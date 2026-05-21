Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Chris Virostek, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, West Fraser Timber Co. ("West Fraser", or the "Company") (TSX: WFG) and their executive team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 40th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





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West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which promotes sustainable forest practices in its operations. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, paper, wood chips, and other residuals. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers and tissue.

For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298390

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange