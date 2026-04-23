

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BioMerieux (EYWN.MU, BIM.PA) reported first quarter consolidated sales of 984 million euros, down 10.4% as reported from last year. On an organic basis, sales were down 3.9%. The company said the decline was due to a weaker respiratory season compared with the exceptionally strong epidemiology in the first quarter of prior year and a slow start of the year in instruments sales in a soft market for new installations.



The company revised its 2026 full-year guidance. It now projects: annual sales to grow organically between 3% to 5%, revised form prior guidance of beween 5% and 7%. Annual Contributive operating income before non-recurring items or CEBIT is expected to grow organically between 0% and 10%, updated from previous guidance of of at least 10%.



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