NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its first quarter 2026 financial results. The Company reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $15.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $21.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share for the prior quarter. The primary difference between net income and operating net income(1) for the first quarter of 2026 was a result of trailing merger and acquisition costs of $534 thousand (pre-tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident") and its subsidiary, BankProv, on November 15, 2025 and non-recurring fees for business line expansion of $500 thousand (pre-tax).

"The first quarter of 2026 marked a pivotal transition for Needham Bank, following the seamless and successful integration of Provident. As a unified organization, we are advancing our technology infrastructure across a broad range of banking systems to position us for increased revenue growth, with a focus on expanding our cash management and payments capabilities and scalability. While expenses increased from front loading these strategic investment costs and the expenditure related to implementing and operating systems in parallel - necessary to preserve business and customer continuity - we anticipate these investments to drive substantial benefits for both customers and shareholders beginning in the second half of 2026, creating value as we pursue ongoing growth. We continued to execute our strategic plan with discipline, evidenced by strong core fundamentals, growing loans and core deposits on an annualized basis during the quarter by 15.0% and 15.7%, respectively, as we deepened and added more business and consumer relationships. Other key performance highlights include solid operating earnings per diluted share of $0.38, operating return on average equity of 7.43%, and consistently high credit quality. Net interest income increased 10.4% from the prior quarter, expanding net interest margin 2 basis points for the quarter and 33 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025, showing our continued discipline on select assets and our related pricing," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of our seamless integration, now operating as one team, and remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers and community while driving sustained growth and long-term value for our shareholders," Campanelli continued.

Declaration of Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on May 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2026.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

Net income of $15.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $15.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $21.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter.

One-time charges during the current quarter include:

Pre-tax trailing merger and acquisition costs of $534 thousand ($390 thousand net of tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident; Non-recurring fees for business line expansion of $500 thousand ($366 thousand net of tax); and Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty of $50 thousand related to the surrender of Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies from policies acquired from BankProv.



One-time pre-tax charges during the prior quarter include:

Pre-tax merger and acquisition costs of $15.7 million ($11.4 million, net of tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident; and Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million related to the surrender of BOLI policies from policies acquired from BankProv.



Net interest margin expanded by 2 basis points to 3.94% during the current quarter from 3.92% in the prior quarter.

Gross loans increased $223.8 million, or 3.7%, to $6.21 billion, from $5.99 billion the prior quarter.

Total deposits increased $243.5 million, or 4.2%, to $6.10 billion, from $5.85 billion in the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $209.1 million, or 3.9%, to $5.53 billion, from $5.32 billion in the prior quarter. Brokered deposits increased $34.4 million, or 6.4%, to $570.1 million, from $535.7 million in the prior quarter.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) were $18.83 and $18.00, respectively, compared to $18.77 and $17.94, respectively, in the prior quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share(1) was a result of $15.0 million in net income for the quarter, partially offset by the repurchase of 1,288,509 shares during the current quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $21.55 per share and $3.2 million in dividends paid during the quarter.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets amounted to $7.23 billion as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $220.3 million, or 3.1%, from $7.01 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $32.2 million, or 7.9%, to $375.4 million from $407.6 million in the prior quarter, as a result of the increase in loans of $223.8 million and the repurchase of 1,288,509 shares totaling $27.8 million during the current quarter, partially offset by the increase in deposits of $243.5 million during the current quarter.

Net loans increased $231.0 million, or 3.9%, to $6.13 billion, from $5.90 billion in the prior quarter as demand for new loan originations and advances continued. The current quarter increase was primarily seen in commercial and industrial loans, which increased $135.4 million, or 13.4%, construction and land development loans, which increased $52.1 million, or 7.1%, multi-family residential loans, which increased $20.6 million, or 4.0% and residential real estate loans, which increased $11.6 million, or 0.9%.

Deposits increased $243.5 million, or 4.2%, to $6.10 billion from $5.85 billion in the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of increases in money market accounts of $92.3 million, or 5.6%, noninterest bearing demand deposits of $44.6 million, or 5.4%, certificates of deposit of $39.1 million, or 2.0%, brokered deposits of $34.4 million, or 6.4% and NOW accounts of $30.4 million, or 4.6%.

