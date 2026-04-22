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WKN: 887667 | ISIN: US8603721015 | Ticker-Symbol: SIU
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:04
55,50 Euro
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S&P SmallCap 600
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STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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58,0058,5008:54
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Stewart Information Services Corporation: Stewart Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

  • Total revenues of $781.3 million ($778.4 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $612.0 million ($608.9 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $17.0 million ($24.1 million on an adjusted basis) compared to net income of $3.1 million ($7.0 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $0.55 ($0.78 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $0.11 ($0.25 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $17.0 million ($0.55 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2026, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $3.1 million ($0.11 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2025. On an adjusted basis, net income for the first quarter 2026 was $24.1 million ($0.78 per diluted share) compared to net income of $7.0 million ($0.25 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2025. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the first quarter 2026 was $23.6 million ($33.2 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $5.9 million ($11.2 million on an adjusted basis) for the first quarter 2025.

First quarter 2026 and 2025 results included $2.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively, of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, both primarily driven by net gains from fair value changes of equity securities investments recorded in the title segment.

"I am proud of our first quarter results as they reflect the momentum we have built in each of our businesses," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We are pleased with our ability to deliver these solid results while confronting housing market and macroeconomic volatility. We remain focused on growth across all of our business lines and are dedicated to serving our customers with excellence."

Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):


Quarter Ended

March 31,



2026

2025






Total revenues

781.3

612.0


Pretax income before noncontrolling interests

23.6

5.9


Income tax expense

(4.6)

(0.5)


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2.1)

(2.3)


Net income attributable to Stewart

17.0

3.1


Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*

7.1

3.9


Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*

24.1

7.0


Pretax margin

3.0 %

1.0 %


Adjusted pretax margin*

4.3 %

1.8 %


Net income per diluted Stewart share

0.55

0.11


Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*

0.78

0.25


*Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):


Quarter Ended March 31,




2026

2025

% Change









Operating revenues

603.2

499.2

21 %



Investment income

13.8

12.6

10 %



Net realized and unrealized gains

3.1

3.1

1 %



Pretax income

25.0

11.8

112 %



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

0.2

(0.3)

180 %



Adjusted pretax income*

25.2

11.5

119 %



Pretax margin

4.0 %

2.3 %




Adjusted pretax margin*

4.1 %

2.2 %




* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title segment operating revenues increased $104.0 million (21 percent) in the first quarter 2026, driven by strong results across both our direct and agency title operations despite the current market environment. Direct title revenues improved $38.5 million (17 percent), primarily reflecting consistent strong performance in our domestic commercial business and improved domestic residential results. Gross agency revenues increased $65.5 million (25 percent), while revenues net of agency retention increased $10.7 million (23 percent) compared to the first quarter 2025. The title segment's combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $36.9 million (14 percent); however, as a percentage of operating revenues, these costs improved to 48 percent in the first quarter 2026 from 51 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher title operating revenues. Title loss expense, as a percentage of title operating revenues, improved to 3.1 percent in the first quarter 2026, compared to 3.5 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to our continued overall favorable claims experience.

Net realized and unrealized gains in the first quarters 2026 and 2025 were primarily related to net gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments. Investment income increased $1.2 million (10 percent) in the first quarter 2026, primarily driven by increased interest income resulting from increased cash balances compared to the first quarter 2025.

In addition to the above net realized and unrealized gains, the title segment's adjusted pretax income for the first quarters 2026 and 2025 included total other non-GAAP adjustments of $3.3 million and $2.8 million, respectively, related to acquisition intangible asset amortization and severance expenses (refer to Appendix A for details).

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):


Quarter Ended March 31,


2026

2025

% Change







Non-commercial:





Domestic

145.6

134.4

8 %


International

24.1

22.2

9 %



169.7

156.6

8 %


Commercial:





Domestic

93.9

69.3

35 %


International

6.6

5.8

14 %



100.5

75.1

34 %


Total direct title revenues

270.2

231.7

17 %

Domestic commercial revenues increased $24.6 million (35 percent) in the first quarter 2026, driven by higher commercial transaction size and volume, primarily across energy, industrial, site development, data center and retail asset classes. Average domestic commercial fee per file improved 33 percent to $21,100 in the first quarter 2026 compared to $15,800 in the first quarter 2025, while domestic commercial closed orders increased 2 percent. Domestic non-commercial revenues increased $11.2 million (8 percent) in the first quarter 2026, primarily due to higher closed transaction volumes, driven mainly by increased refinancing activity. Average domestic residential fee per file was $3,300 in the first quarter 2026, consistent with the prior year quarter. Total international revenues increased $2.7 million (10 percent) in the first quarter 2026, driven primarily by improved residential volumes compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions (RES) segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):


