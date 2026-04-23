

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to 9-day highs of 1.1703 against the euro and 0.7850 against the franc.



The greenback rose to 1.3492 against the pound and 159.57 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 0.81 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound and 161.00 against the yen.



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