Shareholders' equity decreased $16.2 million, or 1.9%, to $842.8 million, from $858.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the repurchase of 1,288,509 shares of common stock at an all-in weighted average cost of $21.55 per share totaling $27.8 million and $3.2 million in dividends paid during the current quarter, partially offset by net income of $15.0 million. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity(1) to tangible assets were 11.7% and 11.2% respectively, at the end of the current quarter, compared to 12.3% and 11.8%, respectively, at the end of the prior quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $64.9 million for the current quarter, compared to $58.8 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $6.1 million, or 10.4%. Net interest margin expanded 2 basis points to 3.94% for the current quarter, from 3.92% in the prior quarter.

The increase in interest income during the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans as a result of the continued execution of our growth strategy.

The increase in interest expense for the current quarter was primarily driven by increases in the average balances of money market and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted average rate on money market and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

The ending balance of gross loans of $6.21 billion, is $119.7 million or 2.0%, higher than the average balance of gross loans at the end of the quarter, primarily the result of one large cannabis loan of $115.0 million closing near the end of the quarter, which did not have a significant impact on the yield during the current quarter.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision for credit losses increased $7.4 million, or 695.9%, to a provision for credit losses of $6.3 million for the current quarter, compared to a release of credit losses of $1.1 million for the prior quarter.

The provision for credit losses on loans amounted to $6.4 million for the current quarter, compared to a release of $1.6 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $7.9 million, or 510.4%, primarily driven by growth in the balance of commercial and industrial loans, along with increased peer commercial real estate credit losses impacting quantitative reserves, and an elevated qualitative factor risk grade for the commercial and industrial portfolio.

The release of credit losses on unfunded commitments was $54 thousand for the current quarter, compared to a provision of $493 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $547 thousand, or 111.0%, primarily driven by net unfunded commitments increasing $58 million in the prior quarter, compared to $14.5 million in the current quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $4.5 million for the current quarter, compared to $4.4 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $111 thousand, or 2.5%.

Loss on sale of loans, net, was $1 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $519 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $518 thousand, or 99.8%, resulting from the adjustment to record a $66.4 million consumer loan portfolio at fair value, which transferred to loans held for sale during the prior quarter.

Swap contract income was $201 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $677 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $476 thousand, or 70.3%, due to decreased swap contract demand.

Customer service fees were $3.1 million for the current quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $235 thousand, or 8.1%, due to increased cash management fees and customer transactional volume.

Other income was $210 thousand, compared to $442 thousand in the prior quarter, resulting in a decrease of $232 thousand, or 52.5%, from the recognition of a higher amount of preferred dividends from solar tax credit investments during the prior quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the current quarter was $42.7 million, representing a decrease of $6.6 million, or 13.4%, from $49.3 million for the prior quarter.

Merger and acquisition expenses were $534 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $15.7 million for the prior quarter, representing a $15.2 million, or 96.6%, decrease due to the completion of the Provident acquisition in the prior quarter.

Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $25.5 million for the current quarter, compared to $21.1 million for the prior quarter, representing a $4.3 million, or 20.5%, increase resulting from a full quarter of increased headcount from the Provident acquisition and continued growth.

Director and professional service fee expenses were $4.0 million for the current quarter, compared to $2.5 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.5 million, or 62.0%, resulting from a $500 thousand one-time business expansion fee, legal fees from contract reviews and director stock compensation from grants made during the current quarter.

Data processing expenses were $4.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.1 million, or 32.7%, primarily driven by our significant investment in technology and systems in support of upcoming revenue initiatives, requiring the operation of systems in parallel for a period of time, as well as a full quarter of increased transactional volume from the Provident acquisition.

General and administrative expenses were $3.5 million for the current quarter, compared to $2.8 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $711 thousand, or 25.2%, mainly a result of a full quarter of amortization of the Provident core deposit intangible.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $5.4 million, representing a $1.8 million, or 25.2%, decrease from $7.2 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the reduction in non-deductible merger and acquisition expenses and BOLI surrender tax and penalty. The effective tax rate and the operating effective tax rate(1) were 26.4% and 26.2%, respectively, for the current quarter, compared to 48.2% and 30.8%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The primary drivers of the decrease in the effective tax rate were gain on BOLI surrender of $6.2 million and non-deductible merger and acquisition expenses of $1.9 million during the prior quarter.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans increased $21.5 million, or 0.9%, to $2.46 billion, during the current quarter.

Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $1.2 million, or 0.6%, to $213.8 million during the current quarter. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation, in addition to, in most cases, a lien on all business assets. The vast majority of the cannabis facility loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).

The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were current at the end of the current quarter.

The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio increased $20.6 million, or 4.0%, during the current quarter to $538.2 million. The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of properties primarily located in the Greater Boston area, all of which are adjustable-rate loans and performing at the end of the current quarter.

The Company's $323.3 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $80.2 million as of March 31, 2026, or 1.29% of total loans, compared to $87.4 million, or 1.46% of total loans at December 31, 2025.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.3 million during the current quarter, which included a provision for $6.4 million for loans and a release of $54 thousand for unfunded commitments, compared to a release of credit losses of $1.1 million during the prior quarter, which included a release of $1.6 million for loans and a provision of $493 thousand for unfunded commitments.

The decrease in the ACL for the current quarter was primarily driven by the $10.6 million partial charge-off of a purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") commercial and industrial loan, which carried a $10.8 million reserve, partially offset by increases in ACL balance from provisions for credit losses as a result of loan growth, larger peer commercial real estate credit losses realized in the prior quarter impacting quantitative reserves, and an elevated qualitative factor risk grade for the commercial and industrial portfolio.

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $45.6 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $2.2 million, or 5.1%, from $43.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to the increase in commercial and industrial loans on non-accrual of $2.6 million, partially offset by reductions in one-to-four family residential loans on non-accrual.

During the current quarter, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $13.6 million, or 0.91% of average total loans on an annualized basis, which included $12.4 million and $1.2 million in net charge-offs on PCD and non-PCD loans, respectively, compared to net charge-offs of $4.4 million, or 0.32% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the current quarter was primarily a result of $12.4 million in charge-offs on previously reserved for PCD commercial and industrial loans. Charge-offs on non-PCD loans declined $3.2 million during the current quarter as a result of a $3.8 million charge-off on a previously reserved for commercial and industrial loan during the prior quarter.

As part of its ongoing credit risk management framework and prudent oversight, the Company periodically reviews lending relationships across all portfolios to ensure alignment with its risk appetite, regulatory expectations, and evolving market conditions.

The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliation of the corresponding GAAP measures on page 13.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. Needham Bank also provides services to companies in the cannabis industry by providing loans and deposits, along with supporting payment platforms in this industry, such as Mosaic and Corduro.

We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including pre-provision net revenue, operating net income, operating pre-tax income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; risks related to the Company's acquisitions generally, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; unforeseen integration issues or impairment of other intangibles; and the Company's inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits at levels or within the timeframes originally anticipated; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



















NB BANCORP, INC.















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of and for the three months ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

















Earnings data















Net interest income $ 64,868

$ 58,752

$ 43,526 Noninterest income

4,513



4,402



3,882 Total revenue

69,381



63,154



47,408 Provision for credit losses

6,328



(1,062)



1,158 Noninterest expense

42,701



49,334



28,681 Pre-tax income

20,352



14,882



17,569 Net income

14,984



7,707



12,655 Operating net income (non-GAAP)