Quarter Ended March 31,



2026

2025

% Change







Operating revenues

161.4

97.1

66 %


Pretax income

11.0

4.1

172 %


Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

9.2

5.5

66 %


Adjusted pretax income*

20.2

9.6

111 %


Pretax margin

6.8 %

4.2 %



Adjusted pretax margin*

12.5 %

9.9 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Segment operating revenues increased $64.3 million (66 percent) in the first quarter 2026 compared to the first quarter 2025, primarily driven by higher credit information services revenues and our recently-acquired MCS business. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $55.3 million (64 percent) in the first quarter 2026, primarily due to increased costs of services associated with increased revenue levels. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income for both first quarters 2026 and 2025 were primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses. The first quarter 2026 also included adjustments for MCS acquisition-related costs.

Corporate Segment
Net expenses attributable to corporate operations increased to $12.2 million for the first quarter 2026, compared to $9.9 million in the first quarter 2025, primarily driven by higher interest expense on increased debt balances.

Expenses
Consolidated employee costs increased $35.3 million (19 percent) in the first quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits expenses related to an increased average employee count, as well as higher incentive compensation consistent with improved operating results. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs improved to 29 percent in the first quarter 2026, compared to 31 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher operating revenues.

Consolidated other operating expenses increased $56.6 million (35 percent) in the first quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher real estate solutions service expenses and increased title outside search and premium tax expenses associated with increased operating revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, first quarter 2026 consolidated other operating expenses were 28 percent, compared to 27 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased real estate solutions service expenses.

Other
Net cash used by operations improved to $4.5 million in the first quarter 2026, compared to net cash used by operations of $29.9 million in the first quarter 2025, primarily as a result of the higher net income in the first quarter 2026.

First Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2026 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 23, 2026. To participate, dial 800-274-8461 (USA) or 203-518-9814 (International) - access code STCQ126. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2026 until midnight on April 30, 2026 by dialing (800) 925-9940 (USA) or (402) 220-5394 (International).

About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements", including statements related to Stewart's future business plans and expectations, including our plans to achieve market growth and pretax margin improvements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of general economic conditions, including economic changes that may result from new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions, and adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, as well as a number of other risks and uncertainties discussed in detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

ST-IR

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)





Quarter Ended

March 31,



2026

2025


Revenues:




Title revenues:




Direct title

270,177

231,680


Agency title

333,006

267,518


Real estate solutions

161,371

97,077


Total operating revenues

764,554

596,275


Investment income

13,851

12,656


Net realized and unrealized gains

2,902

3,053



781,307

611,984


Expenses:




Amounts retained by agencies

276,142

221,377


Employee costs

221,098

185,811


Other operating expenses

217,517

160,911


Title losses and related claims

18,442

17,702


Depreciation and amortization

16,855

15,322


Interest

7,628

4,961



757,682

606,084


Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests

23,625

5,900


Income tax expense

(4,556)

(484)


Net income

19,069

5,416


Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,105

2,339


Net income attributable to Stewart

16,964

3,077






Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart

0.55

0.11


Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

30,809

28,341






Selected financial information:




Net cash used by operations

(4,490)

(29,927)


Other comprehensive (loss) income

(5,451)

6,371


First Quarter Domestic Order Counts:








Opened Orders 2026:

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total


Closed Orders 2026:

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total

Commercial

1,730

1,732

1,888

5,350


Commercial

1,318

1,493

1,648

4,459

Purchase

13,357

13,988

17,265

44,610


Purchase

7,319

8,452

10,262

26,033

Refinancing

7,234

7,460

8,627

23,321


Refinancing

3,847

4,264

5,274

13,385

Other

3,846

2,430

5,151

11,427


Other

1,475

1,471

1,804

4,750

Total

26,167

25,610

32,931

84,708


Total

13,959

15,680

18,988

48,627












Opened Orders 2025:

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total


Closed Orders 2025:

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total

Commercial

1,336

1,364

1,628

4,328


Commercial

1,394

1,376

1,620

4,390

Purchase

14,110

14,406

17,734

46,250


Purchase

7,784

8,562

10,434

26,780

Refinancing

5,481

5,655

6,426

17,562


Refinancing

3,142

3,074

3,682

9,898

Other

3,370

4,784

2,649

10,803


Other

1,413

1,507

1,685

4,605

Total

24,297

26,209

28,437

78,943


Total

13,733

14,519

17,421

45,673

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)



