Acuity RM Group Plc - Trading Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

23 April 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity", or the "Group")

Trading Update for Q1 2026

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in cybersecurity, which supplies its award-winning STREAM ? software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, is pleased to provide the following update on trading in Q1 2026. (All figures have been extracted from management accounts and are unaudited.)

Highlights

• Acuity Risk Management Ltd, the Group's trading subsidiary has traded profitably month on month since 1 October 2025 and management remain confident this performance will be sustained through 2026

• Q1 revenues of £441,000 of which recurring subscription revenue comprises 86%

• Q1 administrative expenses significantly reduced, 37% year on year

• Value of contracts won to 31 March was £619,000 customers include the British Government and a North American bank

• STREAM Cloud launched in March, expanding addressable market into the private sector mid-market

• Increase in forward contract revenue to £2,146,000 providing near-term revenue visibility

• AI-native product in development, with detailed research completed and illustrative prototype built

Market Overview

The global cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC) market continues to grow, driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, a tightening regulatory environment including NIS2, CMMC and NYDFS requirements, and growing board-level accountability for cyber risk management.

The board believes the mid-market segment remains significantly underserved. Larger enterprises typically deploy complex, expensive GRC platforms from established vendors, whilst mid-sized organisations with 1,000 to 5,000 employees have historically lacked access to purpose-built cyber risk management tools, often relying on spreadsheets or generic compliance solutions.

This dynamic presents a significant market opportunity for Acuity's product suite, which is purpose-built to serve both the public sector and the commercial mid-market.

New product launched

STREAM Cloud

In March 2026, the Group launched STREAM Cloud, a SaaS version of the proven STREAM platform designed for mid-market commercial organisations. STREAM Cloud features fast, easy onboarding for both direct customers and channel partners to deploy the product with minimal support from Acuity. The product represents the Group's first purpose-built product for the private sector mid-market. The first prospects are in the pipeline and it has already unlocked a potentially significant channel partner opportunity.

This strengthens the Group's cybersecurity offering which also comprises STREAM Classic, a flexible and highly configurable software solution; and Vendor Management Hub (VMH) an entry level product which protects a user's systems from cyber attacks inadvertently introduced by trusted third parties.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive of Acuity, commented:

"The past twelve months have been transformational for Acuity. We have fundamentally restructured the cost base and returned the operating company to profitability for two consecutive quarters. Our public sector and defence revenue base remains strong and predictable, with recurring subscription revenues representing 86% of total.

We will increasingly deploy artificial intelligence across our operations, from product functionality to marketing and internal processes. This means that as we grow, we expect to do so with a significantly lower cost per incremental pound of revenue than has historically been the case.

The launch of STREAM Cloud in March opens up the private sector mid-market for the first time, an underserved segment where boards increasingly need to demonstrate their approach to managing cyber risk. It has also already provided a strong partnership opportunity.

The Group's priorities for the remainder of 2026 are to increase sales and the sales pipeline, build commercial traction for STREAM Cloud, continue development of its next-generation AI-native product, and further leverage artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiency. "

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group plc https://www.acuityrmgroup.com David Rajakovich CEO / Duncan Harper Finance Director Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 AlbR Capital (Joint broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Clear Capital (Joint broker)

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080



Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare .

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

For further information, please visit www.acuityrm.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions in respect of any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.