15,791



21,200



13,693 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

41,667



33,594



27,464

















Per share data















Earnings per share, basic $ 0.37

$ 0.19

$ 0.33 Earnings per share, diluted

0.36



0.19



0.33 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

0.39



0.52



0.35 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

0.38



0.51



0.35 Book value per share

18.83



18.77



18.23 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

18.00



17.94



18.20

















Profitability















Return on average assets

0.87 %



0.49 %



1.00 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.92 %



1.35 %



1.08 % Return on average shareholders' equity

7.05 %



3.82 %



6.78 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

7.43 %



10.51 %



7.33 % Net interest margin

3.94 %



3.92 %



3.61 % Cost of deposits

2.73 %



2.86 %



3.11 % Efficiency ratio

61.55 %



78.12 %



60.50 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.06 %



53.19 %



57.93 %

















Balance sheet, end of period















Total assets $ 7,226,437

$ 7,006,130

$ 5,242,157 Total loans

6,209,910



5,986,140



4,464,303 Total deposits

6,096,988



5,853,534



4,326,617 Total shareholders' equity

842,778



858,932



739,611

















Asset quality















ACL $ 80,195

$ 87,411

$ 38,338 ACL / Total NPLs

176.0 %



201.5 %



337.1 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.73 %



0.72 %



0.25 % Annualized net charge-offs / Average total loans

(0.91) %



(0.32) %



(0.13) %

















Capital ratios















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

11.66 %



12.26 %



14.11 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

11.21 %



11.78 %



14.09 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































As of

March 31, 2026 change from

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 327,739

$ 325,711

$ 201,140

$ 2,028 0.6 %

$ 126,599 62.9 % Federal funds sold

47,618



81,885



112,306



(34,267) (41.8) %



(64,688) (57.6) % Total cash and cash equivalents

375,357



407,596



313,446



(32,239) (7.9) %



61,911 19.8 %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

277,241



268,959



234,680



8,282 3.1 %



42,561 18.1 %

































Loans held for sale, at fair value

63,971



66,447



-



(2,476) (3.7) %



63,971 0.0 %

































Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

6,209,910



5,986,140



4,464,303



223,770 3.7 %



1,745,607 39.1 % Allowance for credit losses

(80,195)



(87,411)



(38,338)



7,216 (8.3) %



(41,857) 109.2 % Net loans

6,129,715



5,898,729



4,425,965



230,986 3.9 %



1,703,750 38.5 %

































Accrued interest receivable

27,150



25,390



19,533



1,760 6.9 %



7,617 39.0 % Banking premises and equipment, net

47,335



46,209



34,069



1,126 2.4 %



13,266 38.9 % Non-public investments

40,738



33,740



24,710



6,998 20.7 %



16,028 64.9 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

110,586



104,335



103,688



6,251 6.0 %



6,898 6.7 % Prepaid expenses and other assets

67,749



68,079



55,305



(330) (0.5) %



12,444 22.5 % Goodwill

18,512



18,512



-



- 0.0 %



18,512 0.0 % Core deposit intangible, net

18,411



19,303



1,042



(892) (4.6) %



17,369 1666.9 % Deferred income tax asset, net

49,672



48,831



29,719



841 1.7 %



19,953 67.1 % Total assets $ 7,226,437

$ 7,006,130

$ 5,242,157

$ 220,307 3.1 %

$ 1,984,280 37.9 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Deposits































Core deposits $ 5,526,936

$ 5,317,853

$ 4,017,378

$ 209,083 3.9 %

$ 1,509,558 37.6 % Brokered deposits

570,052



535,681



309,239



34,371 6.4 %



260,813 84.3 % Total deposits

6,096,988



5,853,534



4,326,617



243,454 4.2 %



1,770,371 40.9 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,858



5,193



4,464



(335) (6.5) %



394 8.8 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings

189,701



196,235



90,835



(6,534) (3.3) %



98,866 108.8 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

70,983



70,716



60,344



267 0.4 %



10,639 17.6 % Accrued retirement liabilities

21,129



21,520



20,286



(391) (1.8) %



843 4.2 % Total liabilities

6,383,659



6,147,198



4,502,546



236,461 3.8 %



1,881,113 41.8 %

































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 44,765,178 issued and































outstanding at March 31, 2026, 45,770,128 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025































and 40,570,433 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025

448



458



406



(10) (2.2) %



42 10.3 % Additional paid-in capital

432,858



458,864



376,773



(26,006) (5.7) %



56,085 14.9 % Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(41,873)



(42,454)



(44,231)



581 (1.4) %



2,358 (5.3) % Retained earnings

456,978



445,200



413,128



11,778 2.6 %



43,850 10.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,633)



(3,136)



(6,465)



(2,497) 79.6 %



832 (12.9) % Total shareholders' equity

842,778



858,932



739,611



(16,154) (1.9) %



103,167 13.9 %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,226,437

$ 7,006,130

$ 5,242,157

$ 220,307 3.1 %

$ 1,984,280 37.9 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















































Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

For the Three Months Ended

Change From Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 100,042

$ 91,485

$ 71,440

$ 8,557 9.4 %

$ 28,602 40.0 % Interest on securities

2,708



2,658



2,290



50 1.9 %



418 18.3 % Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other

2,936



3,219



3,121



(283) (8.8) %



(185) (5.9) % Total interest and dividend income

105,686



97,362



76,851



8,324 8.5 %



28,835 37.5 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

39,579



37,677



32,239



1,902 5.0 %



7,340 22.8 % Interest on borrowings

1,239



933



1,086



306 32.8 %



153 14.1 % Total interest expense

40,818



38,610



33,325



2,208 5.7 %



7,493 22.5 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

64,868



58,752



43,526



6,116 10.4 %



21,342 49.0 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Provision for (release of) credit losses - loans