March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

271,235

321,775

Short-term investments

46,250

47,899

Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value

602,485

606,170

Receivables, net

216,203

190,064

Property and equipment, net

91,892

85,330

Operating lease assets, net

107,988

106,034

Title plants

81,711

81,670

Goodwill

1,276,164

1,271,958

Intangible assets, net of amortization

316,097

325,135

Deferred tax assets

7,738

7,656

Other assets

220,224

209,114


3,237,987

3,252,805

Liabilities:



Notes payable

646,748

646,606

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

251,949

255,852

Operating lease liabilities

123,859

122,153

Estimated title losses

516,776

524,473

Deferred tax liabilities

52,991

53,323


1,592,323

1,602,407

Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

521,984

520,243

Retained earnings

1,146,038

1,145,415

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,359)

(21,908)

Treasury stock

(2,666)

(2,666)

Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart

1,637,997

1,641,084

Noncontrolling interests

7,667

9,314

Total stockholders' equity

1,645,664

1,650,398


3,237,987

3,252,805




Number of shares outstanding (000)

30,425

30,223

Book value per share

53.84

54.30

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)


Quarter Ended:

March 31, 2026


March 31, 2025


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total

Revenues:










Operating revenues

603,183

161,371

-

764,554


499,198

97,077

-

596,275

Investment income

13,822

29

-

13,851


12,621

35

-

12,656

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

3,085

-

(183)

2,902


3,055

-

(2)

3,053


620,090

161,400

(183)

781,307


514,874

97,112

(2)

611,984

Expenses:










Amounts retained by agencies

276,142

-

-

276,142


221,377

-

-

221,377

Employee costs

195,366

22,360

3,372

221,098


168,487

13,736

3,588

185,811

Other operating expenses

96,478

119,653

1,386

217,517


86,505

72,943

1,463

160,911

Title losses and related claims

18,442

-

-

18,442


17,702

-

-

17,702

Depreciation and amortization

8,239

8,358

258

16,855


8,614

6,372

336

15,322

Interest

456

4

7,168

7,628


422

2

4,537

4,961


595,123

150,375

12,184

757,682


503,107

93,053

9,924

606,084

Income (loss) before taxes

24,967

11,025

(12,367)

23,625


11,767

4,059

(9,926)

5,900

Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, acquisition-related expenses (in connection with our MCS acquisition), and severance expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended March 31,




2026

2025

% Chg









Total revenues

781.3

612.0

28 %



Non-GAAP revenue adjustment:






Net realized and unrealized gains

(2.9)

(3.1)




Adjusted total revenues

778.4

608.9

28 %


Net realized and unrealized gains:





Net unrealized gains on equity securities fair value changes

3.3

3.2



Loss on disposal of a subsidiary

(0.3)

-



Net losses on sale of securities investments

-

(0.3)



Other items, net

(0.1)

0.2



Total

2.9

3.1










Pretax income

23.6

5.9

300 %



Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized gains

(2.9)

(3.1)




Acquired intangible asset amortization

9.4

8.3




Acquisition-related expenses

2.5

-




Severance expenses

0.6

-




Adjusted pretax income

33.2

11.2

198 %



GAAP pretax margin

3.0 %

1.0 %




Adjusted pretax margin

4.3 %

1.8 %










Net income attributable to Stewart

17.0

3.1

451 %



Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized gains

(2.9)

(3.1)




Acquired intangible asset amortization

9.4

8.3




Acquisition-related expenses

2.5

-




Severance expenses

0.6

-




Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(2.5)

(1.4)




Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

7.1

3.9




Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart

24.1

7.0

245 %









Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

30,809

28,341




GAAP net income per share

0.55

0.11




Adjusted net income per share

0.78

0.25




Quarter Ended March 31,



2026

2025

% Chg


Title Segment:





Revenues

620.1

514.9

20 %


Net realized and unrealized gains

(3.1)

(3.1)



Adjusted revenues

617.0

511.8

21 %







Pretax income

25.0

11.8

112 %


Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:





Net realized and unrealized gains

(3.1)

(3.1)



Acquired intangible asset amortization

2.7

2.8



Severance expenses

0.6

-



Adjusted pretax income

25.2

11.5

119 %


GAAP pretax margin

4.0 %

2.3 %



Adjusted pretax margin

4.1 %

2.2 %



Real Estate Solutions Segment:





Revenues

161.4

97.1

66 %


Pretax income

11.0

4.1

172 %


Non-GAAP pretax adjustment:





Acquired intangible asset amortization

6.7

5.5



Acquisition-related expenses

2.5

-



Adjusted pretax income

20.2

9.6

111 %


GAAP pretax margin

6.8 %

4.2 %



Adjusted pretax margin

12.5 %

9.9 %



SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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