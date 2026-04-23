Atria Oyj: Interim report of Atria Plc, 1 January-31 March 2026

Atria Plc, Interim report, 23 April 2026, 8.00 am



Interim report of Atria Plc, 1 January-31 March 2026



Atria Group's net sales and EBIT increased in the first quarter



January-March 2026

Consolidated net sales grew by 7.1% to EUR 450.3 million (EUR 420.5 million).

Atria Finland's net sales increased by 8.1% from the corresponding period last year. Growth was supported by good sales development in all sales channels; in particular, sales to retail customers strengthened.

Atria Sweden's net sales also grew. The strengthened Swedish krona increased the net sales in euros. The avian influenza epidemic in Sweden at the end of 2025 weakened the availability of poultry meat during the review period. Availability problems had a negative effect on Atria Sweden's net sales.

Atria Denmark & Estonia's net sales were lower than the comparison period.

The Group's consolidated EBIT amounted to EUR 13.9 million (EUR 12.8 million), or 3.1% (3.1%) of net sales.

Atria Finland's EBIT fell by EUR 0.6?million from the comparison period. Atria Finland's earnings performance was weakened by the market imbalance in Europe due to oversupply of pork. In addition, the result was affected by a general rise in costs.

Despite supply issues with poultry meat, Atria Sweden's EBIT grew by EUR 0.8 million, thanks to effective sales and marketing measures and a favourable sales structure.

Atria Denmark & Estonia's EBIT increased by EUR 0.9 million as a result of Atria Estonia's good result.

Atria has continued the determined implementation of its TOGETHER 2030 strategy. In March, Atria Sweden acquired a 25% stake in the Swedish convenience food company Cookin Food Sweden AB. Investments in Nurmo, Kauhajoki and Sköllersta proceeded as planned.

Atria and its contract producers have reduced carbon dioxide emissions from poultry and pork production by 8% since 2020. These reductions are primarily due to a significant decrease in the use of soy in feed, improved feed efficiency, and increased use of renewable energy.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.75 (EUR 0.69) per share be distributed for the 2025 financial period.

Q1 Q1 EUR million 2026 2025 2025 Net sales Atria Finland 332.8 307.7 1,319.6 Atria Sweden 93.4 88.9 392.7 Atria Denmark & Estonia 29.0 29.8 124.8 Eliminations -4.9 -6.0 -23.3 Net sales, total 450.3 420.5 1,813.7 EBIT before items affecting comparability Atria Finland 10.7 11.2 62.2 Atria Sweden 1.5 0.7 8.3 Atria Denmark & Estonia 2.6 1.8 4.9 Unallocated -0.8 -0.9 -5.5 Adjusted EBIT 13.9 12.8 69.9 Adjusted EBIT, % 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.9 % Items affecting comparability of EBIT: Atria Finland Disposal and restoration of the Kuopio factory area -5.9 EBIT 13.9 12.8 64.0 EBIT, % 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.5 % Profit before taxes 12.4 10.1 53.6 Earnings per share, EUR 0.35 0.28 1.44 Adjusted earnings per share, EUR 0.35 0.28 1.61



Kai Gyllström, CEO

"Atria Group's year started strongly: both our net sales and EBIT improved in the first quarter. The Group's net sales increased to EUR 450.3 million and the EBIT was EUR 13.9 million, which corresponds to 3.1% of net sales. The growth of net sales was driven in particular by significant sales growth at Atria Finland across all sales channels, especially in the retail channel. Net sales of Atria Finland increased by 8.1% from the corresponding period in the previous year, and Atria Sweden's net sales also strengthened. Atria Denmark & Estonia's net sales fell slightly.

