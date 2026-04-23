

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L), a multi-channel retailer, on Thursday reported slightly lower profit from continuing operations for the full year, despite growth in sales.



Profit before tax rose to £619 million from £607 million, reflecting a 2% increase year on year.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax increased 1.3% to £718 million from £709 million last year.



Underlying operating profit increased to £1.025 billion from £1.014 billion, up 1.1% compared with the previous year.



Profit after tax from continuing operations fell 1.7% to £414 million from £421 million a year ago, while underlying profit after tax from continuing operations edged up to £508 million from £504 million.



Basic earnings per share rose to 17.3p from 10.9p, while underlying basic earnings per share increased to 22.3p from 21.6p last year.



Underlying group sales excluding VAT grew 2.7% to £33.647 billion from £32.772 billion last year.



The board recommended a final dividend of 9.6 pence per share, compared with 9.7 pence previously. The dividend will be paid on July 10, 2026, to shareholders on the register on June 5.



Additionally, J Sainsbury said it plans to buy back £300 million of shares in the 2026/27 financial year, including a £200 million core buyback and an additional £100 million from net bank disposal proceeds.



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