6,382



(1,555)



947



7,937 (510.4) %



5,435 573.9 % (Release of) provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(54)



493



211



(547) (111.0) %



(265) (125.6) % Total provision for (release of) credit losses

6,328



(1,062)



1,158



7,390 (695.9) %



5,170 446.5 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER































PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES

58,540



59,814



42,368



(1,274) (2.1) %



16,172 38.2 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

3,131



2,896



2,558



235 8.1 %



573 22.4 % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

853



844



1,031



9 1.1 %



(178) (17.3) % Mortgage banking income

119



62



149



57 91.9 %



(30) (20.1) % Swap contract income

201



677



88



(476) (70.3) %



113 128.4 % (Loss) gain on sale of loans, net

(1)



(519)



27



518 (99.8) %



(28) (103.7) % Other income

210



442



29



(232) (52.5) %



181 624.1 % Total noninterest income

4,513



4,402



3,882



111 2.5 %



631 16.3 %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

25,468



21,134



19,149



4,334 20.5 %



6,319 33.0 % Director and professional service fees

4,049



2,500



2,148



1,549 62.0 %



1,901 88.5 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,491



1,954



1,580



537 27.5 %



911 57.7 % Data processing expenses

4,439



3,344



2,765



1,095 32.7 %



1,674 60.5 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

1,033



1,087



846



(54) (5.0) %



187 22.1 % FDIC and state insurance assessments

1,152



751



813



401 53.4 %



339 41.7 % Merger and acquisition expenses

534



15,740



-



(15,206) (96.6) %



534 0.0 % General and administrative expenses

3,535



2,824



1,380



711 25.2 %



2,155 156.2 % Total noninterest expense

42,701



49,334



28,681



(6,633) (13.4) %



14,020 48.9 %

































INCOME BEFORE TAXES

20,352



14,882



17,569



5,470 36.8 %



2,783 15.8 %

































INCOME TAX EXPENSE

5,368



7,175



4,914



(1,807) (25.2) %



454 9.2 %

































NET INCOME $ 14,984

$ 7,707

$ 12,655

$ 7,277 94.4 %

$ 2,329 18.4 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

40,969,748



40,870,969



38,755,746



98,779 0.2 %



2,214,002 5.7 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

41,421,002



41,172,645



38,755,746



248,357 0.6 %



2,665,256 6.9 % Earnings per share, basic $ 0.37

$ 0.19

$ 0.33

$ 0.18 94.7 %

$ 0.04 12.1 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.36

$ 0.19

$ 0.33

$ 0.17 89.5 %

$ 0.03 9.1 %

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























































For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans (5)

$ 6,090,227

$ 100,042

6.66 % $ 5,410,208

$ 91,485

6.71 % $ 4,366,206

$ 71,440

6.64 % Securities



273,308



2,708

4.02 %

250,435



2,658

4.21 %

230,406



2,290

4.03 % Other investments (5)



28,275



265

3.80 %

25,659



627

9.69 %

27,529



219

3.23 % Short-term investments (5)



290,385



2,671

3.73 %

265,146



2,592

3.88 %

264,343



2,902

4.45 % Total interest-earning assets



6,682,195



105,686

6.41 %

5,951,448



97,362

6.49 %

4,888,484



76,851

6.38 % Non-interest-earning assets



375,966













344,709













296,729











Allowance for credit losses



(88,102)













(68,363)













(38,685)











Total assets

$ 6,970,059











$ 6,227,794











$ 5,146,528































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 207,681



263

0.51 % $ 164,423



217

0.52 % $ 113,750



46

0.16 % NOW accounts



639,347



2,006

1.27 %

557,988



1,601

1.14 %

470,469



1,074

0.93 % Money market accounts



1,711,672



12,732

3.02 %

1,435,761



11,602

3.21 %

1,073,041



8,716

3.29 % Certificates of deposit and individual

retirement accounts



2,497,213



24,578

3.99 %

2,351,324



24,257

4.09 %

1,979,184



22,403

4.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits



5,055,913



39,579

3.17 %

4,509,496



37,677

3.31 %

3,636,444



32,239

3.60 % FHLB borrowings



135,441



1,239

3.71 %

92,927



933

3.98 %

91,168



1,086

4.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,191,354



40,818

3.19 %

4,602,423



38,610

3.33 %

3,727,612



33,325

3.63 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



819,830













720,467













571,552











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



97,370













104,914













90,023











Total liabilities



6,108,554













5,427,804













4,389,187











Shareholders' equity



861,505













799,990













757,341











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 6,970,059











$ 6,227,794











$ 5,146,528











Net interest income







$ 64,868











$ 58,752











$ 43,526





Net interest rate spread (1)













