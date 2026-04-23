Cross Domain Defense Expansion: Award marks the Company's inaugural entry into the Defense Aviation domain.

Execution on Austal Transaction: Latest contract builds on the Collaboration Framework established between Austal Limited and EdgeTI, enacted January 5, 2026.

Stacking Momentum: Third contractof A$1.05 million brings the total bookings of EdgeTI WA to A$3.96 million since January 2026.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), today announced that its Western Australia-based business unit ("edgeTI WA") was awarded another contract within the Indo-Pacific Defense sector valued at approximately $1.05 million Australian dollars.

An element of this latest award includes strategic domain expansion centered on the Aviation Life-cycle Fleet Intelligence (ALFI) platform - a sophisticated digital fleet solution purpose-built for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), originally developed through the advanced engineering pedigree of Austal Technology.

edgeTI's CEO, Jason Nichols commented: "Our successful expansion into the RAAF fast-jet community via the ALFI platform demonstrates the cross-domain scalability and adaptability of our technology and mission expertise. By applying the rigorous digital logic of maritime sustainment to high-performance aviation, we believe our Digital Fleet Technology will be a universal force multiplier. This award marks another milestone of our strategy to acquire elite defense capability and rapidly apply it across Sea, Air, and Land domains to solve 'Last Mile' mission readiness."

ALFI was fully transferred to EdgeTI in "the transaction" between Austal and EdgeTI in January 2026. ALFI has been deployed for several years as a high-fidelity "Digital Fleet Maintenance" solution that ensures mission readiness for Australia's critical lead in fighter, managed by International Defence Prime, BAE Systems, through the contracting arm of the Advanced Warfighter Special Program Office (AWSPO).

While currently finalizing the formal novation of the ALFI contract with the RAAF, EdgeTI is already executing critical "Aftercare" and support services via a strategic sub-contract. This ensures the sustainment community and the operator maintain a seamless state of preparedness without interruption.

The total awarded scope covers various maritime activities and the singular aviation program, which encompass software development, integration, and ongoing maintenance and support services.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments-delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. With the inclusion of EdgeTI WA and an expanded portfolio of sovereign, defense-aligned technologies, combined with the edgeCore Digital Twin, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes-driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Traded on: (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I)

Website: https://edgeti.com

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Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "Potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293882

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.