Overall, the result was good. Atria Sweden's EBIT improved by EUR 0.8 million, despite problems affecting the supply of poultry meat. The favourable sales structure and successful sales and marketing measures strengthened the result in Sweden. Atria Denmark & Estonia's EBIT improved from the comparison period. The efficiency of operations was improved in Estonia, and the prices of raw materials were at a low level. In addition, Atria Estonia received more subsidies related to the improvement of animal welfare than in the comparison period. Atria Finland's EBIT fell by?EUR 0.6 million, due to a market imbalance in Europe caused by an oversupply of imported pork and a general rise in costs.

In Sweden, avian influenza that spread to poultry production facilities at the end of 2025 significantly reduced the availability of poultry between January and March. Supply challenges negatively affected our net sales and result in Sweden. The disease situation has since stabilised and the availability of domestic poultry meat in Sweden is returning to normal levels.

The African swine fever that occurred in Estonia last summer caused disturbances in the operations of Atria Estonia. However, the disease situation has now calmed down, and Atria has managed to effectively overcome the effects of the epidemic. The situation was handled in close cooperation with the authorities, and at the same time extensive measures have been taken to strengthen biosafety in the changed operating environment.

We have continued to implement our TOGETHER 2030 strategy with determination. Atria strengthened its position in convenience food in Sweden when we bought a 25% stake in Cookin Food Sweden AB in March. Cookin produces fresh convenience food, and the company is known for bespoke product solutions, high quality and fresh ingredients. This acquisition is an opportunity to expand our product range with new types of convenience food products. Atria has the option to buy the remaining shares after 2028. Our investments in Nurmo, Kauhajoki and Sköllersta also progressed according to plan.



During the review period, we launched several new, innovative products. In the Swedish retail trade, Atria introduced a completely new concept based on Sibylla classics, enabling the preparation of popular street food dishes at home. In Finland, two modern hybrid minced meat products were launched in retail trade: Chicken-fava bean and beef-chicken minced meats. The new products met consumers' evolving expectations and were positively received by the market.



We continued to work towards our sustainable goals: based on updated carbon footprint calculations, Atria and its contract producers in Finland manage to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions from their poultry and pork production by 8% between 2020 and 2024. These reductions primarily result from a significant decrease in the use of soy in feed, improved feed efficiency, and increased use of renewable energy.

At the end of the review period, uncertainty was heightened by the conflict in the Middle East that began in February. Increased geopolitical tensions are expected to weigh on consumer confidence and increase caution in markets. At the same time, cost pressures are increasing throughout the food supply chain. We closely monitor developments in our operating environment and ensure our competitiveness and delivery reliability even in a changing market situation."



January-March 2026

Atria Group's net sales in January-March were EUR 450.3 million (EUR 420.5 million), increasing by 7.1% from the comparison period. EBIT totalled EUR 13.9 million (EUR 12.8 million), or 3.1% (3.1%).

Atria Finland's net sales grew by 8.1% from the same period in the previous year. Growth was supported by good sales development in all sales channels; in particular, sales to retail customers strengthened. Sales of Foodservice products, as well as exports and industrial trade, also grew strongly. The oversupply of pork in Europe continued during the review period and weighed on international market prices. The beef market continued to be demand-driven, with demand focusing particularly on minced meat.

Atria Sweden's net sales improved from the comparison period. In the local currency, net sales grew by 0.2% from the corresponding period last year. In Sweden, the avian influenza epidemic detected at the end of 2025 continued until the beginning of January 2026, which reduced the supply of poultry meat. Poultry meat supply problems had a negative effect on the development of Atria Sweden's net sales during the review period. In contrast, the strong sales performance of Gooh! convenience food products strengthened the sales.

Atria Denmark & Estonia's net sales were lower than in the comparison period. Atria Estonia's net sales increased compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Atria Denmark's sales to retail trade and Foodservice customers were at the previous year's level. The value of exports was lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Atria Group's EBIT developed well during the review period. Atria Finland's EBIT for the review period fell by EUR 0.6?million from the comparison period. Earnings were particularly impacted by the challenging situation in the international pork market and the general rise in costs.