3.22 %











3.16 %











2.75 % Net interest-earning assets (2)

$ 1,490,841











$ 1,349,025











$ 1,160,872











Net interest margin (3)













3.94 %











3.92 %











3.61 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities



128.72 %











129.31 %











131.14 %















(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized. (5) Loans include loans held for sale, at fair value. Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























March 31, 2026

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 538,164

$ 538,164



21 % Office

41,929



281,375



323,304



13 % Hospitality

39,270



236,798



276,068



11 % Industrial

128,550



146,492



275,042



11 % Mixed-Use

22,506



199,728



222,234



9 % Cannabis Facility

204,766



8,998



213,764



9 % Retail

53,211



109,978



163,189



7 % Special Purpose

86,767



61,678



148,445



6 % Self Storage Facilities

-



87,590



87,590



4 % Recreational Vehicle Parks

13,587



73,922



87,509



4 % Other

51,615



76,102



127,717



5 % Total commercial real estate $ 642,201

$ 1,820,825

$ 2,463,026



100 %



















































Change From December 31, 2025

Change From March 31, 2025

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 20,637

$ 20,637



4 %

$ -

$ 196,545

$ 196,545



58 % Office

2,211



34,804



37,015



13 %



16,187



120,262



136,449



73 % Hospitality

2,275



(9,515)



(7,240)



(3) %



39,270



64,513



103,783



60 % Industrial

(25,850)



(9,810)



(35,660)



(11) %



4,332



72,697



77,029



39 % Mixed-Use

(4,535)



2,740



(1,795)



(1) %



14,853



87,199



102,052



85 % Cannabis Facility

(1,157)



(87)



(1,244)



(1) %



(102,736)



(6,178)



(108,914)



(34) % Retail

8,194



6,132



14,326



10 %



8,795



22,546



31,341



24 % Special Purpose

(1,760)



(533)



(2,293)



(2) %



8,070



7,493



15,563



12 % Self Storage Facilities

-



23,275



23,275



36 %



-



87,590



87,590



0 % Recreational Vehicle Parks

(1,578)



(368)



(1,946)



(2) %



13,587



73,922



87,509



0 % Other

(298)



(23,321)



(23,619)



(16) %



11,228



5,252



16,480



15 % Total commercial real

estate $ (22,498)

$ 43,954

$ 21,456



1 %

$ 13,586

$ 731,841

$ 745,427



43 %



















































December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 517,527

$ 517,527



21 %

$ -



341,619

$ 341,619



20 % Office

39,718



246,571



286,289



12 %



25,742



161,113



186,855



11 % Hospitality

36,995



246,313



283,308



12 %



-



172,285



172,285



10 % Industrial

154,400



156,302



310,702



13 %



124,218

$ 73,795



198,013



12 % Mixed-Use

27,041



196,988



224,029



9 %



7,653



112,529



120,182



7 % Cannabis Facility

205,923



9,085



215,008



9 %



307,502



15,176



322,678



19 % Retail

45,017



103,846



148,863



6 %



44,416



87,432



131,848



8 % Special Purpose

88,527



62,211



150,738



6 %



78,697



54,185



132,882



8 % Self Storage Facilities

-



64,315



64,315



3 %



-



-



-



0 % Recreational Vehicle Parks

15,165



74,290



89,455



4 %



-



-



-



0 % Other

51,913



99,423



151,336



5 %



40,387



70,850



111,237



5 % Total commercial real

estate $ 664,699

$ 1,776,871

$ 2,441,570



100 %

$ 628,615

$ 1,088,984

$ 1,717,599



100 %



















NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

















Net income (GAAP) $ 14,984

$ 7,707

$ 12,655

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to net income:















