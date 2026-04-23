

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (DIM.PA) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR88.1 million, or EUR0.91 per share. This compares with EUR85.6 million, or EUR0.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR113.6 million or EUR1.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to EUR761.5 million from EUR744.6 million last year.



Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR88.1 Mln. vs. EUR85.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.91 vs. EUR0.88 last year. -Revenue: EUR761.5 Mln vs. EUR744.6 Mln last year.



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