Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref's interim report for the first quarter 2026

A stable quarter with good profitability

"We started the year with good profitability, a solid operating cash flow despite the seasonal build-up of working capital, and organic sales in line with the previous year. The Group's net sales and EBITA increased by 3 and 4 percent respectively during the quarter, excluding currency effects. The EBITA margin was in line with the corresponding period last year and amounted to 9.4 percent," says CEO Christopher Norbye.

Webcast and telephone conference Q1-2026

The company invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a webcast/telephone conference during which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Joel Davidsson will present the interim report for the first quarter of 2026. The presentation will be held in English and will last approximately 20 minutes.



The meeting will take place on 23 April at 9.00 CET.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please register on the following link: Q1 Report 2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the following link: Q1 Report 2026

After registration, you will receive a telephone number, a conference ID and a user ID to log in to the conference. You will have the opportunity to ask questions via the teleconference.

A presentation will be available on the company's website www.beijerref.com from 08.00 CET on 23 April.

This interim report for Beijer Ref AB (publ) has been submitted following approval by the Board of Directors.

This interim report has not been the subject of examination by the company's auditors.

Malmö, 23 April 2026

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Christopher Norbye, CEO

Contact:

IR

Joel Davidsson

CFO

Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00

E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media

Anna Fürst

Global Communications Director

Telephone: +46 (0)-35 89 00

E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person at 08:00 CET on 23 April 2026.

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

www.beijerref.com