Globe Life Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net income was $3.39 per diluted common share, compared with $3.01 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income was $3.43 per diluted common share, compared with $3.07 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. The Company also increased full-year 2026 earnings guidance to a range of $15.40 to $15.90, an increase of $0.35 at the midpoint.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 17.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Book value per share was $77.03, an increase of 19% over the year-ago quarter.

Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 14.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Book value per share excluding AOCI was $98.56, an increase of 12% over the year-ago quarter.

Net income per share increased 13% and net operating income per share increased 12% over the year-ago quarter.

Life net sales grew at each division, resulting in a 6% increase in total life net sales over the year-ago quarter.

At the American Income Life Division, life underwriting margin increased 7%, life premium increased 5%, and life net sales increased 3% over the year-ago quarter.

At the Liberty National Division, life net sales increased 13% and life underwriting margin increased 11% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 9% over the year-ago quarter.

At the Family Heritage Division, health net sales increased 22%, health underwriting margin increased 11%, and health premium increased 10% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 10% over the year-ago quarter.

At the Direct to Consumer Division, life underwriting margin increased 15% and life net sales increased 8% over the year-ago quarter.

At the United American Division, health net sales increased from $28 million to approximately $62 million and health underwriting margin increased from approximately $2 million to $5 million over the year-ago quarter. Health premium increased 22% over the year-ago quarter.

1.4 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter at a total cost of $203 million.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release-Q1 2026

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended March 31,





Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

% Chg.

2026

2025

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 4.42

$ 3.98

11

$ 352,405

$ 336,315

5 Excess investment income(2) 0.46

0.42

10

36,654

35,870

2 Interest on debt (0.43)

(0.41)

5

(34,000)

(34,992)

(3) Parent company expense (0.04)

(0.04)





(3,533)

(3,050)



Income tax expense (0.85)

(0.77)

10

(67,703)

(64,891)

4 Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.13)

(0.12)





(10,303)

(9,915)



Net operating income 3.43

3.07

12

273,520

259,337

5























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss) (0.01)

-





(1,167)

67



Non-operating expenses -

-





(72)

-



Legal proceedings (0.02)

(0.06)





(1,755)

(4,841)



Net income(3) $ 3.39

$ 3.01





$ 270,526

$ 254,563



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 79,741

84,480





















(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.

Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release-Q1 2026

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, and book value per share, excluding AOCI, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of changes in AOCI, which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates. Management views the business in this manner because it creates more meaningful and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Net income $ 270,526

$ 254,563 Net operating income 273,520

259,337 Net income as an ROE(1) 17.9 %

19.0 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding AOCI)(1) 14.0 %

14.1 %









March 31,

2026

2025 Shareholders' equity $ 6,084,596

$ 5,425,416 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 1,700,791

1,970,873 Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 7,785,387

$ 7,396,289







Book value per share $ 77.03

$ 64.50 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 21.53

23.42 Book value per share, excluding AOCI $ 98.56

$ 87.92





(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release-Q1 2026

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

INSURANCE OPERATIONS:

Life insurance accounted for 79% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 67% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 21% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 33% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 6% for the quarter, and net health sales increased 58%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

% Chg. Life insurance $ 853,205

$ 829,863

3 Health insurance 416,908

369,791

13 Total $ 1,270,113

$ 1,199,654

6

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life and health segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations (excluding interest on policy liabilities), commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life and health segments, plus annuity and other income, less administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, interest on debt, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026

% of Premium

March 31, 2025

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 349,058

41

$ 337,264

41

3 Health 94,504

23

84,721

23

12

443,562





421,985





5 Annuity and other income 3,129





1,879







Administrative expenses (94,286)





(87,549)







Insurance underwriting income $ 352,405





$ 336,315





5 Per share $ 4.42





$ 3.98





11

The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 7.4%, compared with 7.3% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release-Q1 2026

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive divisions: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National), Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage), Direct to Consumer Division (Direct to Consumer); and an independent agency, United American Division (United American).

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2026

2025





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

% Chg. American Income $ 209,008

46

$ 196,169

45

7 Direct to Consumer 73,638

30

64,200

26

15 Liberty National 35,292

35

31,772

33

11 Other 31,120

62

45,123

90

(31) Total $ 349,058

41

$ 337,264

41

3



Life Premium

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2026

2025

% Chg. American Income $ 459,200

$ 437,866

5 Direct to Consumer 244,223

245,600

(1) Liberty National 99,885

96,182

4 Other 49,897

50,215

(1) Total $ 853,205

$ 829,863

3



Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2026

2025

% Chg. American Income $ 101,337

$ 98,555

3 Direct to Consumer 27,188

25,175

8 Liberty National 25,358

22,469

13 Other 3,488

2,152

62 Total $ 157,371

$ 148,351

6





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued is before cancellations, as cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release-Q1 2026

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2026

2025





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. United American $ 5,281

3

$ 1,617

1

227 Family Heritage 43,745

36

39,249

35

11 Liberty National 25,670

54

25,982

54

(1) American Income 18,771

60

19,389

63

(3) Direct to Consumer 1,037

5

(1,516)

