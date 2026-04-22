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WKN: 870918 | ISIN: CA9528451052 | Ticker-Symbol: WFC
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:04
55,95 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,8056,0508:48
54,8056,2507:30
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 23:37 Uhr
63 Leser
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West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.: West Fraser Announces Voting Results of the Annual Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: WFG) announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 in Vancouver, B.C.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 69,106,612 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 88.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Votes
For

% of Votes
in Favour

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Hank Ketcham

57,936,642

86.40

9,119,807

13.60

Doyle N. Beneby

66,543,465

99.23

512,984

0.77

Eric L. Butler

67,031,881

99.96

24,568

0.04

Reid E. Carter

65,657,002

97.91

1,399,447

2.09

John N. Floren

66,323,395

98.91

733,054

1.09

Ellis Ketcham Johnson

66,626,552

99.36

429,897

0.64

Brian G. Kenning

58,403,048

87.10

8,653,401

12.90

Marian Lawson

67,030,026

99.96

26,423

0.04

Sean P. McLaren

66,780,396

99.94

37,518

0.06

Colleen M. McMorrow

67,018,931

99.94

37,518

0.06

Gillian D. Winckler

66,895,719

99.76

160,729

0.24

Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at eleven (11) by show of hands.

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company by show of hands.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 6, 2026 was also approved, with 86.41% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution on the reconfirmation and continuation of the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 6, 2026 was also approved, with 87.03% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (http://www.sec.gov).

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which promotes sustainable forest practices in its operations. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, paper, wood chips, and other residuals. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers and tissue. For more information about West Fraser, visit: westfraser.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
 Anil Aggarwala
Director, Treasurer and Investor Relations
Tel. (604) 245-9718
[email protected]

Media Contact
 Joyce Wagenaar
Director, Communications
Tel. (604) 817-5539
[email protected]

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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