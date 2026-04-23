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WKN: A2DY0M | ISIN: SE0010100958 | Ticker-Symbol: 18LB
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 09:14
21,630 Euro
-0,41 % -0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LATOUR INVESTMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LATOUR INVESTMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,55021,61010:27
21,57021,58010:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
48 Leser
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Investment AB Latour: Latour's subsidiary Swegon Group AB streamlines operations and strengthens long-term competitiveness

Investment AB Latour is, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Swegon Group AB, conducting three strategic divestments as part of a process to sharpen the focus on Swegon's core operations. The divested businesses generated combined revenues of approximately SEK 400 m in 2025 with a profitability well below Latour's financial targets. By streamlining operations and divesting activities outside its strategic focus, Swegon is creating improved conditions for clearer prioritisation, increased operational efficiency and the continued development of its core offering. The divestments therefore represent a natural step in Swegon's development and strengthen the Group's long-term competitiveness.

At the end of 2025, the partnership with Fujitsu General in Germany was divested, following several years where Swegon has acted as a distributor of their products. In March, UltimAir was divested from Swegon Netherlands, a third-party distributor of ventilation, heating and cooling products, and reverted to its former owner. During April, Swegon Norway entered into a partnership with Ahlsell in Norway, where parts of Swegon's ventilation product range will be made available through Ahlsell's nationwide distribution network. In connection with the partnership, Ahlsell and Swegon also entered into an agreement whereby Ahlsell will assume Swegon Norway's third-party products business. This includes five of Swegon's sales locations as well as the employees concerned.

"The divestments are aligned with our long-term strategy. By focusing on our core operations, we create improved conditions for developing our offering within system sales and proprietary products, thereby strengthening Swegon's competitiveness over time", says Eva Karlsson, CEO Swegon Group.

The divestments have no material impact on the Latour Group's financial position.

Göteborg, 23 April, 2026

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Eva Karlsson, CEO Swegon Group +46 31 89 58 00
Tove Nyqvist, M&A Director Swegon Group, +46 31 89 58 00

Swegon Group is a market leading supplier in the field of indoor environment, offering solutions for ventilation, heating, cooling and climate optimisation, as well as connected services and expert technical support. Swegon has subsidiaries and distributors all over the world as well as 23 production plants in Europe, North America and India. The company employs 4,100 people and an annual turnover of SEK 10 billion.

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of SEK 80 billion as of 31 March, 2026. The wholly-owned industrial operations have an annual turnover of SEK 28 billion.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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