(8)



Total $ 94,504

23

$ 84,721

23

12



Health Premium

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2026

2025

% Chg. United American $ 194,426

$ 159,848

22 Family Heritage 123,139

112,354

10 Liberty National 47,579

47,922

(1) American Income 31,119

30,691

1 Direct to Consumer 20,645

18,976

9 Total $ 416,908

$ 369,791

13



Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2026

2025

% Chg. United American $ 61,534

$ 27,708

122 Family Heritage 32,713

26,816

22 Liberty National 6,968

7,198

(3) American Income 4,317

4,870

(11) Direct to Consumer 618

645

(4) Total $ 106,150

$ 67,237

58





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued is before cancellations, as cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release-Q1 2026

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended

March 31,





December 31,

2026

2025

%

Chg.

2025 American Income 11,064

11,510

(4)

11,699 Liberty National 4,031

3,688

9

3,965 Family Heritage 1,561

1,417

10

1,640





(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the beginning and end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less the required interest attributable to policy liabilities. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

% Chg. Net investment income $ 289,824

$ 280,614

3 Interest on policy liabilities(1) (253,170)

(244,744)

3 Excess investment income $ 36,654

$ 35,870

2 Per share $ 0.46

$ 0.42

10





(1) Interest on policy liabilities, at original discount rates, is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 3% and average invested assets increased approximately 2%. Required interest on policy liabilities increased 3% and average policy liabilities increased 4%.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release-Q1 2026

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at March 31, 2026 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

March 31, 2026

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 17,579,376

86 Mortgage loans 461,025

2 Policy loans 749,108

4 Other long-term investments(2) 1,435,099

7 Short-term investments 183,790

1 Total $ 20,408,398









(1) As of March 31, 2026, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $19.1 billion, net of $3.3 million of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $1.07 billion of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $1.06 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of March 31, 2026 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

March 31, 2026

Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized

Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 14,672,909

$ 472,686

$ 15,145,595 Municipals 3,401,697

1,960

3,403,657 Government, agencies, and GSEs(1) 465,510

-

465,510 Other asset-backed securities 79,381

35,945

115,326 Total $ 18,619,497

$ 510,591

$ 19,130,088





(1) Government-Sponsored Enterprises

Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at March 31, 2026 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value March 31, 2026 $ 19,133,385

$ (3,297)

$ (1,550,712)

$ 17,579,376

At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, and at fair value, 97% of fixed maturities were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.32% during the first quarter of 2026, compared with 5.25% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release-Q1 2026

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity and other investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 Amount $ 418,753

$ 244,845 Average annual effective yield 6.2 %

6.4 % Average rating A

A- Average life (in years) to:





Next call 40.3

40.7 Maturity 42.1

43.1

Other Investment Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 Limited partnerships $ 11,453

$ 15,831 Mortgage loans 58,519

35,621 Common stock 1,574

502 Company owned life insurance 75,000

- Total $ 146,546

$ 51,954

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $203 million and an average share price of $141.24.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the impact of inflation, immigration, geopolitical events, escalating tariff and non-tariff trade measures imposed by the U.S. and other countries, and other governmental actions on the U.S. economy and/or U.S. consumer confidence, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales, financing costs, and/or investment yields;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from geopolitical events, particularly in certain industries that may compromise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in the competitiveness of the Company's products and pricing;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from the impact of higher than anticipated inflation);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The ability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends to the Parent Company and to receive required regulatory approvals on such amounts;

11) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

12) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

13) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

14) The Company's ability to attract and retain agents;

15) The severity, magnitude, and impact of natural or man-made catastrophic events, including but not limited to pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, war and terrorism, on our operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand for our products; and

16) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its first quarter 2026 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 11:00 am (Eastern) tomorrow, April 23, 2026. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."

APPENDIX

GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Revenue:





Life premium $ 853,205

$ 829,863 Health premium 416,908

369,791 Total premium 1,270,113

1,199,654 Net investment income 289,824

280,614 Realized gains (losses) (1,478)

85 Other income 1,160

69 Total revenue 1,559,619

1,480,422







Benefits and expenses:





Life policyholder benefits(1) 518,850

509,756 Health policyholder benefits(2) 263,734

233,929 Other policyholder benefits 7,000

7,080 Total policyholder benefits 789,584

750,765 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 118,282

105,515 Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 169,886

164,323 Other operating expense 113,735

108,746 Interest expense 34,000

34,992 Total benefits and expenses 1,225,487

1,164,341







Income before income taxes 334,132

316,081 Income tax benefit (expense) (63,606)

(61,518) Net income $ 270,526

$ 254,563







Basic net income per common share $ 3.45

$ 3.05







Diluted net income per common share $ 3.39

$ 3.01





(1) Net of total remeasurement gain of $18.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and a total remeasurement gain of $8.5 million for the same period in 2025. (2) Net of a total remeasurement gain of $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and a total remeasurement gain of $0.4 million for the same period in 2025.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.