Defined benefit pension termination refund

-



-



1,217 Non-recurring fees for business line expansion

500



-



- BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

50



2,092



154 Merger and acquisition expenses

534



15,740



- Total adjustments to net income $ 1,084

$ 17,832

$ 1,371 Less net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income

277



4,339



333 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

807



13,493



1,038 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,791

$ 21,200

$ 13,693 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

40,969,748



40,870,969



38,755,746 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

41,421,002



41,172,645



38,755,746 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.39

$ 0.52

$ 0.35 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.38

$ 0.51

$ 0.35

















Pre-tax income (GAAP) $ 20,352

$ 14,882

$ 17,569

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to pre-tax income:















Defined benefit pension termination refund

-



-



1,217 Non-recurring fees for business line expansion

500



-



- Merger and acquisition expenses

534



15,740



- Total adjustments to pre-tax income

1,034



15,740



1,217 Operating pre-tax income (non-GAAP) $ 21,386

$ 30,622

$ 18,786

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 42,701

$ 49,334

$ 28,681

















Subtract (Add):















Adjustments to noninterest expense:















Defined benefit pension termination refund $ -

$ -

$ 1,217 Non-recurring fees for business line expansion

500



-



- Merger and acquisition expenses

534



15,740



- Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ 1,034

$ 15,740

$ 1,217 Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 41,667

$ 33,594

$ 27,464

















Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,791

$ 21,200

$ 13,693 Average assets

6,970,059



6,227,794



5,146,528 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.92 %



1.35 %



1.08 % Average shareholders' equity $ 861,505

$ 799,990

$ 757,341 Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

7.43 %



10.51 %



7.33 %

















Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 41,667

$ 33,594

$ 27,464 Total pre-provision net revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)

69,381



63,154



47,408 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.06 %



53.19 %



57.93 %

















Income tax expense (GAAP) $ 5,368

$ 7,175

$ 4,914

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to income tax expense:















Net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income

277



4,339



333 BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

(50)



(2,092)



(154) Total impact of non-GAAP income tax expense adjustments $ 227

$ 2,247

$ 179 Income tax expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 5,595

$ 9,422

$ 5,093

















Operating effective tax rate (non-GAAP)

26.2 %



30.8 %



27.1 %



















As of

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 842,778

$ 858,932

$ 739,611 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible and goodwill)

36,923



37,815



1,042 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

805,855



821,117



738,569

















Total assets (GAAP)

7,226,437



7,006,130



5,242,157 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible and goodwill)

36,923



37,815



1,042 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,189,514

$ 6,968,315

$ 5,241,115 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

11.21 %



11.78 %



14.09 % Total common shares outstanding

44,765,178



45,770,128



40,570,443 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 18.00

$ 17.94

$ 18.20

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Real estate loans:

















One-to-four-family residential

$ 1,763

$ 2,712

$ 3,043 Home equity



1,673



1,359



1,157 Commercial real estate



394



855



841 Construction and land development



10



10



10 Commercial and industrial



38,885



36,251



4,560 Consumer



2,838



2,184



1,761 Total

$ 45,563

$ 43,371

$ 11,372



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.73 %



0.72 %



0.25 % Total non-performing PCD loans to total loans



0.49 %



0.60 %



0.00 % Total non-performing non-PCD loans to total loans



0.24 %



0.12 %



0.25 %



















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.63 %



0.62 %



0.22 % Total non-performing PCD assets to total assets



0.42 %



0.51 %



0.00 % Total non-performing non-PCD assets to total assets



0.21 %



0.11 %



0.22 %

(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



















For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 87,411

$ 43,052

$ 38,744

















Adjustment to allowance for Provident acquisition

-



50,271



-

















Provision for (release of) credit losses

6,382



(1,555)



947

















Charge-offs:















One-to-Four-Family Residential

(56)



-



- Commercial & Industrial

(12,370)



(3,763)



- Consumer

(1,409)



(1,325)



(1,558) Commercial real estate

-



(17)



- Total charge-offs

(13,835)



(5,105)



(1,558)

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial and industrial

12



562



12 Consumer

225



186



193 Total recoveries

237



748



205

















Net charge-offs

(13,598)



(4,357)



(1,353)

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 80,195

$ 87,411

$ 38,338

















Allowance to non-performing loans

176 %



202 %



337.1 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

1.29 %



1.46 %



0.86 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding during the period

(0.91) %



(0.32) %



(0.13) % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding during the period - PCD loans

(0.82) %



0.00 %



0.00 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding during the period - Non-PCD loans

(0.08) %



(0.32) %



(0.13) %

SOURCE Needham Bank