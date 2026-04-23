PowerCell Sweden AB: Slow conversion in a cautious market

While we are disappointed with the first quarter of 2026, the development is in line with the increased volatility in demand we highlighted in the Q4 report.

January - March 2026

Net sales SEK 46.9m (74.1), a decrease of 37% compared to same quarter previous year

Gross profit decreased to SEK 10.5m (27.5) with a gross margin of 22.4% (37.1)

Operating income SEK -40.4m (-12.3)

Net income SEK -39.8m (-15.7)

Operating cash flow SEK -92.7m (-79.3)

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) SEK -0.69 (-0.27)

Significant events during the first quarter

Announcement that PowerCell joins European GAMMA project, a project funded by Horizon Europe for a total of EUR 17m to retrofit a bulk carrier with hydrogen-based fuel cell system.

PowerCell joined the MiNaMi project, an EU-funded initiative to develop Europe's first megawatt-scale Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell system for maritime use. PowerCells share valued EUR 2.6m.

A review of the company's technology was published in media. PowerCell responded to the claims with a press release pointing out that the news publication was based on older technology that has been replaced by new generations of technology as well as completely new industrial processes.

PowerCell Nomination Committee proposes Katarina Bonde as new Chari of the Board.

Significant events after the first quarter

No significant events after the first quarter.

Key performance indicators

SEK million, unless other stated





Jan-Mar 2026 Jan-Mar 2025 Jan-Dec 2025 Net sales





46.9 74.1 385.0 Gross profit





10.5 27.5 174.2 Gross margin, %





22.4 37.1 45.2 EBITDA*





-31.9 -7.1 3.9 Operating income *





-40.4 -12.3 -22.9 Net income





-39.8 -15.7 -29.5 Earnings per share (basic and diluted), SEK





-0.69 -0.27 -0.51 Equity asset ratio, %





61.5 65.3 64.6 Operating cash flow





-92.7 -79.3 -10.1

* 2025 Q1 is affected by reclassification of blocked bank funds of SEK 1.0m.

Webcast presentation

An online presentation will take place today at 08:30 am CEST. The presentation can be listened to online or by

calling in. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. The presentation is held in English.

If you wish to participate online, please use the link:

https://powercell-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

You can ask questions in writing at the online presentation.

If you wish to participate in the telephone conference, you can register using the link:

https://events.inderes.com/powercell-group/q1-report-2026/dial-in

Following registration, you will receive telephone numbers and a conference ID to log in to the conference. You can ask questions verbally at the telephone conference.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this interim report. If there are discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation. The addition of the totals presented may result in minor rounding differences.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Berkling

CEO

Phone: +46 31 720 36 20

Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Anders Düring

CFO

Phone: +46 31 720 36 20

Email: anders.during@powercellgroup.com

About PowerCell

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.

This information is information that PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-23 07:30 CEST.