Despite supply issues affecting poultry meat, Atria Sweden's EBIT for the review period increased by EUR 0.8 million. Successful sales and marketing measures and a favourable sales structure across distribution channels and product categories strengthened Atria Sweden's EBIT. The good development of the Gooh!?business also strengthened Atria Sweden's result.

Atria Denmark & Estonia's EBIT increased by EUR 0.9 million from the comparison period. The growth in Atria Estonia's EBIT was supported by lower raw material prices and improved production efficiency. In addition, Atria Estonia received approximately EUR 1.2 million (EUR 0.4 million) in animal welfare related subsidies in January. Atria Denmark's EBIT was lower than in the comparison period.



In March, Atria Sweden acquired a 25% stake in the Swedish convenience food company Cookin Food Sweden AB.

The investments launched by Atria in 2025 in convenience food production at the Nurmo plant, beef production at the Kauhajoki plant and meat products at the Sköllersta plant are proceeding in schedule as planned.

Atria Plc transferred a total of 30,194 Atria Plc shares held by the company, free of charge, as a reward to the Group's key employees in the target group for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 earnings periods of the share-based incentive scheme. After the transfer of the shares, the company holds 33,580 of its own shares.



Atria Finland's net sales for January-March were EUR 332.8 million (EUR 307.7 million). Net sales grew by 8.1 % from the corresponding period last year. Growth was supported by good sales development in all sales channels; in particular, sales to retail customers strengthened. Sales of Foodservice products, as well as exports and industrial trade, also grew strongly. The oversupply of pork in Europe continued during the review period and weighed on international market prices. The beef market continued to be demand-driven, with demand focusing particularly on minced meat. EBIT totalled EUR 10.7 million (EUR 11.2 million). EBIT for the period fell by EUR 0.6 million from the comparison period. Earnings were particularly impacted by the challenging situation in the international pork market and the general rise in costs. The rise in costs weighed on the result; expenses related to own operations and outsourced services were influenced, among other factors, by the cumulative effect of wage settlements adopted in recent years, general cost inflation and increases in operating expenses (including energy and water).

Atria Sweden's net sales for January-March were EUR 93.4 million (EUR 88.9 million). In the local currency, net sales grew by 0.2% from the same period last year. In Sweden, the avian influenza epidemic detected at the end of 2025 continued until the beginning of January 2026. The outbreak significantly reduced the availability of poultry meat on the Swedish market during the first quarter for all poultry meat processors, including Atria. Poultry meat supply problems had a negative effect on the development of Atria Sweden's net sales during the review period. In contrast, the strong performance of Gooh! convenience food products boosted sales. EBIT totalled EUR 1.5 million (EUR 0.7 million). Atria Sweden's EBIT was strengthened by successful sales and marketing measures, as well as a favourable sales structure across different distribution channels and product categories. The favourable development of the Gooh! business contributed to Atria Sweden's good result. Problems affecting the supply of poultry meat had a negative impact on EBIT during the review period. Energy costs were also higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year, and raw material costs, especially beef prices, remained high. In March, Atria acquired a 25% stake in the Swedish convenience food company Cookin Food Sweden AB. The transaction was carried out by acquiring shares in Bite Delight AB, which owns Cookin Food Sweden AB. After the acquisition, Cookin will be reported as an associated company. Atria also has the option to buy the remaining shares of Bite Delight AB after 2028.



Atria Denmark & Estonia's net sales in January-March were EUR 29.0 million (EUR 29.8 million). EBIT totalled EUR 2.6 million (EUR 1.8 million). Atria Estonia's net sales and EBIT increased from to the corresponding period last year. The increase in EBIT in Estonia was supported by lower raw material prices and improved production efficiency. In addition, Atria received approximately EUR 1.2 million (EUR 0.4 million) in animal welfare subsidies in January. Atria Denmark's sales to retail trade and Foodservice customers were at the previous year's level. The value of exports was lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. EBIT was lower than in the comparison period. Raw material prices have remained stable during the review period.

