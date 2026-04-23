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WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909 | Ticker-Symbol: HXG
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 09:29
9,860 Euro
+3,44 % +0,328
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8289,83610:31
9,8269,83410:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon AB: Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2026

First quarter 2026

Continuing operations

  • Operating net sales of 963.8 (961.5) resulting in organic growth of 8%
    • Net sales including acquired deferred revenue amounted to 963.6 MEUR (961.5)
  • Adjusted gross earnings of 606.3 (619.1) resulting in a 62.9% (64.4) gross margin
  • Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) of 251.3 MEUR (248.7) resulting in a 26.1% (25.9) EBIT1 margin
  • Adjusted earnings per share of 6.7 Euro cent (6.5)
    • Earnings per share of 58.4 Euro cent (5.0)
  • Cash conversion of 77% (60)
  • Recurring revenue of 289.9 MEUR (308.0), 6% organic growth
  • Octave reported operating net sales of 327.2 MEUR (361.3) and adjusted operating margin of 25.2% (26.6)
  • Adjusted earnings per share including discontinued operations of 9.1 (9.4)
    • Earnings per share including discontinued operations of 59.9 Euro cent (7.0)

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 23 April 2026.

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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