374,664

Intangibles, net

565,723


582,384

Operating lease right-of-use assets

412,690


424,528

Financed receivables, long-term, net

110,879


110,057

Other assets

47,763


50,021

Total assets

$ 3,160,234


$ 3,140,523

LIABILITIES




Short-term debt

$ 163,926


$ 123,683

Accounts payable

61,188


44,361

Accrued insurance - current

45,204


44,123

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

102,461


128,259

Unearned revenues

194,273


187,670

Operating lease liabilities - current

136,714


137,410

Other current liabilities

90,897


120,019

Total current liabilities

794,663


785,525

Accrued insurance, less current portion

88,274


79,157

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

279,873


290,765

Long-term debt

486,627


486,147

Other long-term accrued liabilities

129,109


124,608

Total liabilities

1,778,546


1,766,202

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common stock

481,462


481,194

Retained earnings and other equity

900,226


893,127

Total stockholders' equity

1,381,688


1,374,321

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,160,234


$ 3,140,523

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2026


2025

REVENUES




Customer services

$ 906,424


$ 822,504

COSTS AND EXPENSES




Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

445,522


400,134

Sales, general and administrative

282,918


250,513

Depreciation and amortization

32,498


29,209

Total operating expenses

760,938


679,856

OPERATING INCOME

145,486


142,648

Interest expense, net

8,851


5,796

Other (income) expense, net

(463)


(692)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

137,098


137,544

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

29,260


32,296

NET INCOME

$ 107,838


$ 105,248

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.22


$ 0.22

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

481,385


484,414

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

481,398


484,434

DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE

$ 0.1825


$ 0.1650

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2026


2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$ 107,838


$ 105,248

Depreciation and amortization

32,498


29,209

Change in working capital and other operating activities

(21,969)


12,435

Net cash provided by operating activities

118,367


146,892

INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(18,488)


(27,191)

Capital expenditures

(7,139)


(6,781)

Other investing activities, net

1,060


1,405

Net cash used in investing activities

(24,567)


(32,567)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Net borrowings (repayments)

49,496


95,215

Payment of dividends

(87,849)


(79,910)

Cash paid for common stock purchased

(22,350)


(14,671)

Other financing activities, net

(15,489)


(5,246)

Net cash used in financing activities

(76,192)


(4,612)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,069)


1,834

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,539


$ 111,547

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has used the following non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release:

Organic revenues

Organic revenues are calculated as revenues less the revenues from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenues from divested businesses. Acquisition revenues are based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. Management uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are calculated by adding back to operating income those expenses associated with the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by revenues. Management uses adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses, and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses, gains, or losses. Management uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin

EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and provision for income taxes. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by further adding back those expenses associated with the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses. Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion

Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income.

Management uses free cash flow conversion to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted sales, general and administrative ("SG&A")

Adjusted SG&A is calculated by removing the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Management uses adjusted SG&A to compare SG&A expenses consistently over various periods.

Leverage ratio

Leverage ratio, a financial valuation measure, is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt by adjusted EBITDAR. Adjusted net debt is calculated by adding short-term debt and operating lease liabilities to total long-term debt less a cash adjustment of 90% of total consolidated cash. Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, operating lease cost, and stock-based compensation expense. Management uses leverage ratio as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)


Three Months Ended March 31,






Variance


2026


2025


$


%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues









Revenues

$ 906,424


$ 822,504


83,920


10.2

Revenues from acquisitions

(29,858)


-


(29,858)


3.6

Organic revenues

$ 876,566


$ 822,504


54,062


6.6









Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues









Residential revenues

$ 389,504


$ 356,313


33,191


9.3

Residential revenues from acquisitions

(18,145)


-


(18,145)


5.1

Residential organic revenues

$ 371,359


$ 356,313


15,046


4.2









Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues









Commercial revenues

$ 311,726


$ 284,357


27,369


9.6

Commercial revenues from acquisitions

(5,371)


-


(5,371)


1.9

Commercial organic revenues

$ 306,355


$ 284,357


21,998


7.7









Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues









Termite and ancillary revenues

$ 195,423


$ 172,130


23,293


13.5

Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions

(6,342)