Group key indicators Q1 Q1 EUR million 2026 2025 2025 Net sales 450.3 420.5 1813.7 Adjusted EBIT 13.9 12.8 69.9 Adjusted EBIT, % 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.9 % EBIT 13.9 12.8 64.0 EBIT, % 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.5 % EPS, EUR 0.35 0.28 1.44 Adjusted EPS, EUR 0.35 0.28 1.61 Shareholders' equity per share EUR 15.75 14.64 15.32 Adjusted return on equity (rolling 12m), % 11.3 % 11.2 % 11.0 % Adjusted return on investment (rolling 12m), % 10.7 % 10.7 % 10.5 %

Sustainability: aiming for a carbon neutral food supply chain

Atria published its 2025 Sustainability Statement, prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), on 11 March 2026, as part of the Board of Directors' report. The report can be found on Atria's website at: www.atria.com/en/investors/financial-information/annual-reports/

A carbon neutral food chain is the most important goal of Atria's sustainability work. Atria's emissions reduction targets have been officially approved by the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative. The targets are based on the Paris Climate Agreement and aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius globally. In the targets approved by SBTi, Atria commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 42% by 2030 from 2020 levels. The reduction target for Scope 3 emissions is 20% per tonne of processed meat by 2030.

Atria and contract producers cut the carbon footprint of production by 8 per cent

Atria and its contract producers in Finland have reduced carbon dioxide emissions from poultry and pork production by 8% since 2020, according to the updated carbon footprint calculations for 2024. These reductions primarily result from a significant decrease in the use of soy in feed, improved feed efficiency, and increased use of renewable energy.

Reduction of the carbon footprint of poultry production: 2.56 kg CO2e/kg in 2020 => 2.35 kg CO2e/kg in 2024.

Reduction of the carbon footprint of pork production: 3.21 kg CO2e/kg in 2020 => 2.96 kg CO2e/kg in 2024.

Atria continues to expand the carbon footprint calculations of beef production with the aim of more comprehensive reporting in the future.



Atria Finland has been awarded the ISO 45001 occupational health and safety certificate

Being awarded the certificate confirms that Atria Finland's occupational safety management meets the requirements of the international standard. The certificate covers Atria Finland's operations and is a tangible recognition of long-term efforts to achieve a safe and healthy working environment.



Future outlook and guidance

In 2026, Atria Group's adjusted EBIT is expected to be higher than in the previous year (EUR 69.9 million).

Atria's good market position, strong brands and good customer relationships, as well as reliable industrial processes, create the conditions for the positive development of EBIT also in 2026.

Cost inflation caused by the crisis in the Middle East, the unstable European pork market, animal disease risks and low consumer confidence in Atria's domestic markets are risk factors that may affect the EBIT in the near future.



The Board of Directors' proposal for dividend distribution for 2025

The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of EUR 0.75 (EUR 0.69) be paid for each share for the 2025 financial period.



Disclosure



Atria Plc complies with the disclosure procedure in accordance with standard 5.2b of the Financial Supervisory Authority and publishes its interim report for 1 January to 31 March 2026 as an attachment to this stock exchange release. The full release is available on the company's website at www.atria.com.



Publication of the interim report



Atria Plc's CEO Kai Gyllström will present the company's interim report in a webcast today, 23 April, 2026 at 10 - 11 am. The webcast is available on Atria's website at www.atria.com/sijoittajat/ in Finnish language. During the webcast, you can ask questions in writing via chat. The recording of the press conference and the presentation material of the event will be available during the same day at www.atria.com/sijoittajat/taloustieto/osavuosikatsaus/.

ATRIA PLC

Board of Directors



For more information, please contact: Kai Gyllström, CEO, Atria Plc. Contacts and interview requests via Communications Manager Marja Latvatalo, e-mail: marja.latvatalo@atria.com, tel. +358 400 777 874.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.atria.com

The interim report is available on our website at www.atria.com.