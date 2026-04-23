

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK2.88 million, or SEK4.23 per share. This compares with SEK3.06 million, or SEK4.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to SEK33.17 billion from SEK34.97 billion last year.



Essity AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK2.88 Mln. vs. SEK3.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK4.23 vs. SEK4.43 last year. -Revenue: SEK33.17 Bln vs. SEK34.97 Bln last year.



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