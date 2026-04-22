West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.: West Fraser Announces Voting Results of the Annual Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: WFG) announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 in Vancouver, B.C.
Voting Results for the Election of Directors
A total of 69,106,612 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 88.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Director
Votes
% of Votes
Votes
% of Votes
Hank Ketcham
57,936,642
86.40
9,119,807
13.60
Doyle N. Beneby
66,543,465
99.23
512,984
0.77
Eric L. Butler
67,031,881
99.96
24,568
0.04
Reid E. Carter
65,657,002
97.91
1,399,447
2.09
John N. Floren
66,323,395
98.91
733,054
1.09
Ellis Ketcham Johnson
66,626,552
99.36
429,897
0.64
Brian G. Kenning
58,403,048
87.10
8,653,401
12.90
Marian Lawson
67,030,026
99.96
26,423
0.04
Sean P. McLaren
66,780,396
99.94
37,518
0.06
Colleen M. McMorrow
67,018,931
99.94
37,518
0.06
Gillian D. Winckler
66,895,719
99.76
160,729
0.24
Voting Results for Other Matters
Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at eleven (11) by show of hands.
Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company by show of hands.
The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 6, 2026 was also approved, with 86.41% of votes cast in favour.
The resolution on the reconfirmation and continuation of the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 6, 2026 was also approved, with 87.03% of votes cast in favour.
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (http://www.sec.gov).
About West Fraser
West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which promotes sustainable forest practices in its operations. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, paper, wood chips, and other residuals. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers and tissue. For more information about West Fraser, visit: westfraser.com.
For More Information
Investor Contact
Anil Aggarwala
Director, Treasurer and Investor Relations
Tel. (604) 245-9718
[email protected]
Media Contact
Joyce Wagenaar
Director, Communications
Tel. (604) 817-5539
[email protected]
SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.