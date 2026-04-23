Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of the Honourable Herb Dhaliwal, PC, as a full-time Board Member and Chairman of the Board.

The Honourable Herb Dhaliwal, brings a wealth of experience in public service, business, and leadership to Herbal Dispatch. Mr. Dhaliwal is a former Member of Parliament for Vancouver South-Burnaby, and served in key federal cabinet positions, including as Minister of National Revenue, Minister of Natural Resources, and Minister of Fisheries and Oceans under Prime Minister Jean Chrétien. He was also a strong advocate within the Liberal government for the decriminalization of cannabis, contributing to early policy discussions that helped shape Canada's evolving regulatory landscape. His expertise in federal and provincial regulatory environments, and longstanding advocacy for cannabis reform make him exceptionally well-positioned to guide Herbal Dispatch through complex regulatory challenges and support its strategic growth across Canada and internationally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Herb Dhaliwal to our Board in a full-time capacity as Chairman," said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "Mr. Dhaliwal's proven track record and high-level government experience will be instrumental in advancing our mission. His leadership and expertise will help accelerate Herbal Dispatch's expansion, strengthen our position in the Canadian cannabis market, enhance stakeholder value, and establish the Company as a frontrunner in the global cannabis sector."

"I'm excited to continue serving Herbal Dispatch as Chairman and contribute to a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the cannabis sector," said Mr. Dhaliwal. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in public policy and international relations to help drive sustainable growth, navigate the regulatory landscape, and create lasting value for our customers, partners, and shareholders."

This appointment reinforces Herbal Dispatch's governance and strategic oversight, enhancing the Company's ability to execute on international expansion while maintaining best-in-class standards in e-commerce, product quality, and customer experience.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293939

Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.