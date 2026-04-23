

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF) revealed earnings for first quarter of EUR56.2 million



The company's bottom line came in at EUR56.2 million, or EUR1.20 per share. This compares with EUR48.5 million, or EUR1.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to EUR899.1 million from EUR883.0 million last year.



Sartorius AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR56.2 Mln. vs. EUR48.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.20 vs. EUR1.22 last year. -Revenue: EUR899.1 Mln vs. EUR883.0 Mln last year.



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