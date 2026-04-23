

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecom major Orange S.A. (ORAN) Thursday reported higher first-quarter EBITDAaL, a key earnings metric, with growth in revenues.



Looking ahead, the company upgraded fiscal 2026 EBITDAaL guidance to growth 'above 3 percent' from previously expected growth 'around 3 percent'. The firm confirmed its other financial objectives for 2026.



In the first quarter, EBITDAaL grew 4.9 percent to 2.60 billion euros from last year's 2.48 billion euros. On a comparable basis, EBITDAaL increased 6.6 percent.



EBITDAaL - eCAPEX was 1.06 billion euros, up 4.1 percent on a reported basis from last year's 1.02 billion euros, and up 6.3 percent on a comparable basis,



Revenues grew 1.9 percent to 10.10 billion euros from prior year's 9.91 billion euros. Revenues increased 3.5 percent on a comparable basis, driven by double-digit growth in Africa & Middle East, and robust performances in France and Europe.



Retail services revenues increased 1.9 percent and wholesale services revenues grew 6.1 percent.



Excluding the exceptional positive effect in France, the Group's revenue growth in the first quarter would have been approximately 2.5 percent.



For fiscal 2025, a dividend of 0.75 euro per share will be proposed at the 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, with a balance of 0.45 euro to be paid on June 15.



For the 2026 fiscal year, Orange has set a dividend floor of 0.79 euro per share, payable in 2027.



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