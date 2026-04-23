

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - DNB Bank ASA (DNB.OL) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled NOK9.466 billion, or NOK6.50 per share. This compares with NOK10.434 billion, or NOK7.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to NOK21.793 billion from NOK21.913 billion last year.



DNB Bank ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK9.466 Bln. vs. NOK10.434 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK6.50 vs. NOK7.04 last year. -Revenue: NOK21.793 Bln vs. NOK21.913 Bln last year.



*Revenue (Total Income)



For the first quarter, the company reported earnings per share excluding operations held for sale of NOK 6.54 per share, compared with NOK 7.07 per share in the same period last year.



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