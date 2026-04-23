AstraZeneca PLC: Directorate change

23 April 2026

Change to AstraZeneca Board of Directors

AstraZeneca congratulates Rene Haas on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of SoftBank Group International, in addition to his position as Chief Executive Officer of Arm Holdings plc. Taking into account this additional workload, we have mutually agreed that Rene will not have enough time available to fully assume his AstraZeneca Board member duties. He will step down as a Non-Executive Director of AstraZeneca PLC on 30 April 2026, as he takes up his new appointment.

Michel Demaré, Chair of AstraZeneca, said "On behalf of the whole Board, I would like to thank Rene for his contributions drawing on his considerable business acumen and extensive experience of data science, computing and AI. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

For the purposes of section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, other than non-executive director fees for his time on the Board, Rene will not receive any remuneration or payment for loss of office.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca .

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Matthew Bowden

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC