

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) issued a trading update for the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026. The Group reported strong operational performance during the first quarter with 23 million pounds of new headline rent contracted, including 12 million pounds of development lettings. The Group said its balance sheet remains strong with a LTV of 31 percent and 1.5 billion pounds of cash and undrawn committed facilities.



David Sleath, Chief Executive, said: 'Through disciplined capital allocation, active asset management and development execution, SEGRO is well-placed to deliver further compound growth in earnings and dividends.'



SEGRO will publish its Half Year 2026 results on 30 July 2026.



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