-


(6,342)


3.7

Termite and ancillary organic revenues

$ 189,081


$ 172,130


16,951


9.8









Reconciliation of Franchise and Other Revenues to Organic Franchise and Other Revenues









Franchise and other revenues

$ 9,771


$ 9,704


67


0.7

Franchise and other revenues from acquisitions

-


-


-


-

Franchise and other organic revenues

$ 9,771


$ 9,704


67


0.7










Three Months Ended March 31,






Variance


2026


2025


$


%

Reconciliation of Operating Income and Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin









Operating income

$ 145,486


$ 142,648





Acquisition-related expenses (1)

7,307


4,213





Adjusted operating income

$ 152,793


$ 146,861


5,932


4.0

Revenues

$ 906,424


$ 822,504





Operating margin

16.1 %


17.3 %





Adjusted operating margin

16.9 %


17.9 %













Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS









Net income

$ 107,838


$ 105,248





Acquisition-related expenses (1)

7,307


4,213





Gain on sale of assets, net (2)

(61)


(692)





Tax impact of adjustments (3)

(1,855)


(901)





Adjusted net income

$ 113,229


$ 107,868


5,361


5.0

EPS - basic and diluted

$ 0.22


$ 0.22





Acquisition-related expenses (1)

0.02


0.01





Gain on sale of assets, net (2)

-


-





Tax impact of adjustments (3)

-


-





Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (4)

$ 0.24


$ 0.22


0.02


9.1

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

481,385


484,414





Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

481,398


484,434













Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin









Net income

$ 107,838


$ 105,248





Depreciation and amortization

32,498


29,209





Interest expense, net

8,851


5,796





Provision for income taxes

29,260


32,296





EBITDA

$ 178,447


$ 172,549


5,898


3.4

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

1,083


-





Gain on sale of assets, net (2)

(61)


(692)





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 179,469


$ 171,857


7,612


4.4

Revenues

$ 906,424


$ 822,504


83,920



EBITDA margin

19.7 %


21.0 %





Incremental EBITDA margin





7.0 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin

19.8 %


20.9 %





Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin





9.1 %











Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion









Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 118,367


$ 146,892





Capital expenditures

(7,139)


(6,781)





Free cash flow

$ 111,228


$ 140,111


(28,883)


(20.6)

Free cash flow conversion

103.1 %


133.1 %






Three Months Ended March 31,


2026


2025

Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A

SG&A

$ 282,918


$ 250,513

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

1,083


-

Adjusted SG&A

$ 281,835


$ 250,513





Revenues

$ 906,424


$ 822,504

Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenues

31.1 %


30.5 %


Period Ended
March 31, 2026


Period Ended
December 31, 2025

Reconciliation of Debt and Net Income to Leverage Ratio



Short-term debt (5)

$ 163,926


$ 123,683

Long-term debt (6)

500,000


500,000

Operating lease liabilities (7)

416,587


428,175

Cash adjustment (8)

(104,889)


(90,004)

Adjusted net debt

$ 975,624


$ 961,854





Net income

$ 529,295


$ 526,705

Depreciation and amortization

128,033


124,744

Interest expense, net

31,613


28,558

Provision for income taxes

171,185


174,221

Operating lease cost (9)

163,890


159,924

Stock-based compensation expense

41,730


39,707

Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 1,065,746


$ 1,053,859





Leverage ratio

0.9x


0.9x





(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration associated with the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired companies is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

(2) Consists of the gain or loss on the sale of non-operational assets.

(3) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods.

(4) In some cases, the sum of the individual EPS amounts may not equal total adjusted EPS calculations due to rounding.

(5) The Company's short-term borrowings are presented under the short-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of unamortized discounts.

(6) As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $500 million from the issuance of our 2035 Senior Notes. These borrowings are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt issuance costs. As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility.

(7) Operating lease liabilities are presented under the operating lease liabilities - current and operating lease liabilities, less current portion captions of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position.

(8) Represents 90% of cash and cash equivalents per our condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of both periods presented.

(9) Operating lease cost excludes short-term lease cost associated with leases that have a duration of 12 months or less.

For Further Information Contact
Lyndsey Burton (404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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