

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DPZ) on Thursday said first-quarter trading showed continued positive momentum, with higher sales and orders, and the company maintained its full-year expectations.



Total system sales rose 5.8%, including like-for-like growth of 4.5%, while total orders increased 2.3%, with like-for-like orders up 0.9%.



The group also said it has launched CHICK 'N' DIP, which has seen an encouraging initial response from customers.



Looking ahead, the company expects to meet its full-year earnings expectations.



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